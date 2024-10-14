‘Yellowstone’ spin-off star Amiah Miller says fans are “gonna like” ‘The Madison’

‘Yellowstone’ spin-off star Amiah Miller says fans are “gonna like” ‘The Madison’
Paramount Network/MTV Entertainment Studios/101 Studios

In a chat with Movieline to promote her new Hulu thriller Hold Your Breath, Amiah Miller says she knows fans are holding their breath for The Madison, the forthcoming spin-off to Yellowstone

As reported, the project stars Michelle PfeifferSuits alum Patrick J. Adams and Lost vet Matthew Fox, and is being described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Miller plays Bridgette, the eldest daughter of Adams’ and Elle Chapman‘s characters. 

She tells Movieline, “It’s a really special project, and I’m so grateful. It was such a dream come true.”

The young actress says she’s “always” wanted to work with Yellowstone franchise creator Taylor Sheridan. “I met him at the screen test. And you know, I fought for the role, and I booked it, and yeah, it’s going really well. And we’re filming right now in Montana, and I had never been there before. It’s so beautiful, and everyone is so lovely.”

She tells the fans, “You’re really gonna like the show.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Netflix drops ‘The Diplomat’ season 2 trailer and more
In brief: Netflix drops ‘The Diplomat’ season 2 trailer and more

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 2 of The Diplomat, which picks up after right after Kate — played by Keri Russell — learns that Britain’s prime minister was responsible for the attack on one of its warships. She’ll have to prove it in season 2, series creator Debora Cahn tells Netflix’s Tudum. She’ll also have to contend with the bomb that exploded in the season 1 finale, in which Kate’s colleagues and her estranged husband, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, “are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest.” Allison Janney will join the cast for season 2, playing Vice President Grace Penn …

Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore have been tapped to star in I Love Boosters, the next project from Sorry to Bother You filmmaker Boots Riley, according to Deadline. All that’s known about the film at this time is that it centers on a ring of enterprising shoplifters — or boosters — who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven, per the outlet …

Netflix has pulled the plug on the Jeff Goldblum-led Greek mythology comedy series Kaos after just one season, according to Variety. Goldblum plays a modern-day vengeful Zeus in the dark comedy, described as a “contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld” …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kathy Bates denies retirement from acting: “It was misunderstood”
Kathy Bates denies retirement from acting: “It was misunderstood”
Disney/Stewart Cook

Well, it looks like Kathy Bates isn’t retiring after Matlock after all. 

Bates stopped by ABC’s On the Red Carpet show before Sunday night’s 76th Emmy Awards, where she threw cold water on a New York Times story that Madeline Matlock in the forthcoming CBS reboot would be her final role.

As much as she said she was “flattered” that the retirement report “went around the globe,” Bates told ABC’s George Pennacchio that she was “misunderstood.”

“I think it was misunderstood because I … had one foot out the door until I read Jennie [Snyder] Urman‘s script and I was like, ‘OK, now we’re talking. And I want the show [Matlock] to run for years and years,” she said.

The original series of Matlock ran from 1986 to 1995, starring Andy Griffith as a defense lawyer named Benjamin Matlock.

The reboot show will chronicle Bates’ character, who rejoins the law workforce as a senior, scoring legal victories in courtrooms. In the interview with the New York Times to discuss the show, she said she felt like she was called to do the role, especially after experiencing some injustices in the early days of her career.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” she said at the time. “And it’s exhausting.”

Despite her success, when reflecting on her acting career, she only recalled some of the blunders, telling the New York Times, “I never felt dressed right or well.”

“I felt like a misfit,” she said. “It’s that line in Misery when Annie says, ‘I’m not a movie star.’ I’m not.”

Her comments notwithstanding, a source told ABC News on Monday that “it is understood that Bates changed her mind [about retiring] after doing Matlock.”

Matlock will premiere on CBS Sept. 22 and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WandaVision spin-off ‘Agatha All Along’ magically appears on Disney+ Wednesday
WandaVision spin-off ‘Agatha All Along’ magically appears on Disney+ Wednesday
Marvel Television

Kathryn Hahn reprises in the title role of Agatha Harkness in the very witchy Marvel Television series Agatha All Along on Wednesday.

Two episodes of the spin-off of WandaVision kick things off.

In the series, “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power” until “a suspicious goth teen (Joe Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell.”

They pull together a desperate coven and set about to come back into their missing power via the mysterious Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials.

Jac Schaeffer wrote the acclaimed series WandaVision, and this time she was also behind the camera as director. She tells ABC Audio, “I of course had anxiety about following WandaVision because it was so … embraced in such a big way. But centering a show on Agatha and on Kathryn Hahn, of course you have to do a lot of work, but a lot of your work is done.” 

She added, “So then it was less about how do we top WandaVision and it was more, how do we nail Agatha Like, how do we do this right?”  

Hahn’s coven also stars Aubrey Plaza, Saturday Night Live‘s Ego Nwodim and the legendary Patti LuPone

Plaza plays Rio Vidal, a mysterious witch who first appears undercover, trying to push Agatha to return to her power. At a press conference, she deadpanned about spoilers: “I signed up to do the show because I thought we weren’t allowed to talk afterwards.” She teased “a very intense dynamic” between her character and Hahn’s. 

Hahn teased “some genuine good old-fashioned surprises” for the show.

Marvel Television is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.