‘You’ season 5 official trailer finds Joe Goldberg back in New York City

CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of You is here.

Netflix released the trailer for the last season of the popular psychological thriller series on Monday. The episodes drop on the streamer on April 24.

Season 5 follows Penn Badgley‘s Joe Goldberg as he “returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

“Hello, you. You’re back in the greatest city in the world thanks to the one person who could make it possible,” Badgley’s Joe says in his signature voiceover in the trailer. “Fame definitely took a little bit of getting used to. But to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self.”

Along with scenes from Joe’s new life in the spotlight, the trailer also shows off people being suspicious of him. A quick shot of a newspaper headline reads, “Joe Goldmurder,” with the sub headline, “Humanitarian or Homicidal Maniac?”

“At heart, I am a normal guy,” Joe says in the trailer, cut between scenes of him brandishing knives and throwing a brick on someone’s head. “Is this what I deserve?”

The season also stars Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Prime Video
Blink Twice: Channing Tatum is a sinister tech billionaire in the movie, which makes its streaming debut.

Harlem: The third and final season finds the core four choosing themselves over everything.

Paramount+
Gladiator II: Are you not entertained? How about you watch the Gladiator sequel.

Star Trek: Section 31: Michelle Yeoh makes her return to Star Trek in the brand-new movie.

Apple TV+
Prime Target: A mathematician is on the verge of a major breakthrough in the thrilling new series.

Netflix
The Night Agent: The fate of the nation relies on one man in season 2 of the series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce 2025 Oscar nominations
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.

The two actors will come together live Thursday from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater to reveal the nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories.

Sennott is an actor, writer and comedian known for her roles in the films Saturday Night, Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bottoms, which she also executive produced and co-wrote. She also starred in the television series The Idol and Call Your Mother.

Yang is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and writer known for Saturday Night Live. He is also a co-host on the podcast Las Culturistas. He most recently starred in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Oscar nominations ceremony was previously rescheduled from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. It was moved a second time to Jan. 23.

In addition to the new date for the nominations announcement, the voting period for nominations was also extended to Jan. 17, and the Oscars nominees luncheon, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 10, was canceled.

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed live on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The live presentation will begin at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters
©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Presenters include Andrew Garfield, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Yeoh, Nicolas Cage, Sharon Stone and Viola Davis.

Also on the list are Elton John, Michael Keaton, Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Brosnahan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Vin Diesel and more.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Emilia Pérez has the most nominations on the film side, with 10 nods, while The Bear is the top nominee on the TV side, with five.

