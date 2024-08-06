‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan popping up Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at Vegas’ Wynn Casino

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan has spun his Yellowstone universe into a library of shows — and also a cottage industry with his Four Sixes Ranch brand, which is about to spawn a pop-up restaurant.

The Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will set up shop at Wynn Las Vegas beginning in September.

Brian Gullbrants, Wynn Resorts COO, touts a “one-of-a-kind experience,” adding, “This distinctive, limited-time pop-up puts an emphasis on Western authenticity paired with an unforgettable dinner and cocktail menu.”

Chef David Middleton “will focus on prime steaks and cuts from Four Sixes Ranch and American classic cocktails and decadent desserts,” according to the ad copy. “The curated menu mirrors that of a boutique steakhouse and places emphasis on ingredients local to Texas.”

Menu highlights will include “a showstopping Caviar Tower, served with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders, chive crema, deviled quail eggs, lemon zest, parsley and bacon bits,” as well as dishes showcasing the beef from Sheridan’s 260,000-acre Northern Texas ranch.

The restaurant’s beverage program will boast signature cocktails, including the Campfire Old Fashioned, “smoked tableside on a whiskey barrel stove,” among others.

Sheridan enthuses, “The passions in my life are telling stories and food and with each plate served at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, Chef David and I get to do both.”

Reservations will be open to the public beginning Aug. 26; first seatings will be Sept. 16.

 

The worst-rated TV series finales, ranked
Getty Images

Even for a successful TV series, it’s pretty hard to stick the landing come its final episode — see also: the divisive swan songs of Seinfeld and The Sopranos.

With that in mind, and data from IMDB in hand, the online gambling site JeffBet looked into 100 TV finales and compared the show’s overall viewer score to what viewers thought of their final episodes.

The site then rated how poorly the finales fared and ranked them.

Killing Eve, BBC America’s lauded thriller series that saw lead Sandra Oh take home an Emmy, landed at the top of the list. Overall, the series has an average 8.1 rating on IMDB, the analysis says — but its finale was rated 2.4 out of 10, a 58% drop-off.

Second on the list is possibly a no-brainer: Game of Thrones. HBO’s acclaimed sword and sorcery show has an average user rating of 9.2 out of 10, but its finale earned a 4.0 from viewers, a 56.5% drop.

Third was the sitcom Two and a Half Men. While the CBS show starring Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer has a 7.1 average rating from viewers clocking in with IMDB, Men saw Sheen fired and replaced by Ashton Kutcher. In the end, the show’s finale scored a 3.8 out of 10.

Dexter ended up in fourth place: The serial killer series had an average of 8.6 out of 10, but its final episode was rated by viewers as a 4.7.

Netflix’s Bloodline rounded out the top five. While the series starring Kyle Chandler was decently well thought of by fans during its run, with a 7.9 average IMDB user score, its last episode got a failing grade: 5.1 out of 10.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

“I don’t get it”: Gwyneth Paltrow asks Robert Downey Jr. about his new role in the MCU
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

While it’s already well documented that Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t too clear on the details of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — after all, she famously didn’t know which movies she was in — her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.‘s new role really threw her for a loop. 

When RDJ revealed over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con that he was re-joining the MCU by playing villain Dr. Doom in two forthcoming movies, Gwyneth hit the pause button. 

To RDJ’s Instagram photo with his new mask, Paltrow asked, “I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?” Her confusion earned more than 14,000 likes.

Paltrow played Pepper Potts, the assistant-turned-eventual wife of Downey’s Tony Stark, who sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

For the record, some of Downey’s other Avengers colleagues were more supportive.

As reported, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk, noted “Hey, Brat: Green suits you.” Downey’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo — who are also returning for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars — insisted “green is your color.” 

Jeremy Renner added, “Bringing the DOOM!”

Marvel Studios announces surprise ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ “Celebration of Life” at San Diego Comic Con
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just dropped a surprise announcement, noting it will be staging what it calls the Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life, which Deadline says will take place at San Diego Comic Con later in July.

While the Hollywood strikes curbed the usual promotion blitz that comes with San Diego Comic Con in 2023, 2024 has the studios pulling out all the stops. 

Marvel Studios will return to the centerpiece of the con, the massive Hall H, on July 27, but studio president Kevin Feige tells the trade, “[W]hat I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday [July 25] for the first time ever.”

He added, “Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening,” adding he will be joined there by director Shawn Levy, and stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

It’s not yet known what other surprises are in store for the Celebration of Life. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

