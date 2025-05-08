‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ coming to CBS

Paramount Network

The Yellowstone universe is expanding.

CBS has ordered a new spinoff series of the hit Taylor Sheridan-helmed franchise with the working title of Y: Marshals. The Y, of course, stands for Yellowstone, as this spinoff will serve as a direct offshoot of the original series.

Luke Grimes will star in the show as Kayce Dutton, reprising the role he played on Yellowstone. In the spinoff, Kayce joins an “elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana,” according to its official logline. With the Yellowstone Ranch in his rear view, Kayce “and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

It will premiere in spring 2026 and then air on Sundays as one of the seven new shows CBS is planning to roll out.

Sheridan and Grimes will executive produce alongside Spencer Hudnut, who will also serve as showrunner.

Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper is getting its happy ending.

The beloved Netflix teen romance series, starring Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, will be concluding with a feature film.

Alice Oseman, who writes the show and created the graphic novels on which it is based, announced the news on social media Tuesday — which happens to be the three-year anniversary of the show’s debut. 

“We are making a feature film to conclude the Heartstopper screen adaptation, based on Heartstopper Volume 6 and the ‘Nick and Charlie’ novella,” Oseman wrote. “We are getting to tell the end of the story!!!”

She added, “I’m deeply relieved and so excited about this new creative venture. I’ve written the script and we’re hard at work already. I know you’ll have a lot of questions, and I’ll be able to talk about it more very soon, but for now let’s CELEBRATE! Heartstopper is getting its ending!!!!!!”

Tudum reports Connor and Locke will also serve as executive producers on the film. Shooting starts this summer.

As for what the film will be about, Tudum teases, “After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The sneaky asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title officially has meaning.

On Monday, Marvel unveiled the true name of the rag-tag group of superheroes as “The New Avengers,” now that the film is officially in theaters.

“Presenting Marvel Studios’ #̶T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers,” Marvel Studios wrote in a social media post, which included a video of the film’s cast, led by Florence Pugh, ripping away the word “Thunderbolts*” on the movie poster to reveal the words “*The New Avengers.”

According to Marvel, the video was shot discreetly backstage at the film’s Hollywood premiere.

Another video shows star Sebastian Stan covering up a publicly displayed movie poster featuring the updated name.

The film features a collaboration of former Marvel Cinematic Universe baddies and anti-heroes: Pugh’s Yelena and her adoptive father Alexei aka Red Guardian, played by David Harbour; Stan’s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen‘s Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Olga Kurylenko‘s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster from Black Widow; and Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker/U.S. Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The group is brought together by Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who also appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in a post-credits scene in Black Widow.

“After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

