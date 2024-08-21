“You win some, you die some”: Netflix unveils trailer to ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ video game
Netflix is continuing its TV show-to-video game offerings with Squid Game: Unleashed, a playable adventure that puts you in the action based on the South Korean import phenomenon.
A new trailer was just unveiled at Gamescon in Cologne, Germany, and it teases the playable versions of the life-or-death challenges the track suit-wearing competitors face on the show.
Included, of course, is the popular Red Light, Green Light — the tease of which shows twitchier players gunned down for moving — as well as other games that have hopefuls dodging boulders, and trying to navigate perilous mazes and other obstacles. Wealth, or death, awaits, as reflected in a tag line seen during the preview: “You win some, you die some.”
“Making games based on hit series and films is one of the most exciting opportunities we have at Netflix,” said Bill Jackson, head of creative at Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio. “We’re thrilled to offer fans a new way to experience the Squid Game universe — one that combines the show’s pulse-pounding action with the immersive thrill of gameplay.”
The game is coming soon, the streaming service says.
Vince Vaughn received love and support from his family on Monday while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Wedding Crashers actor made a rare appearance at the ceremony with his wife Kyla Weber and their two kids, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11.
In a photo from the event, Vaughn and Weber can be seen posing with their kids, as Vernon proudly shows off his dad’s plaque, which features a miniature version of the actor’s Walk of Fame star.
Speaking to EXTRA TV at the ceremony, Vaughn opened up about fatherhood and how it has affected his life.
“I think you get more patience, and you feel a kind of love that you just can’t describe,” he explained. “And we laugh a lot, we have a lot of fun, so I enjoy my days quite a bit with both of them.”
Vaughn also gushed over his family and expressed gratitude for them during his speech accepting the honor, according to People.
“My beautiful wife Kyla, I’m so glad that you’re with me on this now. I’m so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together,” he said. “As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me.”
“You’re not as lucrative, and you don’t give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does,” he joked. “But with that all being said, you guys are the most important, and I love you very much. It’s great to have you guys with me.”
Timed for Pride Month, Audible has launched Queer West, a nine-episode audio series centering on the “LGBTQ+ lives that got buried in the dust of popular culture and history” and how they “continue to shape the West.”
It’s hosted by a relatively new member of the queer community, Niecy Nash Betts, who married her best friend, singer Jessica Betts, in 2020.
Niecy told ABC Audio her life since coming out has been “heaven on earth.”
The Rookie veteran adds with a laugh, “First of all, I didn’t realize that this was where all the fun people are. The straights are boring. I’m like, ‘What’s going on? How come I didn’t know about this a long time ago?'”
Niecy adds, “I love it here. I love the community. I love the support. I love my spouse, and I love my life.”
In Queer West, Niecy reveals surprising details about the queer origins of the popular Broadway musical Oklahoma, the real story of the legendary Calamity Jane and more.
She tells ABC Audio, “When you talk about a community that has been marginalized … because of who they love, to be able to find out that there was such a presence in settling the West … you’re like, how come everybody doesn’t know about this?”
The show highlights the unheralded stories of LGBTQ+ people living in the West, from cowboys of yesteryear to the concrete cowboys of today — long-haul truck drivers in the queer community.
“I have to be honest with you and tell you that all of it was surprising,” Niecy says. “So much of history is either whitewashed or only told from the writer’s point of view what they want you to know, minus the facts.”
She called unpacking these stories “just delicious for me.”
The nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, and FX’s Shōgun led the field with 25 nominations in the Drama category.
Another FX show, The Bear, set an Emmys record in the comedy category with 23.
Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building scored 21 nominations, including a first-time acting nom for Selena Gomez.
Previous winners Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph presented the nominations live from the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, joined by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego,who informed Ralph she was also nominated — for a third time — in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category for her work in Abbott Elementary.
The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.
Here are the nominees in the main categories. For more nominations, head over to Emmys.com.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer Jon Hamm – Fargo Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans Andrew Scott – Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry Juno Temple – Fargo Sofía Vergara – Griselda Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer Fargo Lessons in Chemistry Ripley True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age Maya Erskine – Mr.& Mrs. Smith Anna Sawai – Shо̄gun Imelda Staunton – The Crown Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba – Hijack Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith Walton Goggins – Fallout Gary Oldman – Slow Horses Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun Dominic West – The Crown
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown Fallout The Gilded Age The Morning Show Mr. and Mrs. Smith Shōgun Slow Horses 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White – The Bear D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri – The Bear Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building Maya Rudolph – Loot Jean Smart – Hacks Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary The Bear Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks Only Murders in the Building Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Late Night with Seth Meyers The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Traitors The Voice