Women take to the seas in the first-ever Women’s America’s Cup

Mihai Stetcu/Alinghi Red Bull Racing

(NEW YORK) — Women are taking the helm at the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.

For the first time in the racing event’s storied 173-year history, all-female sailing teams representing longtime participants New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Italy and Switzerland will be joined by six new all-female teams from Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Australia. The teams will take to the seas next week in Barcelona and compete in the brand-new Puig Women’s America’s Cup trophy.

While this is the first time all-female sailing teams will compete for this trophy, it is not the first time women take to the water. Dating back to the 1800s, women have been pivotal members of the sailing, engineering and building teams in America’s Cup but momentum to build up and invest in women sailors has always dwindled and stalled leaving women out of the world’s oldest continually contested sporting trophy.

The Puig Women’s America’s Cup is trying to change that. The inaugural yacht race, which begins Oct. 5, is in part intended as a pipeline for women to eventually enter and compete in the America’s Cup alongside male sailors.

Although there isn’t a formal gender restriction that keeps women from sailing in the America’s Cup, the sport has traditionally been dominated by men due to the intense physical nature of the sport. However, recent technological advancements have changed all of that, according to Coraline Jonet, project manager for Swiss Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s youth and women’s teams and herself a lifelong sailor.

“We saw that in the new boats half of the crew don’t need physical strength, which means women and men can do the same job,” she told ABC News. “Obviously, you need experience. And with this first women’s America’s Cup, doing all the jobs, getting that experience, will hopefully mean being able to join the America’s Cup.”

Marie Mazuay, 19, is a trimmer on the Alinghi Red Bull Racing women’s team and has been sailing since she was seven. Her job is to control the sails, adjusting them in relation to the changing wind to turn the boat and control its speed. Previously, that role would require the strength necessary to manually haul on the ropes or crank the sails in place. In the new, high-tech AC40 boats that the teams will be racing, that job is accomplished by using a video game-type remote controller.

For Mazuay, this is a full-circle moment. “It’s a real source of pride to be part of the new generation that is giving more and more opportunities for gender equity in sailing,” she told ABC News. “I’m proud to represent women in sailing alongside women who have achieved great things, and I know how lucky I am to be part of this generation, and I’m going to make sure that this path for women continues.”

And while Jonet and Mazuay hope Alinghi Red Bull Racing will win the Puig Women’s America’s Cup, they say the impact of the race itself surpasses winning a trophy.

“I hope that after this America’s Cup, people will take women more seriously and realize that they are just as competitive and hard-working as men,” Mazuay says.

“Young guys already see male sailors shining, and young girls will now be seeing women sailors as well shining, and the media highlighting them … it’s going to be inspiration and show them that their dream can be true,” Jonet said. “Little girls will see that they can make it. I hope that in time we’ll have more and more women treated just as a sailors, no matter which gender, with the skills that she will get from this kind of pathway.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Johnny Gaudreau’s widow announces pregnancy with their third child at memorial service
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The widow of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith Gaudreau, announced her pregnancy with their third child at Monday’s memorial service for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” Meredith Gaudreau said at the service. “There’s specifically one week that I will cherish forever — it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”

She called the pregnancy a “total surprise.”

“John was beaming and so excited,” she said. “His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me.”

Their first child, daughter Noa Harper Gaudreau, was born Sept. 30, 2022. Their second, son Johnny Edward Gaudreau, was born Feb. 22.

“Noa, our oldest, hasn’t even turned 2 yet. In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five,” Meredith Gaudreau said at the memorial service. “It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”

“To my babies, daddy loves you all so much and you have the best daddy in the world,” she said.

On Aug. 29, Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck and killed by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police. The suspected driver was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto, according to police.

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, is also pregnant with their first child.

“This last week has felt like I’ve been trapped in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Madeline Gaudreau said at the memorial service. “I feel numb, angry, sad, blessed all at once. Some days the thought of this new reality is debilitating. But mostly, I just miss Matt.”

“The 14 years we spent together will never be enough, but I will cherish those and carry them close to me, especially on the extremely hard days,” she said.

“He was born to be a dad,” Madeline Gaudreau said. “The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when he first heard Tripp’s heartbeat.”

“I know Matt will surround his son for the rest of his life,” she said through tears.

She said she hopes her son and Meredith Gaudreau’s baby, Johnny, have the same bond their dads did.

To Meredith Gaudreau, she said, “I promise that I will always be there for you and the kids.”

Madeline Gaudreau also made a point at the service to urge people to not drink and drive.

“Please do not put another family through this torture,” she said.

The Gaudreau brothers died the night before their sister, Katie, was set to get married, according to their former coaches.

The brothers were “always side by side” and “absolute best friends,” Meredith Gaudreau wrote on Instagram two days after their deaths.

“I don’t think John could live a day without you so I’m comforted knowing you are of course together in heaven,” she said in a message to her brother-in-law.

“Matty, thank you for loving our babies like your own and for being such an amazing uncle and godfather,” she added, pledging to take care of his wife, Madeline, and their future son.

“Please continue to take care of John like you always have. I got Madeline and Tripp,” she said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about COVID at the Olympics after track star Noah Lyles tests positive
Bronze medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States is seen wearing a mask after competing in the Men’s 200m Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Noah Lyles’ characteristically exuberant walkout for Thursday’s 200-meter final gave little indication that the American sprinter was among the dozens of athletes who have tested positive for COVID or other respiratory illnesses.

But within minutes, the track star was being pushed from the stadium in a wheelchair, in visible discomfort following his bronze medal-winning performance.

“I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics,” Lyles wrote soon after on his Instagram page.

Lyles is the latest athlete to test positive for COVID-19 at an Olympic Games that has almost entirely done away with the strict health guidance that shaped the Tokyo 2020 games, which itself was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

In Paris, there are no prohibitions on competitors or spectators who have tested positive for the virus.

The Paris Games is being lauded as an Olympic return to form, the City of Light’s venues packed with excited spectators — among them athletes’ friends and families, many of whom were unable to travel to Tokyo.

But the collective joy is coming at a cost.

British swimmer Adam Peaty, Australian swimmers Lani Pallister and Zac Stubblety-Cook, and German decathlete Manuel Eitel are among at least 40 athletes that had tested positive for COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization’s event-based surveillance system, which collates reports from media and other verified sources.

The Paris Games’ 182-page media handbook contains no mention of COVID-19. The event’s online guidance for spectators directs visitors to the Interior Ministry’s website, which notes that the nation now exempts all travelers from any COVID-related “formalities prior to entry into France.”

A Paris 2024 spokesperson told ABC News: “We are closely monitoring the health situation in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.”

“We regularly remind athletes, and all stakeholders at the Games, of the best practices to follow in the event of respiratory symptoms: wear a mask in the presence of others, limit contact and wash your hands regularly with soap and water or hydroalcoholic gel,” the spokesperson said.

“All National Olympic Committees and International Federations are also free to implement additional measures for their athletes or competitions,” the spokesperson added.

COVID cases are rising in the U.S. and elsewhere, an uptick at least partially attributed to the new “FLiRT” variation of the virus.

Long COVID — an umbrella term referring to a raft of chronic conditions related to COVID infection — also still poses a significant problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in March that 6.8% of American adults said they were living with long COVID symptoms, which vary in severity and can include difficulty concentrating, recurring headaches, changes in memory, and persistent fatigue.

Lyles’ high-profile struggles on Thursday have prompted fresh questions for organizers and athletes, not least as the American sprinter had been hugging fellow athletes despite knowing of his positive test.

USA Track & Field told ABC News in a statement on Friday that it and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee “swiftly enacted all necessary protocols” to prioritize Lyles’ health following his positive COVID test, as well as the “wellbeing of our team, and the safety of fellow competitors.”

“Our primary commitment is to ensure the safety of Team USA athletes while upholding their right to compete,” it added. “After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight. We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely.”

“As an organization, we are rigorously adhering to CDC, USOPC, and IOC guidelines for respiratory illnesses to prevent the spread of illness among team members, safeguarding their health and performance,” it said.

Kenneth Bednarek, the American who won the silver medal in the 200-meter contest, downplayed the danger, telling reporters at a press conference after the race: “I don’t think I was put at risk at all.”

“I take care of my body,” Bednarek added. “So when it comes to getting sick, that’s rare for me. So, I mean, when I found out it wasn’t that big of a deal.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suni Lee shines with bronze in uneven bars final at Paris Olympics
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Uneven Bars Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(PARIS) — As the last to go, America’s Suni Lee knew what she needed to make the podium in the uneven bars final. She stepped up, hit her routine and took home her sixth career Olympic medal.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Lee of Saint Paul, Minnesota, took home the bronze in the uneven bars final. Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the event. She scored a 14.800 to edge out Belgium’s Nina Derwael for the last spot on the podium.

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour, the favorite, took gold with a 15.700. Qiyuan Qiu, of China, scored 15.500 for silver.

It was always going to be an uphill battle against Nemour and Qiu, who both had 7.2 start values for their routine. Lee’s routine had a start value of 6.4 in comparison. The win was a bit of redemption for Nemour, who was edged out for gold by Qiu at the 2023 world championship in uneven bars.

The French-born Nemour, just 17, received loud ovations throughout the competition. Nemour previously competed for France, but switched to Algeria, her father’s native country, after a disagreement with the French Gymnastics Federation.

This marks the third Olympic medal for Lee in Paris and her sixth Olympic medal overall. She took home the gold as part of the U.S. team in the all-around and bronze in the individual all-around.

She has a chance for one more medal in Paris and she hopes it will be gold. Lee will be competing in the balance beam final on Monday and is one of the favorites — along with teammate Simone Biles.

Lee also won the bronze medal for the uneven bars in 2021 at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Lee, who battled back from a debilitating kidney disease to make the team for Paris, earned a bronze medal in the individual all-around just two days after helping the U.S. earn its fourth gold medal in the team competition.

While Biles has sufficiently cemented her spot in sports history as the greatest of all time with a record-breaking 10 Olympic medals, this was the only individual event in which she did not compete during the Paris Games.

Despite earning the top all-around score in qualifying, Biles didn’t participate on the individual apparatus because she fell just one spot shy of the top eight in the uneven bars qualifying round last week.

Biles scored a 14.433, which was just two-tenths of a point behind Helen Kevric of Germany.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.