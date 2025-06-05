You’ll be changed for good: Watch the trailer for ’Wicked’ sequel
The trailer for the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, has arrived.
The nearly three-minute clip picks up where 2024’s Wicked left off, and finds Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba, who’s been branded the Wicked Witch of the West, on the run as she plots to expose the fraudulent Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum.
“I’m off to see the Wizard,” Elphaba declares as she grabs her broom and black hat.
We also see Ariana Grande‘s Glinda, Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey‘s Fiyero, and hear clips of songs including “No Good Deed” and “For Good,” the latter of which gives the movie its title.
Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu, premieres in theaters on Nov. 21.
Pierce Brosnan is the patriarch of an Irish crime family in the hit Paramount+ series MobLand, a show filled with deception, blood and violence.
While Brosnan is enjoying his time on that series, does he dream of lacing his dancing shoes back on, stepping back into the Greek sun and singing along to ABBA songs?
He tells ABC Audio yes — Brosnan is hoping to get to make a third Mamma Mia! film.
“I can’t wait. I’m there,” Brosnan said. “I think we all want to do a third one.”
The actor began to list his costars who he believes would love to return to their roles in the musical franchise.
“I’m sure Meryl [Streep] would. And Colin [Firth] and Stellan [Skarsgård] and Amanda [Seyfried] and Lily [James], yeah,” he said.
Streep starred as Donna Sheridan in the first Mamma Mia! film, which was released in 2008. In the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, her character has died in the present-day storyline, while James plays a younger version of Donna to tell the story of how she met her three suitors that one fateful summer of 1979.
While Brosnan says he is ready to step back into his role of Sam Carmichael, husband to Streep’s Donna and father to Seyfried’s Sophie, there is one detail he says must be ironed out first.
“We just have to get ABBA to the table,” Brosnan said. “But, it’s possible.”
A new episode of MobLand drops every Sunday on Paramount+.
“37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. -Mr.THanks,” Hanks wrote, capitalizing the first two letters in “thanks” as a play on his own initials.
Back in 2013, Hanks opened up about his marriage to Wilson in a CNN interview, calling “every day” with her a “blast” and “fun.”
“I must say that when I met Rita, I thought, ‘Oh, this is what it’s supposed to be like when you are married to somebody,” Hanks said. “It’s supposed to be this carefree and easy and, you know, oddly enough, weighty.”
Over the years, Wilson has expressed her gratitude for Hanks as well, writing in a 2019 Instagram post that her song “The Spark” was inspired by her relationship with her husband.
“In any long term relationship, if you’re lucky, you started with a spark, that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love,” Wilson wrote in part. “Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you’ll always have a fire. I love you, Tom.”
Hanks and Wilson married on April 30, 1988, and share a blended family: their sons Chester “Chet” Marlon Hanks, TrumanTheodore Hanks, and Tom’s son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.
Kit Connor is being eyed for the Elden Ring film adaptation. The Heartstopper star is in talks with director Alex Garland to star in his upcoming adaptation of the popular video game for A24, Deadline reports. Connor recently starred in Garland’s latest film, Warfare, also for A24. Elden Ring is an action role-playing game set in a dark fantasy world that allows its players to go on adventures within dungeons and epic environments …
Laid has been laid to rest. The comedy series has been canceled after one season on Peacock, Variety reports. Stephanie Hsu starred in and executive produced the show about a woman who finds out her former lovers are all dying in unusual ways. ZosiaMamet and Michael Angarano co-starred in the eight-episode series …
Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has his next project. Deadline reports Trevorrow is set to direct and produce a conspiracy thriller for Paramount Pictures. Ryan Reynolds will also produce the currently untitled film, which is set in the 1980s and follows the journalist who first broke the story of Area 51 …