Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Philadelphia EMS response

(PHILADELPHIA) — A Philadelphia man who requested medical help died after emergency services personnel responded to his home but left without attempting to forcibly enter it, a new lawsuit alleges.

Roberto Santiago Sr., 57, activated a medical device requesting EMS to respond to his home in the early hours of April 24, 2024, while in medical distress, according to a complaint filed this week against the city of Philadelphia.

When EMS personnel arrived around 2:55 a.m. that day, a neighbor on the second floor of the residence informed them Santiago was home and directed them to his residence, according to the Igwe Firm, which filed the complaint on behalf of Santiago’s family.

EMS personnel knocked on his door at 3:01 a.m. but there was no response because Santiago was incapacitated, according to the law firm. They left several minutes later without attempting to forcibly enter his home, the Igwe Firm said.

Santiago died due to cardiac arrest, according to the law firm. His son, Roberto Santiago Jr., said he discovered his father’s body on the floor of his home later that day, still holding onto the medical device.

“There’s no price you can put on a life, there really isn’t, and especially someone like my dad,” Santiago Jr. said during a press event at the Igwe Firm office on Tuesday. “That was like my best friend. I loved him to death, I really did. I was with him all the time, he knew everything about me.”

The lawsuit alleges negligence and wrongful death, claiming that Santiago Sr.’s death “was caused solely by the negligence and carelessness” of the city. It is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The family began investigating his death after the neighbor told them that EMS had arrived but then left, the law firm said. Surveillance footage captured EMS personnel knocking on his door and then leaving when he didn’t answer, according to the law firm.

The family is calling on the city to conduct an investigation into its EMS protocols for when there is a failure to provide aid. The law firm said it is hoping to learn more about the city’s EMS protocols through its litigation and any potential city investigation. ABC News has reached out to the state’s health department for more information regarding EMS protocols.

“We all pay for these services, and to simply walk away without trying to do any lifesaving procedures, without trying to gain forceful entry, for people who are more than likely incapacitated due to their medical distress, is simply unacceptable,” Emeka Igwe, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, said at the press event.

Santiago Jr. said he would like an apology and “some change to be had, something where this doesn’t happen to no one else.”

This is the second such lawsuit filed by Igwe against the city this month over an EMS response alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Geneva Mackrides, 74, activated her Life Alert medical device while experiencing a medical emergency in her apartment on Dec. 23, 2023, according to a complaint filed earlier this month. Philadelphia EMS personnel responded to her apartment building but left after several attempts to reach her, the complaint alleges.

Several hours later, her son received a call from Life Alert that his mother had activated her emergency distress signal but there had been no follow-up, according to the complaint. He checked a Ring camera in her home and, after seeing his mother lying on her kitchen floor, contacted Life Alert to dispatch EMS personnel again, though she was dead, according to the complaint.

The city of Philadelphia declined to comment on both lawsuits because they remain active, a spokesperson for the city’s law department told ABC News.

FBI questions people from Hegseth’s past ahead of Senate confirmation hearing: Sources
(NEW YORK) — The FBI has interviewed multiple individuals about Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth’s personal life as part of its background check investigation, asking questions about alleged extramarital affairs, his relationship with alcohol and his character, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As part of the background investigation, the FBI reached out to people in Hegseth’s past, including individuals Hegseth has known much of his adult life, according to multiple sources familiar with the FBI’s outreach and other sources briefed on the process.

Sources tell ABC News that Hegseth sat for an interview with the FBI in recent weeks. The Armed Services Committee is expected to hold Hegseth’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday, ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration.

On Friday, the top Senators on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., were briefed on the results of Hegseth’s FBI background investigation by a representative from Trump’s transition team, according to sources familiar with the matter. The background investigation materials were also made available for Wicker and Reed to review if they chose to do so. At this point, the FBI’s findings are only being shared with Wicker and Reed, according to sources familiar with discussions between the committee and Trump’s representatives.

A spokesperson for Reed declined to comment to ABC News, and a spokesperson for Wicker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The extent of the traditionally thorough FBI background check is an indication that the Senate could be provided with more information about Hegseth’s personal life, amid reports, disputed by Hegseth, about alleged infidelity and personal behavior that some senators have found concerning.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who described her December meeting with Hegseth as a “good, substantive discussion,” told reporters last month that she “pressed” Hegseth “on both his position on military issues as well as the allegations against him.”

The Maine Republican said she would wait for the FBI review to help her determine how to vote.

“I, obviously, always wait until we have an FBI background check, and one is underway in the case of Mr. Hegseth, and I wait to see the committee hearing before reaching a final decision,” Collins, the chair of the Appropriations Committee, said in December.

Other Republican senators have downplayed some of the reports as “anonymous” allegations.

“If people have an allegation to make, come forward and make it,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in an interview on “Meet the Press” on Dec. 15. “We’ll decide whether or not it’s credible.”

As part of the process, the FBI has spoken to individuals in Minnesota, Hegseth’s home state, according to sources familiar with the outreach.

The FBI declined to comment on the details and focus of its inquiry. A spokesperson for Hegseth declined to comment. The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Times has also published a 2018 email from Hegseth’ s mother, Penelope Hegseth, to her son, in which she said he mistreated women for years, amid his divorce from his first wife. She later told the newspaper that she regretted her original sentiments and expressed regret to her son in a follow up email. ABC News has not obtained or reviewed the email.

The Monterey Police Department released a report last month detailing how a woman told investigators in October 2017 that she had encountered Hegseth at an event afterparty at a California hotel where both had been drinking, and claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

No charges were filed, although Hegseth subsequently paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which Hegseth’s attorney said was only because Hegseth feared his career would suffer if her allegations were made public. The agreement stated that Hegseth made no admission of wrongdoing in the matter.

Hegseth, who has previously said he welcomed the FBI’s work, has denied the allegations against him, writing in the Wall Street Journal that “the press is peddling anonymous story after anonymous story, all meant to smear me and tear me down.”

“It’s a textbook manufactured media takedown. They provide no evidence, no names, and they ignore the legions of people who speak on my behalf. They need to create a bogeyman, because they believe I threaten their institutional insanity,” he wrote in the op-ed.

As ABC News previously reported, the Senate Armed Services Committee, which will review Hegseth’s nomination, has also reached out to the Monterey County, California, district attorney regarding the 2017 sexual assault allegations, and to the conservative veterans’ organization Hegseth once ran following a New Yorker report about alleged financial mismanagement, alcohol abuse and sexist behavior, which Hegseth has denied.

Hegseth has denied claims of alcohol abuse, and said in a podcast interview that he won’t drink if confirmed by the Senate.

“This is the biggest deployment of my life, and there won’t be a drop of alcohol on my lips while I’m doing it,” he said last month in an appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Mardi Gras parades canceled due to extreme winds: Mother Nature ‘decided not to work with us’
(NEW ORLEANS) — Parades on Mardi Gras day have been canceled due to the dangers posed by extreme winds that could reach 60 mph in the New Orleans area on Fat Tuesday.

“The range of where we consider it dangerous and we bring in our people is around 30 to 35 mph,” Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, President Cynthia Lee Sheng said at a news conference Monday, noting that transit buses stop operating when winds reach 35 mph.

The gusty winds will be severe enough that there’s “no other choice” but to cancel Tuesday’s scheduled parades, she said.

“These are not conditions where we would invite family, including the elderly and children, to stand on our streets out in the open,” Sheng said. “These are not conditions for people to be elevated on floats, God forbid, having a float tip over and there’s people on the street just under those floats.”

The winds also bring the danger of flying debris, like tents and chairs, she said.

“I know many, many people have planned all year long for tomorrow … and I know there are many, many scheduled parties for tomorrow. But Mother Nature has just decided not to work with us,” Sheng said.

“I have to look at the safety first,” she said.

Damaging winds are the biggest threat from the severe thunderstorms expected to strike Louisiana on Tuesday, but an isolated tornado and flash flooding are also possible.

“This is disappointing for all of us,” Sheng said, adding, “We still have a lot of festivities today.”

Mardi Gras celebrations ramp up one week before the day itself, with about five days of parades across the city culminating in a final day of parades on Mardi Gras Tuesday.

Here are all the agencies federal workers are being fired from
(WASHINGTON) — In the weeks since President Donald Trump has assumed office, more than 200,000 federal workers at more than a dozen agencies have had their roles eliminated.

The mass culling stems in large part from efforts by Elon Musk and the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, which has sought to dismantle large swaths of the federal government.

Many of those fired have been classified as probationary employees, a status unrelated to job performance. While probationary employees can be recent hires — typically having served in their roles for under one or two years — the status can also apply to long-serving government employees who’ve changed roles or agencies.

In addition to those who’ve been fired, 75,000 federal workers have accepted buyouts.

Here are the agencies where workers are facing termination:

Department of Education

Dozens of “probationary employees” were let go from the Department of Education last Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the firings.

Dismantling the Department of Education was one of Trump’s key campaign promises. He has slammed the department as a “con job” that should be “closed immediately,” and has directed Musk to investigate the agency.

The Department of Education is the smallest cabinet-level agency with 4,400 employees. Another 1,400 employees work in the agency’s office of Federal Student Aid.

Department of Homeland Security

More than 400 employees at the Department of Homeland Security have had their positions eliminated, officials said. About half of the cuts were in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which saw over 200 dismissed.

The firings at FEMA came after Musk slammed federal spending on what he misleadingly called “luxury hotels” for undocumented immigrants.

In addition to the cuts at FEMA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) lost 130 staffers, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and DHS Science and Technology had smaller degrees of cuts.

Department of Energy

Roughly 2,000 people have been fired from the Department of Energy, including at the National Nuclear Security Administration.

One of the terminated employees, Krzan Matta, told ABC News the firings were conducted in a “haphazard” and “arbitrary” manner.

“There’s no consideration for the mission. There’s no consideration for whether or not this position is critical,” he said.

United States Agency for International Development

As part of Trump and Musk’s stated objective of shuttering the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), more than 10,000 staffers have been placed on leave, multiple sources told ABC News.

Roughly 600 USAID workers remain in their roles.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has also been targeted by Trump and Musk, who have said they plan to gut the 1,700-employee consumer watchdog agency.

On Friday, government lawyers representing the agency’s acting director reached an agreement to temporarily hold off on firing CFPB workers while a lawsuit challenging the dismantling of the agency makes its way through court.

Department of Veterans Affairs

More than 1,000 Department of Veterans Affairs employees have been dismissed from their roles, the agency said Thursday.

In a statement, the department said the cuts were part of the “government-wide Trump Administration effort to make agencies more efficient, effective and responsive to the American People.”

Department of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) has also faced significant cuts — including to the U.S. Forest Service, which manages wildfire response and prevention.

Among those who lost their jobs was Carly Arata, who told ABC News she had been a probationary employee at the Natural Resources Conservation Service since September, but worked as a contractor in the role for a year before that.

Arata developed conservation plans for farmers in Georgia and helped them get federal funding.

“These poor farmers. … It’s like I abandoned them, and that’s not the case at all,” Arata said. “They were amazing and cared so much about their land, and I wanted to help them preserve that.”

Environmental Protection Agency

The Environmental Protection Agency has fired 388 probationary employees, Reuters reported.

Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Health and Human Services has also lost thousands of employees, including at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to the Associated Press.

About 700 workers were fired from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), multiple sources told ABC News.

At least 16 of the CDC cuts were to members of the World Trade Center Health Program, which critics said could put the health of 9/11 first responders at risk.

Department of the Interior

About 2,300 people have been fired from the Department of the Interior, according to Reuters.

Approximately 800 of those terminations were reportedly from the Bureau of Land Management.

Another 1,000 workers were fired from the National Park Service, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Department of Homeland Security

At least 405 employees have been cut from the Department of Homeland Security, a DHS official told ABC News.

The bulk of the cuts were at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which saw over 200 people cut, and then the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which saw 130 people cut. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services saw under 50 people cut, and DHS Science and Technology Directorate saw 10 people cut.

Additionally, 12 Coast Guard members who work on diversity, equity and inclusion were affected by the reduction in force, with an offer to support border security efforts at the southwestern border.

Office of Personnel Management

The Office of Personnel Management — which serves as the federal government’s HR agency, and has been overseeing the mass reductions process — has also faced cuts of its own staff.

About 200 probationary employees were told they were being fired in a prerecorded message that instructed them to “gather your personal belongings and exit the premises,” according to an audio recording of the call obtained by ABC News.

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration has also had its staff reduced, with Reuters reporting more than 100 people were laid off.

Small Business Administration

About 720 employees at the Small Business Administration have lost their jobs, Politico reported, reducing its headcount by about 20%.

