Zac Efron makes surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance to support brother Dylan Efron

Julianne Hough poses with Zac Efron and his younger sister, Olivia Efron, during the semi-finals of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 18, 2025. (Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Zac Efron made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars to support his younger brother Dylan Efron on Tuesday night.

The High School Musical star was in the audience alongside his family to cheer on his 33-year-old brother, who is competing on the show with pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Dylan and Daniella performed a tango to Prince & The Revolution‘s “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha-cha to “Kiss,” also by Prince & The Revolution. They earned scores of 27 and 28, respectively, securing a spot in the finale.

In a post on his Instagram Story ahead of their performances, Zac encouraged fans and followers to vote for Dylan.

The season finale of DWTS, where the dancing couples will face off for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, airs Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Netflix announces Kennedy family series starring Michael Fassbender
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_MichaelFassbender_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>Michael Fassbender attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents 'The Agency' event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on April 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)</figcaption></figure><p>A new series centered on the Kennedy family is coming to Netflix.</p><p>The streaming service has announced that the new drama series <em>Kennedy</em>, based on the <strong>Fredrik Logevall</strong> book <em>JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965</em>, is on the way.</p><p><strong>Michael Fassbender</strong> will star in the eight-episode series as <strong>Joe Kennedy, Sr</strong>. The show will be directed by <em>Another Round</em> helmer <strong>Thomas Vinterberg</strong>. It will be showrun and executive produced by <strong>Sam Shaw</strong>.</p><p>”<em>Kennedy</em> reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of <strong>Joe</strong> and <strong>Rose Kennedy</strong> and their nine children, including rebellious second son <strong>Jack</strong>, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”</p><p>Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is “the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>.”</p><p>He also praised Logevall’s biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book “pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves.”</p><p>Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family’s saga “at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

Drink me: Sabrina Carpenter to get even smaller in ‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired musical
Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n’ Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter is about to get even more Short n’ Sweet — on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Sabrina will star in and produce a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll‘s iconic book Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures, the studio that brought you Wicked. This would be Sabrina’s first major starring role in a studio film. Lorene Scafaria, who directed Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, is set to pen the script and direct.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for confirmation.

In Alice in Wonderland, Alice encounters a bottle with a label reading “Drink Me,” and when she does, she becomes tiny. When she eats a cake labeled “Eat Me,” she becomes huge.

The most recent films based on Carroll’s book include Tim Burton‘s 2010 movie Alice in Wonderland, starring Mia Wasikowska, and its sequel, 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, directed by James Bobin.

Sabrina’s filmography includes The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Clouds and The Hate U Give. She’s also committed to guest-starring in a Muppets special on Disney+.  She recently received six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend.

77th Emmys: Hannah Einbinder, Jeff Hiller win outstanding supporting comedy actress, actor
Hannah Einbinder accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for ‘Hacks’ onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards.(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, while Jeff Hiller won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

Einbinder won her first Emmy for her role as Ava Daniels in the HBO Max series Hacks. She has previously been nominated three times for her performance in the role.

Einbinder acknowledged that fact in her acceptance speech, noting she will have to adjust her mindset because she used to tell herself it was cooler not to win the award. She thanked the cast and crew of Hacks, including her fellow winner and co-star Jean Smart, who she likened to the sun.

The other nominees for supporting actress in a comedy series were Liza Colón-Zayas for The BearKathryn Hahn for The StudioJanelle James for Abbott ElementaryCatherine O’Hara for The StudioSheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary and Jessica Williams for Shrinking.

Hiller, meanwhile, won for portraying Joel in the HBO Max series Somebody Somewhere. This was his first-ever nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Ike Barinholtz for The StudioColman Domingo for The Four SeasonsHarrison Ford for ShrinkingEbon Moss-Bachrach for The BearMichael Urie for Shrinking and Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live.

