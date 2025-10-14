YouTube stars Dan Howell, Phil Lester confirm they are in a relationship

YouTube personalities Dan Howell and Phil Lester attend the 7th Annual VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 24, 2016, in Anaheim, California. (Tara Ziemba/WireImage/Getty Images)

YouTube stars Dan Howell and Phil Lester, who make up the popular social media duo Dan and Phil, have confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The pair confirmed their romantic connection, which has spanned 15 years, in a video posted to YouTube on Monday.

“Are Dan and Phil in a relationship?” Howell asks in the video, before Lester responds, “Yes.”

“One of the biggest conspiracies in the history of the internet: Is ‘Phan’ real?” Lester continues, referencing the pair’s portmanteau.

“We’re gonna talk about it,” Howell adds.

The pair then explain the backstory and rumors surrounding their suspected romantic relationship, with Howell stating that speculation around them became overwhelming.

“This became so big, we could not ignore it,” Howell says.

“It was kind of disheartening when you put so much effort into a video, and all the comments were like, ‘Oh my God, they touched,'” Lester says.

The couple, who have been making videos together for over 15 years, also discuss in the video why they waited so long to reveal their relationship.

“Is our sexuality, who we may or may not be dating, whatever’s going on between us two something that our audience has the right to know?” Lester asks.

They also describe the inception of their relationship, which spanned the entirety of their collaboration.

“We fell into it hard and fast in 2009, and here we are almost 16 years later,” Howell says. “We are a bizarre example of a relationship — like, we’ve been attached at the hip 24/7 for 15 years.”

He adds, “We are just more compatible with each other day to day than anyone we will ever meet.”

The British content creators have accrued nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube since they first began posting together in 2009.

Lili Reinhart to star in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ film adaptation
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

Lili Reinhart is set to star in a highly anticipated rom-com.

The actress will star in and executive produce The Love Hypothesis film adaptation, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Love Hypothesis will be based on The New York Times bestselling book by Ali Hazelwood, who will also executive produce the film.

The story follows a fake relationship between biology PhD candidate Olive Smith and hotshot professor Dr. Adam Carlsen. Through their time together, “each of their carefully calculated theories on love are thrown into chaos,” according to an official description from Amazon MGM Studios.

Reinhart shared a photo holding Hazelwood’s book while seemingly in costume as Olive to Instagram on Wednesday. Her caption included the eyes emoji, DNA emoji and red heart emoji with #thelovehypothesis.

“Nice to meet you Olive Smith,” Amazon MGM Studios commented on the photo.

Set it Up director Claire Scanlon is directing the film from a script by Sarah Rothschild. Elizabeth Cantillon is set to produce.

“Honestly, I still can’t believe this is happening? Elizabeth Cantillon, Claire Scanlon, and Lili Reinhart have all created, produced, or starred in works that I’m absolutely feral about, and I am beyond honored that they’re choosing to bring their talent to this project,” Hazelwood said in a press release. “Books and films are very different media, and I have complete trust in this brilliant team. I cannot wait to see the final product they’ll come up with. I hope they have as much fun filming as I had while writing the book.”

Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters
A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert are among the big names set to present at the 77th Emmy Awards.

CBS and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday the stars who will present the golden statuettes at Sunday’s award ceremony.

Among the presenters are Tina FeySterling K. BrownElizabeth BanksIke BarinholtzAngela BassettJason BatemanKathy BatesKristen BellJennifer CoolidgeAlan CummingEric DaneColman DomingoWalton GogginsTony GoldwynKathryn HahnJustin HartleyJude LawJames MarsdenLeanne MorganJulianne NicholsonSarah PaulsonParker PoseyJeff ProbstPhylicia RashadHiroyuki SanadaAnna SawaiMichael SchurSofia Vergara and Jesse Williams.

There will also be a Gilmore Girls reunion, as both Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are set to present ahead of the 25th anniversary of the beloved drama series.

Another TV mother-daughter duo presenting are Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. As for other presenters, Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are set to take the stage, as are Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters. Hunnam is the star of the upcoming season of Netflix’s Monster series, while Peters is the show’s original lead.

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the Emmys live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sunday. It airs on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen to voice new ‘Harry Potter’ audiobooks
Hugh Laurie is Albus Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.’ (Audible)

The voice cast for brand-new Harry Potter audiobooks has been revealed.

Pottermore Publishing and Audible announced the new voice cast for the upcoming, brand-new productions of J.K. Rowling‘s novels, which are being billed as Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Hugh Laurie has been cast as Albus Dumbledore while Matthew Macfadyen will be the voice of Lord Voldemort.

Additionally, Riz Ahmed will be the voice of Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez will play Professor McGonagall and Cush Jumbo will serve as the book’s narrator.

As for the golden trio, Frankie TreadawayMax Lester and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the first three audiobooks. Stanton also portrays Hermione in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO TV series.

Jaxon KnopfRhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will then take over the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione in audiobook four as the characters grow up. They’ll remain the voices of the golden trio through the series’ conclusion.

“I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible,” Laurie said in a press release. “I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard HarrisMichael GambonJude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and m’colleague Sir Stephen Fry. Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last. This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number.”

