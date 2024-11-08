‘Yellowstone’ stars gearing up for show’s fifth season return on Sunday

(L-R) Reilly, Hauser – Paramount Network

One of the biggest shows on TV finally makes its anticipated return on Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, when Yellowstone rides on. 

The show had been on a nearly two-year hiatus, and after rumored static between producers and lead Kevin Costner — which he denies — and the dual Hollywood strikes, the drama’s stars tell ABC Audio they were eager to get back in the saddle. 

“[F]or us to go back to work, it felt like we had a gift in our hands,” expresses Kelly Reilly, who plays fiery Beth Dutton. “We wanted to make it as special and to be a gratitude to be back in work, and to be back together with each other, with this crew in this beautiful landscape. You don’t want to take that for granted. And this year especially, we felt that.”

Luke Grimes, who plays Beth’s brother Kacee agreed, saying, ” … [C]oming back from the long break, you know, everyone was super excited, but also knowing that this is the end, and this is the last season, sort of gave it some weight that it didn’t have in seasons past.”

Cole Hauser, who plays Beth’s husband Rip Wheeler, is grateful Rip and Beth have such a loyal fanbase — some of whom have named their baby boys Rip in his honor. “[A]s an actor, your intention is to affect people,” he says. “And certainly I believe that Kelly and I have done that.”

Kelsey Asbille, who portrays Kacee’s wife Monica Dutton, teases fans of the remaining episodes, “I think we we set out to accomplish what we did in season one, which is really [discovering] what the Dutton legacy means.”

Hauser says of the story’s conclusion, “It’s not what you expect.”

“And even when you think you know what’s happening, you don’t,” Reilly continues. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bad Moms’ duo reportedly book ‘Spa Weekend’ for Leslie Mann, Anna Faris and more
L-R: Lucas and Moore – Barry King/Getty Images

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the writers behind the blockbuster The Hangover and the writer-directors of the hit Bad Moms, have booked a Spa Weekend with some very funny women.

Deadline reports Mom‘s Anna Faris, Knocked Up‘s Leslie Mann, Always Be My Maybe scene stealer Michelle Buteau and Wedding CrashersIsla Fisher will appear in a girl’s trip comedy called Spa Weekend.

The trade reports the film centers on three friends who take the titular trip — but when Jane, Coco and Sophie’s “trainwreck friend” Mel crashes the party, “the relaxation quickly descends into chaos with hilarious consequences.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sigourney Weaver confirms role in upcoming ‘Mandalorian’ movie
Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage

Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that she’s been tapped for a role in the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and she was particularly excited to meet one of the film’s big stars.

“I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day,” she tells Deadline in an interview published on Aug. 28.

The actress didn’t spill any of the details about her character, except that she has a “very” fun part in the movie.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Weaver, who is also a veteran of the Avatar movies, tells the outlet. “I can’t say much about it right now, but it’s fun to bounce between all these different universes.”

Weaver also confirmed that she’ll be returning to the Avatar franchise for the fourth and fifth installments, telling Deadline, “Yeah, I think I’m allowed to say that.”

Looking back on the first Avatar movie, Weaver says, “I remember reading the script … and reading about these blue people with pointed ears and tails riding on these creatures through floating mountains … I couldn’t imagine any of it being shot. I honestly couldn’t imagine how he would ever make a film that looked like this and had these elements.”

She adds, “But I’m so glad for Jim [Henson], and for the success of these films, which has meant we’re able to keep making them. I just finished working on Avatar 3 earlier this month, actually, and I think the series will continue to grow and be more and more hard-hitting.”

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge declines to dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez
Hannah Gutierrez, center; attorney Jason Bowles, left; paralegal Carmella Sisnero — Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, FILE

A New Mexico judge has declined to dismiss the case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after previously dismissing the case against Alec Baldwin for evidence suppression.

Her attorneys argued in court filings that she was entitled to a new trial or dismissal of the case for “egregious prosecutorial misconduct” and “severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State.”

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion Monday following arguments during a virtual hearing Thursday. She also denied a separate motion from the defense seeking immediate release from detention.

In her ruling, Marlowe Sommer stated the issues raised by the defense did not justify a new trial or dismissal, and that in Gutierrez’s case the state did not suppress the ammunition evidence that was at the heart of Baldwin’s dismissal.

Marlowe Sommer dismissed Baldwin’s case with prejudice on day three of the actor’s July trial after his attorneys claimed live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation into the deadly on-set shooting was “concealed” from them.

Gutierrez is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death. At trial in Santa Fe in February, the prosecution argued that she had mishandled weapons on the set and failed to detect a live bullet before loading it into Baldwin’s gun.

Baldwin pointed the weapon at the camera and it discharged, and that bullet mortally struck Hutchins in the chest and wounded director Joel Souza.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.