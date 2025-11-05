Xolo Maridueña joins ‘One Piece’ season 3 as Portgas D. Ace

A photo of Xolo Maridueña. (Gabe Ajuaro)

Xolo Maridueña has joined the cast of One Piece season 3.

Netflix has announced that the Cobra Kai star has been cast as Portgas D. Ace in the upcoming third season of the series.

One Piece is set to go back into production for season 3 later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Maridueña joins the previously announced cast member Cole Escola, who is set to play Bon Clay in the upcoming season. Additional cast members for season 3 of One Piece will be announced at a later time, according to the streaming service.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the upcoming season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to an official description for season 2. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

Elijah Wood crashes a ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed wedding in The Shire
Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’ (New Line/WireImage via Getty Images)

You can stop making Lord of the Rings films about Frodo, but you can’t kick Elijah Wood out of the shire.

The actor recently visited the set of The Lord of the Rings‘ Shire during a trip to New Zealand. During his visit, he surprised a couple who were in the middle of their wedding ceremony.

A video of the surprise interaction was recently shared to the official Hobbiton TikTok. Hobbiton is the name of The Shire set in Matamata, New Zealand, which Wood’s character, Frodo Baggins, called home.

“POV: You’re getting married in The Shire and an unexpected guest crashes your wedding…” the text on top of the video reads.

The video shows the ceremony taking place as Wood arrives with a small group of camera operators documenting the surprise. As Wood presents himself at the end of the aisle, both the bride and groom exclaim, “Oh my God.”

Wood posed for photos with the newlyweds at the altar. As he looked out into the crowd of attendees, he said, “This is amazing, and everyone is dressed as hobbits!”

“Thank you so much for coming,” the groom said to Wood before the latter posed for a selfie.

“An unforgettable wedding in The Shire…” Hobbiton captioned the TikTok.

Peter Jackson‘s first film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring, began filming almost 26 years ago to the month. The trilogy was an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s classic fantasy novels.

‘The Social Network’ sequel gets title ‘The Social Reckoning,’ 2026 release date
The actors Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg attend a photocall to promote the film ‘The Social Network’ on October 5, 2010, in Berlin, Germany. (Anita Bugge/WireImage via Getty Images)

The Social Network sequel is officially a go.

Aaron Sorkin will write and direct the upcoming sequel film, which has the title The Social Reckoning, ABC Audio has learned. Additionally, Sony Pictures has set the theatrical release for the upcoming film as Oct. 9, 2026.

The star-studded ensemble cast will consist of Mikey MadisonJeremy Allen WhiteBill Burr and Jeremy Strong. The latter will play Facebook creator and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Social Reckoning will serve as a companion piece to the 2010 hit film. This movie will tell the “true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets,” according to a synopsis.

Horowitz wrote a series of articles in October 2021 known as The Facebook Files. They exposed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook.

The Social Network was nominated for 10 Academy Awards including best picture. It won three, including the best adapted screenplay award for Sorkin’s script. That film starred Rooney MaraAndrew GarfieldArmie Hammer and Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg.

Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer
Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini star in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Netflix)

Ciao, Emily!

The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show’s title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily’s life in Rome, Italy.

Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.

“Rome looks so good on you,” Emily’s bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.

“Right!” she responds.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.

