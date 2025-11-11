Zachary Jackson was killed in 1993. Now his kids’ mom and her then-boyfriend are in custody.
(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) — Two people have been arrested in a man’s 1993 cold case murder, including the mother of his two children, Northern California authorities announced.
On June 17, 1993, Zachary Jackson, 30, was found shot to death in his home in Hayward, about 30 miles from San Francisco, Alameda County Sheriff’s Detective Pat Smyth said. Authorities believe Jackson was killed around June 14.
Now the mother of Jackson’s children, Veronica Fonseca, and her boyfriend from 1993, Anthony Fox, are in custody for his murder, Smyth said at a news conference on Monday.
“We believe they were both there and that Mr. Fox was the one who pulled the trigger,” he said.
In 1993, Jackson and Fonseca shared a 4-year-old daughter — who was in Jackson’s custody — and a 1-year-old son, who was in Fonseca’s custody, Smyth said.
Fonseca was interviewed several times during the initial investigation, but nothing at the time led investigators to believe she was involved, Smyth said. Fox wasn’t interviewed at the time, Smyth said, adding that investigators at first focused on a dispute between Jackson and his landlord.
“In 1993, they did not have a lot of the things that we have available to us today, investigatively, to find leads,” Smyth explained. “No electronic footprint like we have these days. They relied heavily on witnesses, fingerprint, that sort of thing. DNA was in its infancy.”
“Without any viable leads,” Smyth said, the case went cold.
In 2014, a tipster reported having information about who was responsible and identified Fonseca and Fox, Smyth said.
But over the next year or so, investigators “encountered a roadblock” that stalled the case, Smyth said.
Several more years passed, and in 2021, someone left an anonymous tip on the sheriff department’s website identifying Fonseca and Fox, he said.
Smyth interviewed the tipster, but he said there was still an “impediment in the case.” He did not elaborate on the impediment.
“The case really didn’t move forward until this year, when we developed an investigative plan to try to bring this case forward,” Smyth said.
Over the last few months, “there’s been a lot of investigative resources poured into this case,” Smyth said, and more witnesses cooperated and “told a similar story as to our previous tipsters.”
On Thursday, Fonseca was arrested in New York City and Fox was arrested in Iowa on charges of murder and first-degree residential burglary, according to Smyth and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Fonseca and Fox have not yet been transferred to Alameda County, officials said.
Smyth declined to discuss the evidence against them but called the case a “good example of what happens when good people have the courage to come forward … coupled with law enforcement leveraging all investigative resources to bring a resolution.”
(HAMPTON BEACH, NH) — A 17-year-old boy drowned during high surf conditions in New Hampshire after lifeguards had left the beach for the day, according to local officials.
The teenager was swimming with relatives at Hampton Beach on Sunday when, around 6:45 p.m., “he was pulled away from shore by a strong ocean current,” the New Hampshire State Police said.
His dad went into the water to try to save him, but the dad “also became distressed,” police said.
Lifeguards had gone off duty at 5:30 p.m., but when the report came in for the drowning at 6:44 p.m., lifeguards responded, with the first rescuer entering the water at 6:48 p.m., New Hampshire State Beach Patrol Chief Patrick Murphy said.
Lifeguards took the teenager and his dad to shore and tried to save the boy’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
The teen’s dad was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Hampton Fire/Rescue Chief Michael McMahon told ABC News that the “strong ocean current” described by police was not a rip current, but was from high surf conditions from Hurricane Erin.
A high surf advisory was in effect in Hampton Beach on Sunday, with the National Weather Service warning of large, breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet.
“We’d been having very high surf conditions all week as remnants from Hurricane Erin,” McMahon said.
Red flag warnings were in effect at the beach this weekend, which “meant shallow wading only,” McMahon said, adding it’s not clear how far from shore the teenager was swimming.
McMahon said beachgoers should make sure to swim when lifeguards are on duty and to always “be cautious in the ocean.”
“It was low tide at that time [of the drowning],” he said. “That’s a relatively calm period, but it doesn’t take a lot for somebody to get in trouble.”
ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway and Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) —The families of multiple campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic who died in the devastating flash flood in Texas in July are suing the camp, alleging gross negligence and reckless disregard for safety led to a “self-created disaster” that claimed the lives of 28 people total.
The Fourth of July flood wiped out the Christian all-girls sleepaway camp located along the Guadalupe River, which rapidly rose overnight while campers were sleeping. Twenty-five campers, two counselors and the camp’s director died after flood waters inundated the camp, trapping many in their cabins.
One of three lawsuits filed Monday includes the families of five campers — Anna Margaret Bellows, 8; Lila Bonner, 9; Molly DeWitt, 9; Lainey Landry, 9; and Blakely McCrory, 8 — and the two counselors who died — Chloe Childress, 18, and Katherine Ferruzzo, 19 — as plaintiffs.
“Today, campers Margaret, Lila, Molly, Lainey, and Blakely should be third graders, and counselors Chloe and Katherine should be freshmen at the University of Texas. They all are gone,” the petition stated. “And while their families struggle with their loss, the Camp’s actions since the tragedy have only deepened the pain.”
Among the actions, the lawsuit cites the recent announcement that Camp Mystic will partially reopen one of its sister sites next summer and continues to evaluate plans to rebuild the Guadalupe River location.
“And through it all, the Camp refuses to accept any responsibility for its actions and failures to act, defiantly blaming this tragedy on ‘an act of God’ that no responsible steps could have avoided,” the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit claims that the camp officials “focused on profits over safety,” made “catastrophic decisions concerning the cabin locations” and had unsafe policies regarding floods, including an alleged “never evacuate” order.
The families are seeking more than $1 million in damages, according to the petition.
“Our clients have filed this lawsuit to seek accountability and truth,” one of the families’ attorneys, Paul Yetter, said in a statement. “Camp Mystic failed at its primary job to keep its campers and counselors safe, and young girls died as a result. This action is about transparency, responsibility and ensuring no other family experiences what these parents will now suffer the rest of their lives.”
The second lawsuit against Camp Mystic was filed by the parents of 8-year-old camper Eloise “LuLu” Peck.
The lawsuit alleged that the campers and counselors were killed “after, predictably, the river rapidly rose, and floodwaters swept through what Camp Mystic knew was a vulnerable and low-lying area of the Camp.”
“Lulu Peck was among those horrifically swept away and killed,” it continued.
The lawsuit alleged that “these terrifying last moments and then deaths were proximately caused by the negligence and gross negligence” of the defendants, claiming they “knew that Camp facilities were located in a flood zone, knew of the history of flash flooding in Kerr County, knew of repeated prior flood events at the Camp, and received warnings from family members about flood risk.”
The third lawsuit was filed against Camp Mystic and related entities on Monday by the father of Ellen Getten, a 9-year-old camper who died on July 4.
The suit names two additional defendants that were not listed in the multifamily or Peck family suits: William Neely Bonner III and Seaborn Stacy Eastland.
All three lawsuits are seeking at least $1 million in damages.
In a statement to ABC News, Camp Mystic said, “We continue to pray for the grieving families and ask for God’s healing and comfort.”
Jeff Ray, legal counsel for Camp Mystic, said in a statement, “We intend to demonstrate and prove that this sudden surge of floodwaters far exceeded any previous flood in the area by several magnitudes, that it was unexpected and that no adequate warning systems existed in the area.”
“We disagree with several accusations and misinformation in the legal filings regarding the actions of Camp Mystic and Dick Eastland, who lost his life as well. We will thoroughly respond to these accusations in due course,” Ray added.
At least 138 people were killed in flash flooding across the Hill Country region, including 117 in Kerr County, officials said.
Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, where Camp Mystic is located, said that more than 12 inches of rain fell in under 6 hours, and that the Guadalupe River rose more than 20 feet per hour during the storm.
Regulations regarding the development of summer camps in an area known as “Flash Flood Alley” and flash-flood warning systems came under scrutiny following the disaster.
The catastrophe prompted the state to pass legislation aimed at enhancing safety measures at summer camps and create a grant program to support the installation of early-warning sirens in areas prone to flash flooding.
In September, Camp Mystic announced plans to reopen one site of its summer camp next year. The summer program officials said that Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, a sister site that opened in 2020, will be open in summer 2026, while Camp Mystic Guadalupe River will not be able to reopen by then due to the devastating damage sustained earlier this year.
“The heart of Camp Mystic has never stopped beating, because you are Mystic. We are not only rebuilding cabins and trails, but also a place where laughter, friendship and spiritual growth will continue to flourish,” camp officials said at the time. “As we work to finalize plans, we will do so in a way that is mindful of those we have lost. You are all part of the mission and the ministry of Camp Mystic. You mean the world to us, and we look forward to welcoming you back inside the green gates.”
The superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday, according to the school district.
ICE said Ian Roberts was in the country illegally from Guyana and was working as a superintendent despite having “a final order of removal and no work authorization.”
When officers conducting a “targeted enforcement operation” tried to approach Roberts in his car on Friday, the superintendent sped away, and the officers later found his car abandoned, ICE said.
Police helped find Roberts, and when he was taken into custody, the superintendent was in possession of a loaded handgun, a fixed-blade hunting knife and $3,000 in cash, ICE said.
Roberts came to the U.S. on a student visa in 1999 and a judge gave him a “final order of removal” in May 2024, ICE said in a statement. Roberts has weapon possession charges from February 2020, the agency said.
School district officials said in a statement they didn’t have information on “next potential steps” for Roberts.
Roberts joined the Des Moines district in July 2023 and “held educational leadership positions in districts across the U.S. for 20 years,” school board chair Jackie Norris said at a news conference Friday.
“There is new information that has been made public that we did not know, and have not been able to verify as to whether that information is accurate,” she said.
“There is much we do not know,” she said. “However, what we do know is that Dr. Roberts has been an integral part of our school community since he joined over two years ago. During his time with our district, he has shown up in ways big and small, and has advocated for students and staff and begun introducing concepts that will help us reimagine education for future generations of Des Moines students.”