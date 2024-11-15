‘Yellowstone’ stars Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley talk ‘interesting’ fan interactions

Luke Grimes – Paramount Networks

The second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone got off to a bloody start, with its second episode airing Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

The debut scored some 16.4 million viewers who are very invested in the Dutton clan — but Luke Grimes (Kayce) and his onscreen adopted brother, Wes Bentley (Jamie), didn’t need viewership numbers to tell them that. 

The pair told ABC Audio they’ve had some “interesting” interactions with fans. 

Bentley, whose scheming character has targeted his adopted father’s empire, says even though he plays a guy fans love to hate, viewers know he’s just acting. 

“It’s always interesting because it’s a complicated reaction, right? I mean, people, you know, even if they don’t like him, they’re still interested in him or care about him.”

Bentley continues, “There’s always been a strange both disgust with Jamie, while at the same time caring about his outcome and his future — even for those who absolutely hate him.”

Grimes’ heroic character has a different effect, he has found. “I think sometimes, though, they think I’m probably a little more like my character than I am. … You know, Kayce has like PTSD and his life is very hard. And, you know, I’ll be like eating a bagel at an airport and someone [will] be like, ‘Are you OK?'” 

As for whether Grimes would be interested in continuing in either a sixth season or a spin-off, both of which have been rumored, his answer is simple: Only if show creator Taylor Sheridan remains in the saddle. 

He vows, “It’s basically down to if we get a call from Taylor and he’s writing it … the answer would be yes. And if it’s some other version that, you know, he’s not involved with, then no.”  

 

 

Only money in the building: Selena Gomez is now a billionaire
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Sure, Selena Gomez is a world-famous actress and singer, but it’s her makeup line that has made her a billionaire.

Bloomberg reports that the star of Only Murders In the Building is one of the country’s youngest self-made female billionaires. According to the publication’s Billionaires Index, she’s worth $1.3 billion, and most of that — $1.1 billion — comes from Rare Beauty Brands Inc., her 5-year-old makeup brand. 

Selena isn’t the first pop star to become a billionaire based on a makeup line: Rihanna hit that milestone in 2021 thanks to her line, Fenty Beauty.

Selena’s other income comes from brand partnerships, acting, music sales, streaming and her interest in her mental health start-up company, Wondermind, according to Bloomberg. Her past multimillion-dollar brand partnerships include Coach, Louis Vuitton and Puma SE. And she makes at least $6 million per season from Only Murders.

Stacy Jones, founder and CEO of LA-based branding company Hollywood Branded, tells Bloomberg Selena is “a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.”

Brent Saunders, the CEO of Bausch + Lomb Corp, and an investor in Wondermind, tells Bloomberg that in Selena, “You’ve got a real role model of how a celebrity can use their influence and expertise to both do good and create good business.”

Sam Heughan pens emotional goodbye to ‘Outlander’ as filming wraps
Starz

Sam Heughan is saying goodbye to Outlander.

The Scottish actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a slideshow of images from his 11-year, eight-season and 101-episode tenure playing Jamie Fraser as filming on the beloved Starz series’ eighth and final season officially wrapped.

“What a journey,” he wrote alongside the snaps. “So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends.”

Heughan went on to shout out Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the books the show is based on, as well as his Irish co-star Caitriona Balfe, who he called “my brilliant partner in crime.”

The official Instagram account for the series also marked the momentous occasion.

“Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander. Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication,” the show’s post reads. “Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning.”

Also included in the show’s post is a slideshow featuring cast members holding clapboards and sharing what they wanted to take from the set after filming wrapped.

Heughan revealed he’d like to take Jamie’s kilt home with him, while Balfe hilariously shared on her clapboard that she’ll be taking “a nap.”

The second half of Outlander season 7 premieres Nov. 22 on Starz. No premiere date for the eighth and final season has yet been announced.

Bryan Cranston to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Santa Fe International Film Festival
ABC

The upcoming Santa Fe International Film Festival has announced it will be honoring Bryan Cranston with its Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Not coincidentally, his drama Breaking Bad was set in Santa Fe, New Mexico — a fact mentioned by SFiFF Executive Director Liesette Bailey in the announcement.

“Bryan Cranston’s work has inspired generations of actors and captivated audiences worldwide, cementing his place as one of the most respected and accomplished figures in the industry,” she said.

“We are truly honored to present him with the Santa Fe International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, not only in recognition of his exceptional body of work, but also for the deep connection he shares with the people of New Mexico and the lasting impact he has made on our community with his role in the iconic series ‘Breaking Bad.'”

Cranston will be honored on Oct. 19; the event takes place Oct. 16 through Oct. 20.

