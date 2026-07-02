Workplace investigation summary released

Martinsville City Council says a workplace investigation found grounds to terminate former City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides for cause, citing malfeasance, dishonesty and other issues. According to a city summary, the findings included questionable hiring practices, fiscal irregularities, missing purchase-card receipts, travel policy violations, improper budget amendments and failures that nearly cost the city $4.4 million in ARPA funds. The summary also cited alleged conflicts of interest, including subordinates living with Ferrell-Benavides and gifts or meals involving city officials. Council also said Ferrell-Benavides retaliated against a whistleblowing employee who raised concerns about financial oversight. The matter was referred to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.