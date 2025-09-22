WSJ moves to dismiss Trump’s $10B lawsuit over alleged letter in Epstein birthday book

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. This is the final day of President Trump’s second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Wall Street Journal and its parent companies, Dow Jones and News Corp., on Monday moved to dismiss President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit over the paper’s July article reporting on an alleged letter from Trump that was included in a 50th birthday book for the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

The motion contends that the article is true.

“The Birthday Book as produced by the Epstein estate and later publicly released by the House Oversight Committee contains a letter identical to the one described in the Article,” the motion states.

The motion further contends that the article is not defamatory, arguing that “there is nothing defamatory about a person sending a bawdy note to a friend, and the Article cannot damage Plaintiff’s reputation as a matter of law.”

“The Complaint should be dismissed with prejudice, and the Court should award Defendants their reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs,” the motion states.

Trump filed the lawsuit in July in federal court in Florida, seeking damages of at least $10 billion.  

The president has argued that the letter is fake and that the signature on the letter is not his.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senate passes ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’
CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Days before a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the Senate has unanimously passed a “National Day of Remembrance” for the conservative influencer after he was killed on Sept. 10.

On Thursday, the Senate unanimously approved a resolution marking Oct. 14, 2025 — the influencer’s birthday — a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.”

While on the Senate floor, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who was leading the passage of the resolution, said he is “proud to have the support of more than 20 of my colleagues to honor Charlie by dedicating his birthday” as this day of remembrance.

“Charlie was a good man — a devout husband, father, and friend. His life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country,” Scott said on Thursday.

In the approved resolution, the Senate “recognizes Charlie Kirk for his contributions to civic education and public service” and “encourages educational institutions, civic organizations and citizens across the United States to observe this day.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that the House of Representative will “soon pass a resolution honoring the life and legacy of our friend Charlie Kirk, and condemning the political violence that led to his untimely passing.”

The conservative influencer was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

After a two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for allegedly shooting Kirk and charged on Tuesday with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder, with prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty.

He was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious body injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced on Tuesday.

Kirk’s memorial service will take place on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and members of the Kirk family are expected to attend.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Woman allegedly leaves over 100 cats inside U-Haul, arrested: Police
Merced County Sheriff’s Office

(SANTA NELLA, Calif.) — A woman was arrested after leaving over 100 cats inside a U-Haul in a Southern California parking lot, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeannie Maxon, 69, was arrested on Sunday after deputies were dispatched to a parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella, California, to “check on the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul van,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Once on the scene, the deputy observed “at least 20 cats in distress” through the window of the vehicle, officials said.

Animal control then responded to the scene and located 106 “extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats” in the vehicle without food or water, officials said.

Photos from the scene show the felines pressed against the front windshield of the van, with others found in cardboard boxes inside the vehicle.

All of the cats — which ranged from one week to 8 years old — were seized and taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter, officials said.

Once the cats are medically cleared by veterinary staff, they will be available for adoption, officials said.

Maxon, who is from Long Beach, California, was charged with 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and they will provide updates regarding the adoption process of the cats.

Officials reminded the public of the dangers of keeping an animal inside an unattended vehicle, especially on a summer day.

“On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open. Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water and food,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It is unclear whether Maxon remains in custody as of Tuesday or whether she has an attorney that can speak on her behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

82-year-old woman dies from injuries suffered in Boulder Molotov cocktail attack: Prosecutors
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(BOULDER, Colo.) — An 82-year-old woman hurt in the Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died, prosecutors announced, as they updated an attempted murder charge to a murder charge.

Karen Diamond “died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered” on June 1, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.

She is the only person to die from the attack, prosecutors said.

“Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community.”

The district attorney’s office also said it has found 14 more victims during the investigation and added 66 counts to the state indictment against Mohamed Soliman.

On June 1, Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a group of marchers who were advocating for the release of the Israeli hostages outside the Boulder courthouse, prosecutors said. More than a dozen people were injured, officials said.

Soliman allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack, which he told police he was planning for one year, according to court documents.

Soliman allegedly told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people,” court documents said. He also allegedly said “this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine),” documents said.

Soliman, who is in federal custody, pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges last week.

State charges against Soliman include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, prosecutors said. Soliman’s preliminary hearing in the state case is set for July 15.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.