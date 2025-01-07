Years after George Floyd’s murder, Minneapolis police to take on reform

Mario Tama/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice to implement major reforms within the Minneapolis Police Department under the watch of an appointed, independent court monitor.

The decree still needs to go through other levels of approval, including the mayor’s office, before it is filed in federal court, according to Council President Elliott Payne.

“On behalf of the council and the entire city, I’d like to thank our community for standing together united in this and for having patience with us as we have traveled a very, very long and challenging journey,” said Payne. “We are just beginning and we know we have a long way to go.”

The police reform negotiations follow a two-year investigation from the Department of Justice into the Minneapolis Police Department’s patterns and practices.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice released a report following a two-year investigation that found MPD was engaged in a pattern of discriminatory law enforcement practices, used unjustified deadly force in encounters with suspects, engaged in unreasonable use of force in encounters with young suspects and at times failed to give proper medical aid to people they had taken into custody.

The investigation was prompted in part by the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, which sparked racial justice and anti-police brutality protests nationwide. The report found that “the systemic problems in MPD made what happened to [Floyd] possible,” and such problems had continued despite reform efforts.

“We also found that MPD officers routinely disregard the safety of people in their custody. Our review found numerous incidents in which MPD officers responded to a person saying that they could not breathe with a version of, ‘You can breathe, you’re talking right now,'” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In one 2017 case, Garland said an MPD officer shot and killed an unarmed woman who he said had “spooked him” when she approached his squad car.

“The woman had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in a nearby alley,” he said.

MPD officers were also found to stop, search and use force against people who are Black and Native American at disproportionate rates, according to the report.

MPD is already under a consent decree from the state to “make transformational changes to address race-based policing,” following a 2023 agreement between the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the City of Minneapolis.

The human rights agency described the consent decree as “a court-enforceable agreement that identifies specific changes to be made and timelines for those changes to occur.”

In 2022, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights similarly found that the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a pattern or practice of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act. This led to a state consent decree agreement that is ongoing.

ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

2 dead in explosion at manufacturing plant in Louisville, Kentucky: Police
(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Two people were killed and four remain in the hospital from an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky, officials said.

The “hazardous materials incident” was reported Tuesday afternoon at a Givaudan Sense Colour facility, a natural food coloring plant, according to the Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

First responders were initially told by the business that all employees were accounted for, officials said Wednesday. But then a second victim was found buried in rubble late Tuesday evening after crews went back to the scene upon guidance from the business that someone was likely still there. It took three-and-a-half hours to remove that victim from the rubble, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that two of our team members lost their lives in this accident,” Givaudan Sense Colour said in a statement.

The University of Louisville Hospital said it received seven patients with injuries including burn and blast wounds. All those injured are employees of the plant, officials said.

Four people remain hospitalized on Wednesday, all in stable condition, officials said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, officials said.

Drone footage taken by Louisville ABC affiliate WHAS showed extensive damage to the facility.

Residents within two blocks of the facility were evacuated, officials said. A shelter-in-place order was also issued for those within a 1-mile radius of the facility but it has since been lifted, officials said.

Air monitoring is clear at this time, officials said.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

Chef says thieves stole van with K worth of pies
Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks said he’s out of 2,500 pies after thieves stole his van containing the baked goods and later ditched the vehicle.

According to an Instagram video posted by Banks, the pies were ruined.

“It’s pretty badly damaged,” Banks said. “And unfortunately, the bin in the back and all of the pies are pretty damaged as well.”

The refrigerated van was stolen from a storage unit with 2,500 pies in boxes that had Banks’ name written all over them, he said. The pies were worth about £25,000, Banks said, which is equivalent to just over $31,000.

Banks wishes the outcome was different, he said. But he is grateful for the outpouring support he received from other business owners and people watching online.

“I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone. I mean, so many people have been interested in trying to find these pies, and I think the response from people have been amazing, especially for the business owners who’ve offered to lend us everything from vans to pastry to flour to meat, everything to make it, make it work,” Banks said.

Banks declined ABC News’ request for an interview.

ABC News reached out to the North Yorkshire Police and was directed to a statement on their website.

“To recap, North Yorkshire Police received a report on 2 December that a refrigerated vehicle containing valuable food stock including pies, had been stolen from a business park in Melmerby near Ripon over the weekend of 29 November to 2 December 2024,” the police department said in a statement.

The statement added, “Initial enquiries revealed that the van, a white Fiat Ducato, was found abandoned with false number plates in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough and was recovered by Cleveland Police on 29/30 November.”

The vehicle was stored by Cleveland Police and inquiries were ongoing as to the contents of the van when it was recovered, the New Yorkshire Police said.

The New Yorkshire Police said the van has been returned to the owner.

Cleveland Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact police.

Prior to the van being found, Banks uploaded a video on Instagram calling for the thieves to donate the pies to a charity for those in need.

He adds that the burglars “probably didn’t bargain for nearly ton of pies in the back of it.”

“These guys probably stole the van, right? Because that’s what they do,” Banks said.”They steal vans or cars or whatever, but they probably didn’t bargain for the nearly ton of pies that is in the back of it.”

Banks said that the pies were for York Christmas Market and it’s unfortunate because a lot of work went into the pies, he said.

“It’s kind of sad because that’s a lot of meat and a lot of flour and eggs and a lot of work,” Banks said. “Like so much work. So like 25,000 pounds worth of a stock in the back of this van.”

According to Banks’ video, a rising trend of vans being stolen has mustered up and he encourages everyone to stay safe.

“A lot of crime going around at the moment, a lot of vans being stolen,” Banks said. “And I did an interview on the radio earlier. People were saying how many vans are getting stolen. So I think especially at this time of year, just be vigilant. Definitely lockdown. I think we certainly learnt a few lessons and won’t be leaving stock in our vans overnight for sure.”

Forecasters scare up record-high temperatures for Halloween in the Northeast
Crystal Sing / EyeEm/Getty Images

The weather is forecast to be disguised as summer for Halloween in most of the Northeast.

As ghosts and goblins prepare to go trick-or-treating on Thursday, temperatures are expected to feel more like Labor Day than All Hallows’ Eve as an autumnal U.S. hot spell continues.

Potential high temperature records for the last day of October are forecast to be broken in several cities in the Northeast.

In New York City, temperatures Thursday could possibly reach 80 degrees, which would set a new record for the day. Records are also expected to fall in Philadelphia, Boston, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., as those cities are also expected to breach the 80-degree mark.

Even the far Northeast will experience a warm Halloween as Burlington, Vermont, and Bangor, Maine, are forecast to heat up to 76 degrees. Down south, Charleston, South Carolina, could hit 84 degrees, while Raleigh, North Carolina, is forecast to get up to 81.

Temperatures in the Northeast are forecast to be around 30 degrees higher than last year’s Halloween, when New York City, Philadelphia and Boston were in the low 50s.

The balmy weather, however, will be short-lived.

A strong cold front is expected to move through the Northeast on Friday afternoon, bringing an end to record heat.

For the New York City Marathon on Sunday, the high temperature for the day is forecast to be 57, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front is also expected to bring chilly temperatures, rain and snow to parts of the Great Lakes and upper Midwest. A winter weather advisory issued for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan includes the chance of measurable snow.

Elsewhere in the nation, a cold front responsible for severe weather from Oklahoma to Illinois on Wednesday is forecast to move east, producing strong to severe storms from western Texas to Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee, all the way to Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

As people across the Northeast were breaking out T-shirts and shorts amid record-breaking high temperatures this week, several inches of snow blanketed the mountaintops of Hawaii.

As firefighters in Colorado battled wildfires and meteorologists issued red-flag fire danger warnings, high elevations of Hawaii’s Big Island resembled the Rocky Mountains in winter.

Several inches of snow blanketed the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, the tallest peaks in Hawaii and part of the state’s Volcanoes National Park.

“Due to winter weather conditions, the summit is currently closed for both day and overnight use, and permits for Mauna Loa Summit Cabin are temporarily on hold,” the Volcanoes National Park said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in the actual Rockies, a major storm system moving in is expected to bring up to a foot of fresh snow. But elsewhere in Colorado, firefighters were dealing with what investigators suspect is a “human-caused” wildfire that spread to 166 acres near the town of Divide and was 80% contained on Wednesday.

The wintry weather expected for the Rockies was countered by record-breaking temperatures this week across a large part of the nation from Detroit, where it got up to 77 degrees on Wednesday, to Laredo, Texas, where the temperature was expected to hit 94, tying a daily record.

