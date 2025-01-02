Women directed 16 percent of 2024’s top 250 movies, study finds

A24

It seems as though female filmmakers remained underrepresented in Hollywood during 2024, according to a new report.

The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University has released new research that finds that women made up 16% of the directors who made the 250 highest-grossing domestic film releases in 2024. This makes it even to the totals of women-directed films from 2023.

Climbing up the box office chart did not help the situation. The data shows that women directed only 11% of the 100 most popular films of 2024, which is down 3 percentage points from 2023.

Although the Halina Reijn-directed Babygirl and Coralie Fargeat-directed The Substance found commercial and critical success this year, the study’s author and director of the center, Martha Lauzen, noted the industry has not made much progress in regard to elevating female filmmakers.

“The stunning successes enjoyed by high-profile women in the last few years — including Greta Gerwig, Jane Campion and Chloé Zhao — have not translated into opportunities for greater numbers of women. Visibility for a few has not generated employment for many,” Lauzen said in a statement. “These numbers are astounding. We could blame the current environment rocked by contraction and consolidation, but Hollywood writ large has dragged its feet on this issue for decades.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aldis Hodge talks trailer reaction, early renewal of Prime Video series ‘Cross’
ABC Audio/Stephen Iervolino

Aldis Hodge plays brilliant criminal psychologist Alex Cross in the forthcoming Prime Video series based on James Patterson‘s bestselling book series, and at New York Comic Con on Friday he talked about Cross with ABC Audio.

From the drop — a trailer of the show — fans were all in, the actor says. “The fan reaction really blew me away. I kept looking at YouTube, and it said over 14 million views, I’m talking within the first six days, and it kept growing.” 

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” he said.

Hodge continued, “The fan reaction being so strong, it really just validates all the hard work of the entire team … and it lets me know just how special this is to the audience.” 

The series was renewed for a second season before production was even completed on the first, which Hodge said “shows a great deal of faith and belief in us, and gives us all a great deal of confidence.” 

He adds, “We came into a second season not comfortable — because we know we set a bar and we have to surpass that bar in the next one. But we know we have real support, and it is at times rare to have that kind of support … when you put your heart into something.” 

Aldis says, “It just elevates things and makes us go harder.” 

He adds with a laugh, “We still hopes this first season bangs, now, don’t get me wrong! But we want every season to be an elevation of the predecessor.” 

Cross debuts Nov. 14 on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ film in the works
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

A reboot of the classic film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is in the works.

Amazon MGM Studios is in development with Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson‘s Eon Productions to reimagine the movie into a brand-new adaptation, Deadline reports.

No potential writers or directors have been selected, though meetings with prospects are in the works. Developers are eyeing a theatrical release for the film.

The original 1968 film starred Dick Van Dyke with a screenplay by Roald Dahl and Ken Hughes. Hughes directed the film, which was based on the beloved children’s story Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Magical Car, written by James Bond author Ian Fleming.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang received an Oscar nomination for its title track, which was written by Robert and Richard Sherman.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Variety’ writers rank the scariest movies of all time
LMPC via Getty Images

Just in time for Halloween, Variety‘s resident critics have come up with their definitive ranking of the 100 scariest movies of all time.

1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre slayed the competition at #1.

The long list shares some titles with some of the experts’ greatest films of all time, like Alfred Hitchcock‘s Psycho (#3), but also movies that would never rank among the greatest ever, like 1991’s Dead Alive (Braindead) at #95 and The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) at #92. 

Texas Chainsaw Massacre was hailed for creating “a mythology of horror, one that feels even more resonant today than it did 50 years ago.”

1973’s The Exorcist placed second on the list, with the critics saying of the film, “Half a century later, [director William] Friedkin‘s … classic remains so compelling because everyone involved commits to the realism of demonic possession.”

Psycho was hailed as “iconic,” adding “Anthony Perkins‘ performance channels a cunning and terror for the ages.”

Fourth place went to Steven Spielberg‘s 1975 classic Jaws, with the critics declaring that while many movies can give you scares, “few have so fundamentally altered human behavior the way Jaws did, compelling millions to steer clear of the water.”

Rounding out the top five was Roman Polanski‘s 1968 offering Rosemary’s Baby, a film that “generates such supreme paranoia and suspense that it stands as one of the last great pieces of classical movie-making to emerge from the New Hollywood.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.