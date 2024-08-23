Would you like shows with that? Chick-fil-A reportedly looking to cook up a streaming platform
The popular franchise Chick-fil-A is reportedly cooking up plans for its own streaming platform.
ABC Audio’s request for comment has yet to be answered, but Deadline says the company is investing in family-friendly programming with the intention of using it to populate its own streaming service.
The trade notes the company has tapped Top Gear and The X Factor veteran Brian Gibson to acquire programming, including a gameshow and other unscripted programming — but scripted fare and animation are also on the table.
(SPOILERS)While Wesley Snipes‘ return as the half-vampire vamp hunter Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine blew fans’ minds, the guy who made it happen, Ryan Reynolds, is pushing for Snipes to take to the big screen on one last adventure.
While some cite 2000’s X-Men as the start of the superhero explosion at the movies, one could argue it was Snipes’ 1998 hit Blade that kicked it all off.
To a photo of him with his arm around Snipes, Reynolds wrote on Instagram, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send off.”
Reynolds first starred opposite Snipes in 2004’s Blade: Trinity, and in spite of the rumored on-set drama, he reached out to Snipes to see if he was interested in joining the hero-packed Deadpool threequel.
“I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off,” Snipes recently toldEntertainment Weekly. “I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it.”
Snipes recalled, “[B]ut [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. … He told me the idea [and said] ‘If you’re in, we’re in.'”
Ali was announced as the successor to the role in 2019, but the project has been mired in development delays, including script changes and the exit of director Bassam Tariq just before production was scheduled to start in 2022.
The delays were even snarked at in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Snipes saying in character, “There’s only ever gonna be one Blade.”
In the blockbuster M3GAN, the horror experts at Blumhouse warned of the someday-dangers of letting an artificially intelligent being into your life.
But the trailer to Sony Pictures’ upcoming Blumhouse collabo, the thriller Afraid, shows AI doesn’t have to be in the form of a killer doll to be dangerous.
In the movie from director Chris Weitz, John Cho and Katherine Waterston play parents who agree to take part in a pilot program to help test out an all-encompassing home assistant called AIA [EYE-ah].
While the assistant with the cheerful voice starts out helpful enough — paying bills and making a food plan for the kids — things go off the rails quickly. The system makes the family’s eldest daughter the target of revenge porn, and freaks out the youngest kid in the house with videos of violence and destruction — before revealing its true form to him, a shock the studios are apparently saving for the big screen.