Woman speaks out after alleged homophobic attack at McDonald’s in Illinois

Woman speaks out after alleged homophobic attack at McDonald’s in Illinois
Carpentersville Police Department

(CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.) — A young woman was physically attacked and called “derogatory” names at a McDonald’s in Illinois, with two males — including one juvenile — charged for the incident, according to the Carpentersville Police Department.

The incident occurred on May 13, when police responded to a report of a fight at a McDonald’s in Carpentersville, Illinois, which is about an hour outside of Chicago.

Once on the scene, officials determined the incident “involved an aggravated battery against a female victim,” police said in a press release shared over the weekend.

Officials said the altercation began when two male suspects made “derogatory remarks about the victim’s sexual orientation as they passed by her.”

This confrontation escalated into a physical fight, police said.

The female victim, Kady Grass, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where “she was treated and subsequently released,” police said.

Grass told Chicago ABC station WLS that the two males began stomping on her head, causing her to become unconscious.

“It just blew my mind that this happened and it was all because I like girls instead of men,” Grass, who suffered a broken nose after the attack, told WLS.

Police said “multiple felony charges” were approved against the two males involved, including “the most serious” charge being aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

One of the suspects, a juvenile, turned himself in to police on May 16, and the other male, 19-year-old John Kammrad, was arrested on May 17, officials said.

“This incident underscores the importance of addressing violence and discrimination within our community. The Carpentersville Police Department remains committed to ensuring public safety and promoting respect for all individuals,” police said.

Kammrad was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and mob action-use of force or violence disturbing the peace, according to court records. He was in custody at the Kane County Jail, but court records indicate that on Monday, the suspect was “released to other agency.”

Grass told WLS the state’s attorney’s office informed her they are also considering charging Kammrad with a hate crime.

Kammrad’s status hearing is scheduled for May 22 and his plea setting is set for June 27, according to court records.

Court records indicate that Kammrad has appointed an attorney, but the name of the public defender is not listed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rubio has been in touch with El Salvador’s Bukele about Abrego Garcia: Sources
Rubio has been in touch with El Salvador’s Bukele about Abrego Garcia: Sources
Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in touch with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongfully deported last month to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison, multiple sources familiar with their contact told ABC News.

The details of their contact were not immediately clear.

ABC News’ Karen Travers asked Secretary of State Rubio about Abrego Garcia at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in Washington, and he would not say whether there had been any form of contact.

“I’ll never tell you that,” Rubio said. “And you know who else? I’ll never tell a judge, because the conduct of our foreign policy belongs to the president of the United States and the executive branch, not some judge.”

A spokesperson for the State Department said, “We do not comment on reports of private diplomatic negotiations, regardless if they are real or not.”

The New York Times first reported the contact between the U.S. and El Salvador relating to Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who has been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13.

The federal judge overseeing the case on Wednesday denied a motion from the Trump administration to further delay discovery in the case.

The order came a week after the judge, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, paused expedited discovery for seven days after the Trump administration asked her for the stay.

An attorney for Abrego Garcia, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, told ABC News they agreed to the seven-day pause “in good faith.”

“Today is the seventh day of the original seven-day period,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said Wednesday. “Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not back in the United States, and it seems to me that the government has not been using that week wisely.”

The attorney said his team is going to figure out “which humans from the U.S. government” are blocking the return of Abrego Garcia.

Judge Xinis earlier this month slammed the administration over its inaction over Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation and ordered government officials to testify under oath through expedited discovery.

Following her order Wednesday, Judge Xinis set new deadlines for the government to respond to requests.

By May 5, the government must answer and respond to all outstanding discovery requests and supplement their invocations of privilege consistent with the court’s previous orders, Xinis ruled.

The depositions of four government witnesses who plaintiffs say have knowledge of the circumstances in the case must be completed by May 9, she ordered.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers may seek the court’s permission to conduct up to two additional depositions, Judge Xinis said.

The plaintiffs have a deadline of May 12 to renew their motions for relief, which previously asked the court to order the government to comply with the order to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., and to order the government to show cause why it should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with the court’s prior orders.

The government will have until May 14 to respond to that motion, Xinis said.

The Trump administration, while acknowledging that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error, has said that his alleged MS-13 affiliation makes him ineligible to return to the United States. His wife and attorney have denied that he is an MS-13 member.

In 2019, an immigration judge determined that Abrego Garcia was removable from the U.S. based on allegations of his gang affiliation made by local police in Maryland. But Abrego Garcia was subsequently granted withholding of removal to his home country.

Judge Xinis early this month ruled that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, and the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously affirmed that ruling, “with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 service members killed near US-Mexico border in vehicle accident: NORTHCOM
2 service members killed near US-Mexico border in vehicle accident: NORTHCOM

(SAINT TERESA, NM) — Two service members were killed and another is in serious condition following a vehicle accident earlier Tuesday in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, the United States Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a statement.

Shortly before 9 a.m. “Three service members deployed in support of Joint Task Force Southern Border were involved in a vehicle accident,” NORTHCOM said.

Tuesday’s accident are the first fatalities associated with the United States military’s mission along the border with Mexico that have been disclosed.

More than 10,000 active duty service members have been authorized for the border mission.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

1 officer dead, 1 injured after shootout with suspect in Georgia
1 officer dead, 1 injured after shootout with suspect in Georgia

Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes, a crime suppression officer with the department since 2018, was killed during a standoff along Interstate 20, according to Columbia County Sheriff Clay N. Whittle on Sunday.

Sikes is survived by his wife, Amber, who is also an employee of the sheriff’s office in Columbia County, Georgia.

Another deputy, Gavin White, who is also a crime suppression offering, was shot during the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment, Whittle said.

The deadly encounter began Saturday afternoon around 6:30 p.m. when the two deputies attempted to serve a temporary protective order to a suspect identified as James Blake Montgomery. During the encounter, both deputies were shot.

Montgomery then barricaded himself inside an RV, police said.

Montgomery tried to drive away under fire, police said, and the RV crashed into a median barrier on I-20, westbound next Exit 194.

Law enforcement quickly surrounded the vehicle, they said, deploying drones and robots to assess the situation. Initially, they said, it was unclear whether Montgomery was alive inside.

After a prolonged standoff, Montgomery was found dead inside the motorhome, officials said. Sheriff’s officials, aided by local, state and federal agencies, discovered multiple pipe bombs and bomb-making materials inside the RV, including at least one device rigged with a remote switch, according to Whittle on Sunday.

Beneath the motorhome, investigators found several propane cylinders, raising concerns about the potential for a catastrophic explosion, the sheriff continued.

Deputy Andrew Brown was among those who engaged Montgomery during the firefight. Whittle credited Brown with saving the life of another wounded deputy, Gavin White, by dragging him across three patrol cars and driving him directly to Doctor’s Hospital while still under fire.

“Probably saving his life, according to the doctors,” Whittle said.

Authorities also recovered an illegally modified fully automatic AR-style rifle, numerous magazines, several handguns and boxes of ammunition from the motorhome, they said.

Investigators also found jars containing unknown liquids, which could be bomb-making materials or related to Montgomery’s previously known illegal steroid operation, Whittle added.

Both Sikes and Montgomery are undergoing autopsies at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson posted a statement on Facebook on Saturday, saying, “Heartbroken and praying for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and our neighbors in Columbia County. Our prayers are with the families of the fallen, the entire Sheriff’s Office, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss. We honor their sacrifice and pray for the difficult days ahead.” Columbia County is situated within the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area.

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp also shared a statement on X on Saturday, offering condolences and saying that he is “painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”

ABC News’ Mariama Jalloh contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.