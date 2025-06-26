Zak Starkey offers advice to Barry Keoghan on playing his dad Ringo Starr: ‘Get a big rubber nose’
Barry Keoghan is set to play Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics, and Ringo’s son, drummer Zak Starkey, has some thoughts about the casting.
When asked by NME if he had any advice on how to play Ringo, Starkey shared, “Get a big rubber nose. I don’t know what else to say. He doesn’t look anything like my dad, does he? You can fix anything, can’t you? You can certainly give someone a big rubber nose.”
Besides the looks, Starkey shares, “The thing about my dad is his personality. He sold The Beatles to America, he’s the one with the charisma. Pulling that off will be hard. He’s just himself.”
Starkey thinks another big challenge for Keoghan will be be mimicking Ringo on the drums.
“That’s f****** impossible. Nobody can play like my dad,” he says. “Good luck to him, but he’ll be the first guy who can pull it off.”
“My dad’s unique – the greatest rock ’n’ roll drummer in the world, still,” he adds. “He’s better now than he was then.”
All four Beatles pictures, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. In addition to Keoghan, the film stars Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.
She has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Tuesday.
Fanning will play the younger version of the character that was originated by Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Banks went on to reprise the role in its following three sequels.
This upcoming film is an adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence.
In Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie serves as Haymitch Abernathy’s stylist for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which he ends up winning.
Lionsgate also recently announced that Molly McCann and Iona Bell will portray the characters Louella and Lou Lou in the upcoming film. They join a cast that will be led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch.
The rest of the previously announced cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., MayaHawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang and Ralph Fiennes, who will portray the villainous President Snow.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.
The trailer for Splitsville has arrived. The NEON film, which arrives in select theaters on Aug. 22 and everywhere on Sept. 5, follows a married couple deciding to open up their marriage. Their short-lived happiness is quickly overshadowed when a serious line is crossed. Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino star in the film, which Covino directed …
Scarlett Johansson puts on a British accent in the trailer for My Mother’s Wedding. The film, which was helmed by Kristin Scott Thomas in her directorial debut, arrives in theaters on Aug. 8. Johansson stars alongside Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham in the film. The three women play sisters who journey to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, played by Thomas …
Sterling K. Brown stars in the trailer for Washington Black. The Hulu series, which is based on the bestselling novel, follows the story of George Washington “Wash” Black and his scientific mind, which sets him up for his destiny. All the episodes of the series start streaming on July 23 …
Justin Baldoni‘s lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed by a federal judge in New York on Monday.
The It Ends With Us costars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.
In his motion, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation claim against The New York Times.
“The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened,” the opinion said. “The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively’s version of events.”
Baldoni has until June 23 to refile some of his claims.
Lively’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called the dismissal a “total victory and complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.”
“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” the statement continued. “We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Baldoni’s lawyers for comment.
Lively first filed a complaint on Dec. 20, 2024, against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.
Baldoni responded on Dec. 31, 2024, with the now-dismissed lawsuit against the Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.
The lawsuit claimed the Times, which included in its article alleged text messages and email exchanges between Baldoni’s publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan and the newspaper, had relied on “cherry-picked” and altered communications, with details “stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced” to “mislead.”
Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said at the time that the Times “cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative.”
A New York Times spokesperson told GMA at the time that they “plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”
That same day, Lively formalized details from her California complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni and other defendants for sexual harassment.
Baldoni has denied the allegations.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.