Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more return for ‘Scrubs’ reboot

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Zach BraffDonald Faison and more are scrubbing back in.

Good Morning America has confirmed that Braff and Faison are returning for the new Scrubs series.

Sarah Chalke will also return to the series and join Braff and Faison as executive producers.

According to a logline for the reboot, “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time.”

“Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way,” the logline adds.

GMA previously reported that a reboot was being developed by show creator Bill Lawrence.

The hit 2000s medical comedy featured the story of the medical staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, including interns, doctors and other employees, from the point of view of J.D. Dorian (Braff).

It aired for nine seasons and was honored with a Peabody Award in 2006.

In his Instagram Story, Braff shared a video of himself singing, “I can’t do this all on my own. I need Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison.”

Faison, who portrayed Turk in the hit series, also shared a post of his own with a throwback photo of him, Chalke and Braff. He captioned the post, “Hello again.”

Chalke took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo too, with Faison and Braff and captioned the post, “YAY!!!!”

She added in her Instagram Story, “@vdoozer thank you for my dream job…a second time.”

In a statement shared by ABC, Lawrence said, “Scrubs means so very much to me.”

“So excited for the chance to get the band back together,” he added.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
The Old Guard 2Charlize Theron stars in the action-thriller sequel about immortal warriors.

The Sandman: The first volume of the second and final season of the series arrives. 

Prime Video
Heads of StateJohn Cena and Idris Elba are president of the U.S. and U.K. prime minister in the new film.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The season 2 reunion of the reality show is hosted by Nick Viall

Max
SinnersRyan Coogler‘s hit film starring Michael B. Jordan is now available to stream at home.

Movie theaters
Jurassic World RebirthScarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey star in the new era of the franchise.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

In brief: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 episode rollout and more
In brief: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 episode rollout and more

Prime Video has announced the rollout for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show will premiere with its first two episodes on July 16. A new episode will then follow weekly every Wednesday until the series finale airs on Sept. 17. All 11 episodes of the final season star Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney

Sinners is making its way to streaming. The hit film from director Ryan Coogler will appear on Max on July 4. It will air on HBO linear the next day. The film stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo co-star …

Dave Bautista has been offered a role in Road House 2. Deadline reports that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is in talks to appear in the upcoming film from director Guy Ritchie. Jake Gyllenhaal will reprise his lead role as ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton in the film, which is a sequel to the 2024 movie that was itself a reboot of the 1980s classic …

Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza film ‘Honey Don’t!’ gets release date
Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza film ‘Honey Don’t!’ gets release date
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

What do Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley have in common? They’re starring in a new film from Ethan Coen coming to theaters soon.

Coen’s upcoming film Honey Don’t! will arrive in movie theaters on August 22, Focus Features announced on the social platform X. The film will also premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The dark comedy is about a small-town private investigator named Honey O’Donahue. She delves into a mystery involving a series of strange deaths which all happen to be tied to the same church.

Charlie Day and Billy Eichner also star in the film. Coen directs from a script he wrote with Tricia Cooke.

Qualley previously worked with Coen on the 2024 film Drive-Away Dolls. She stars as the titular Honey in this upcoming film from the director.

