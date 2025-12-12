Woman suffers burns in Savannah chemical attack: Police

Savannah Police are looking for a suspect in conjunction with a crime where police say a woman had an unknown chemical poured on her. Savannah Police Department.

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — A woman is recovering after officials say she was the victim of a chemical assault in Savannah, Georgia.

The victim suffered burns in the incident, officials said. She was walking around Forsyth Park near West Waldburg and Whitaker streets just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday when a man came from behind and poured a chemical on her, according to police.

The victim did not know the man, officials said, and no arrests have been made yet. On Thursday, Savannah police released an image of a man in dark clothing they are trying to locate.

The woman suffered third-degree burns, according to local ABC affiliate WJCL.

Savannah resident Grace Warner told WJCL that the incident shocked her.

“I walk around this park a lot, even at night,” she said. “You just don’t expect something like this to happen here.”

Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther noted in a press release that local authorities are investigating the incident.

“Our first priority is the well-being of the victim, and our detectives are working around the clock to determine exactly what happened,” he said. “While this was a disturbing incident, we want to reassure our community that we are actively investigating and have increased patrols in our parks out of an abundance of caution.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also released a statement on social media decrying the incident.

“City leadership is working closely to ensure SPD has every resource needed, from personnel to technology, to bring resolution to this case swiftly,” he said in the Facebook post. “We will continue to keep our community informed, and we thank everyone who has already stepped forward to assist.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ICE officer ‘relieved of current duties’ after violent confrontation caught on camera
ICE officer ‘relieved of current duties’ after violent confrontation caught on camera
An ICE officer has been relieved of duties for shoving a woman to the ground after arresting her husband outside an immigration court at the 26 Federal Plaza federal building in New York, Sept. 25, 2025. Obtained by ABC News.

(NEW YORK) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent seen on video pushing a woman at a federal courthouse in New York City on Thursday has been relieved of his current duties as the Department of Homeland Security investigates the incident, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News.

In the video reviewed by ABC News, a woman can be heard pleading with the agent as her husband is being detained, saying “you don’t care about anything.” The agent can be heard repeatedly saying “Adios” before suddenly shoving the woman up against a wall and causing them to fall to the ground. The agent can then be seen standing over her as her crying children surround the woman.

“The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation,” McLaughlin said.

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander who was at the federal building Thursday but did not personally witness the incident posted on X, saying the woman’s husband had been detained by ICE agents just moments before she was pushed to the ground.

“Seconds earlier, her husband had been abducted by masked ICE agents who did not identify themselves, did not present a warrant, did not give any lawful grounds for his detention,” Lander posted.

Lander says the woman was taken to the hospital after the incident.

In an earlier clip, agents can be seen attempting to apprehend the woman’s husband as he tells them he is not doing anything wrong.

“Just grab her, pull her away,” an agent can be heard saying as another agent grabs the woman by the hair.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said on social media the woman and her two young children “fled to my office for safety” after the incident and called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to take disciplinary action.

“Monica and her 2 young children fled to my office for safety after she was assaulted by this @ICEgov agent in an egregious act of excessive force. This is unacceptable conduct from this ICE agent. @Sec_Noem must take appropriate disciplinary action and implement measures to prevent this from happening again,” he posted.

A spokesperson for NYC Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday, “Like so many, we have seen the upsetting images of a federal agent appearing to shove a woman — whose husband had just been detained by ICE — to the ground, and we are pleased to hear this incident is being investigated. Our entire city is less safe when immigrants are afraid to use basic services and attend court hearings.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

More than 1,100 flights canceled Sunday amid nationwide air travel disruption
More than 1,100 flights canceled Sunday amid nationwide air travel disruption
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Nationwide flight disruption stretched into Sunday following cancellations or delays to thousands of flights on Saturday, as the Federal Aviation Administration limited capacity at 40 major U.S. airports amid the longest government shutdown in American history.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, more than 1,100 flights were cancelled across the country according to the FlightAware website, as the FAA grappled with sustained staffing issues in air traffic controller towers and centers.

Saturday saw 1,521 flights canceled nationwide and more than 6,400 flights delayed. 

Saturday’s figures surpassed those from Friday, when 1,024 flights were cancelled. Since Friday, more than 3,700 flights have been cancelled.

Major disruption was expected to continue through Sunday. As of Saturday night, there were over 40 air traffic control staffing triggers at facilities across the country.

The FAA decided not to cut any international flights as it would be a violation of international agreements with the countries, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview on ABC News Live on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tropical Storm Melissa forms in Caribbean: Latest forecast
Tropical Storm Melissa forms in Caribbean: Latest forecast
Tropical Development – Into the Weekend Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Atlantic and may further strengthen into a hurricane.

Melissa will stay away from the mainland United States, and instead pose the biggest threat to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba. The storm might also impact Puerto Rico.

Here’s the latest forecast:

As Melissa churns over the Caribbean in the coming days, it will unleash heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf on the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba. A dangerous 5 to 10 inches of rainfall is possible by Friday, with more rain possibly coming over the weekend.

Puerto Rico may face heavy rain and gusty winds from Melissa’s outer bands on Thursday, Friday and this weekend. But so far, the forecast shows that the worst of the storm will avoid Puerto Rico.

Water temperatures in the Caribbean are 3 to 4 degrees above average for this time of year, which will help fuel this system. 

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.