‘Worst-case scenario of famine’ unfolding in Gaza, IPC says

‘Worst-case scenario of famine’ unfolding in Gaza, IPC says

Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The “worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza, according to a warning issued Tuesday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations.

“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths,” the IPC warning said. “Latest data thresholds have been reached for food consumption in the Gaza Strip, and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.”

More than 100 aid groups warned last week of a dire food shortage in the territory, saying there was an impending “mass starvation” for the Palestinians living there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his administration have denied there is a hunger crisis in Gaza.

“Israel is presented as though we are applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza. What a bold-faced lie,” Netanyahu said during an event in Jerusalem on Sunday. “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on Monday to contradict Netanyahu, saying he doesn’t know if he believes claims that there is no starvation occurring in Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would put in place daily “tactical” pauses and open corridors to facility aid delivery.

IPC said Tuesday it was issuing a “stark” warning about the scenario unfolding in Gaza, adding that malnutrition had been “rising rapidly” in the first half of July.

“Immediate action must be taken to end the hostilities and allow for unimpeded, large-scale, life-saving humanitarian response,” the initiative said in its alert. “This is the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hurricane Erick slams Mexico’s Pacific Coast as a powerful Cat 3 storm
Hurricane Erick slams Mexico’s Pacific Coast as a powerful Cat 3 storm
ABC News

(OAXACA, Mexico) — Hurricane Erick, which rapidly intensified overnight, made landfall Thursday morning on Mexico’s Pacific Coast as a powerful Category 3 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Erick came ashore in Mexico’s western state of Oaxaca packing sustained winds of 125 mph and heavy rain, accordin to the NHC.

The hurricane was located on Thursday morning about 20 miles east of Punta Maldonado and was moving northwest at about 9 mph, according to the NHC.

Before making landfall, the Erick had spooled up to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, but was downgraded to a Cat 3 before making landfall, the NHC center reported.

Erick is the first Pacific Category 3 hurricane on record to make landfall over Mexico in June.

A hurricane warning remained in effect Thursday from Acapulco to Puerto Angel.

It remained unclear if villages along Mexico’s populated Pacific Coast had sustained damaged. There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The major hurricane appeared to hit he coastline between the resort towns of Acapulco and Puerto Escondido in an area near the border of Oaxaca and Guerrero states, according to the NHC.

As it sweeps across the state of Oaxaca, Erick is expected to slam parts of the region with strong winds and heavy rain for most of Thursday before weakening over land by Friday.

Erick will produce heavy rainfall up to 6 to 8 inches across southeastern Guerrero and west-coastal Oaxaca through Friday and likely trigger life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides — especially in areas of steep terrain.

Erick formed as a tropical storm early Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean near southern Mexico and rapidly intensified, reaching hurricane strength by Wednesday, according to the NHC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netanyahu considering annexing territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to ceasefire: Sources
Netanyahu considering annexing territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to ceasefire: Sources
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a plan to annex territories in Gaza, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering a plan to annex territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to a ceasefire plan. This is one of several options,” a source said.

The news comes less than a week after Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, said the U.S, was cutting ceasefire talks short and bringing its negotiation team home from Doha, Qatar.

In a post on X on July 24, Witkoff said Hamas was not “acting in good faith.”

“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” Witkoff wrote, in part. “We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”

Netanyahu echoed Witkoff’s statement and blamed Hamas for the breakdown in negotiations.

“Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal,” Netanyahu said in a statement the day after Witkoff’s comments. “Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.

In its own statement on Sunday, Hamas accused Witkoff and the Israelis of negotiating in bad faith and claimed there is no point in continuing negotiations in the current format.

“In the last round of negotiations, we achieved clear progress and largely agreed with what the mediators presented to us, especially regarding the issue of withdrawal, prisoners, and the entry of aid,” Hamas said, in part. ‘They conveyed to us positive responses from the Zionist occupation, but we were surprised to find that the occupation was withdrawing from the negotiations, and that the US President’s envoy to the Middle East, Witkoff, was in cahoots with it.”

“We clearly state: There is no point in continuing negotiations under the siege, extermination, and starvation of our children, women, and people in the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US bans livestock imports from Mexico due to spread of flesh-eating pest
US bans livestock imports from Mexico due to spread of flesh-eating pest
Ramdan Fatoni/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — All imports of live cattle, horse and bison from the southern border have been banned due to the spread of a flesh-eating pest in Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Sunday.

“The protection of our animals and safety of our nation’s food supply is a national security issue of the utmost importance,” USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a press release.

The secretary cited New World Screwworm (NWS), a parasitic fly, as the reason for the suspension of imports. The name refers to the way in which maggots screw themselves into the tissue of animals with their sharp mouth hooks, causing extensive damage and often leading to death.

Panama saw NWS infections among livestock rise from an average of 25 cases annually to over 6,500 in 2023. Since then, the disease has spread further north, breaking a previously established barrier that contained the pest to South America for decades, the USDA said.

Infections have been detected in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Belize.

More recently, a case was reported in Mexico late last year, which also shut down the border for live animal trade. Imports resumed earlier this year after an agreement between the U.S. and Mexico to mitigate the threat of the disease.

The continued spread and threat of NWS led to the current shutdown, which will continue on a month-by-month basis, “until a significant window of containment is achieved,” the USDA said. The disease was recently detected in remote farms about 700 miles from the U.S. border.

Eradicating the disease is possible through a technique in which male screwworm flies are sterilized and then released into the environment to mate with females until the population dies out. This process was used to rid the U.S. of NWS in the 1960s.

The eradication efforts yielded estimated economic benefits of nearly $800 million annually for American livestock producers in 1996, with an estimated $2.8 billion for the wider economy, according to the USDA.

U.S. agriculture officials are working to release sterile flies by both air and ground along parts of Southern Mexico and in other regions in Central America.

“Once we see increased surveillance and eradication efforts, and the positive results of those actions, we remain committed to opening the border for livestock trade,” Rollins said. “This is not about politics or punishment of Mexico, rather it is about food and animal safety.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.