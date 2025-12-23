Woman stabbed to death at Barnes & Noble store in Florida: Police

Woman stabbed to death at Barnes & Noble store in Florida: Police

The booking photo for Antonio Moore. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

(PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.) — A 65-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a Barnes & Noble store in Florida, authorities said.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday at a Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens, according to police.

Officers responding to the stabbing found the victim — identified by police as Rita Loncharich — inside the store and “immediately rendered aid,” the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The suspect allegedly ran out of the store following the stabbing, according to police. 

Witnesses provided a description and investigators located the suspect — identified by police as 40-year-old Antonio Moore — a short time later, authorities said.

Moore was booked Tuesday morning on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder and is being held without bond, online jail records show.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. “Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for this attack.”

ABC News has reached out to Barnes & Noble for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Gunman in Michigan church shooting was Marine and Iraq War veteran: Officials
Gunman in Michigan church shooting was Marine and Iraq War veteran: Officials
Brenda Walters-Sanford

(GRAND BLANC, Mich.) — The man suspected of opening fire on a Michigan LDS church on Sunday was a 40-year-old veteran of the Iraq War, according to officials.

Police said the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, before firing shots and setting the building on fire.

Sanford was killed in a shootout with police, officials said. At least four churchgoers were killed, and eight others were injured in the attack.

In the wake of the deadly rampage, Sanford’s military record has come into focus. The truck that he drove into the church bears an Iraq War veteran license plate, according to officials.

A photo posted to Sanford’s mother’s Facebook account appears to show him standing in front of the truck allegedly used in Sunday’s attack

ABC News has confirmed with the United States Marine Corps that Sanford served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. He ultimately rose to the rank of sergeant, officials said.

He had one combat tour to Iraq that ended three months before he left the Marines, being deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in August 2007.

While serving, Sanford specialized in handling military vehicle equipment. Both as a technician responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing motor transport equipment like tactical vehicles and as a vehicle recovery operator, responsible for bringing back armored vehicles in support of troop missions.

He left the military in March of 2008, after working in combat logistics at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Sanford’s record provided by the Marine Corps indicates that he was given typical recognition at the time of his service for those of his rank.

Sanford was also a father of a son who grappled with serious health obstacles after he was born, according to posts online from the family and the hospital.

No motive has yet been identified in the deadly shooting and fire on Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marine veteran who threatened to shoot up Texas high school and zoo arrested after car chase: Police
Marine veteran who threatened to shoot up Texas high school and zoo arrested after car chase: Police
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(KATY, Texas) — A Marine Corps veteran was arrested after allegedly threatening to open fire on a Texas high school and zoo after leading police on a high-speed chase, officials said.

Joshua Finney, 38, is accused of sending Facebook messages to relative threatening to shoot up Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, and the Houston Zoo. The relative said he also sent pictures posing with guns, according to authorities.

Law enforcement confronted Finney on Tuesday, when he took police on a high-speed car chase in Katy, according to investigators. One magistrate told ABC News affiliate ABC 13 that Finney “evaded for eight miles at speeds of 110 miles per hour, driving on the shoulder, weaving through lanes, driving the wrong way head-on at two patrol vehicles and innocent motorists.”

When Finney was stopped, police said they found a loaded gun in his car with 39 rounds of ammunition. Law enforcement also has a video of Finney driving by Morton Ranch High School, according to police.

At his first probable cause court appearance Wednesday, Finney did not appear as he being held in a mental health unit, according to the magistrate. 

Finney has been charged with harassment, evading police and illegally possessing a weapon due to a lengthy and violent previous criminal history, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and Finney’s bond was raised to $10 million on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rain expected to return to the Pacific Northwest after short break
Rain expected to return to the Pacific Northwest after short break
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Another atmospheric river is forecast to pound the Pacific Northwest with several inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday just after a short break in the rain.

Most river levels in Washington and Oregon are now beginning to fall and forecast to remain below major flood stage in the next few days.

A break in heavy rain is forecast on Saturday for Washington and Oregon, but rain will be back on Sunday with the heaviest falling Monday and Tuesday. 

Some rivers are forecast to rise again on Wednesday due to this next atmospheric river event. There is no end in sight for this pattern — this is a classic La Nina pattern, and this is a La Nina winter.

Some models are forecasting another 5 to 10 inches of rain in the next seven days for the Pacific Northwest. 

Eastern arctic blast
Snow and cold alerts are issued for 27 states from Montana to New Jersey and down to Georgia.

A fast-moving storm system is expected to drop several inches of snow on Saturday into the night from the Midwest to the Northeast. 

Snow will fall mostly in the Midwest from Iowa to Ohio and Indiana on Saturday, missing Chicago but hitting hard Indianapolis and Cincinnati where a winter storm warning has been issued. 

Parts of the Midwest could see up to a half a foot of snow.

Later Saturday, in the early evening, snow and rain will arrive to I-95 corridor. 

Rain will change to snow in New York City and Philadelphia late Saturday with heaviest snow falling after midnight and into the early morning hours.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City for 1 to as much as 4 inches of snow.

If New York City and Philadelphia get at least 2 inches of snow, this would be the heaviest snow this early in the season since 2018.

Washington D.C. already saw snow this season, and is forecast to get 1 to 3 inches.

The snow is over by mid morning for the East Coast as the bitter cold takes over.

Extreme cold watches and warnings have been issued from the Dakotas all the way to Alabama.

In the Dakotas and Minnesota, the wind chill could drop as low as 45 below zero with actual temperature in the 20s below zero.

Even for Charleston, South Carolina, an extreme cold watch has been issued, where the wind chill could drop to 10 degrees.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.