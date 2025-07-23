Zelenskyy faces major anti-corruption protests as Ukraine prepares for Russia talks

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is facing protests across the country after signing a controversial bill on Tuesday that critics say will neuter the independence of two prominent anti-corruption bodies.

As Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepare to meet in Istanbul, Turkey, for a new round of ceasefire talks, Zelenskyy and his allies are facing a groundswell of opposition at home.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy signed a controversial law passed by parliament that will bring the Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and its partner organization, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), under the direct control of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

Both bodies were set up in the aftermath of Ukraine’s pro-Western Maidan Revolution in 2014, with the intention of rooting out systemic corruption and helping Kyiv reform its democratic system with an eye on European Union accession.

The passing of the new legislation this week prompted protests in Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine, with demonstrators even violating the nighttime curfew imposed as a guard against nightly Russian drone and missile strikes.

A spokesperson for the European Commission warned the move could undermine Ukraine’s potential bid to join the EU. Kyiv’s European funding, they added, is “conditional on progress on transparency, judicial reform and democratic government.”

Transparency International’s Ukraine branch, meanwhile, said the move represented a “massive setback in anti-corruption reform” and a “direct threat to Ukraine’s path to the EU.”

The passage of the bill followed dozens of raids on NABU employees by officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the PGO on Monday. Officers also began inspecting the handling of state secrets at SAPO.

Zelenskyy and his supporters have framed the measures as necessary to root out Russian infiltration and influence within Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies.

“The anti-corruption infrastructure will work,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram late on Tuesday. “Only without Russian influences — everything needs to be cleansed of this. And there should be more justice.”

“Of course, NABU and SAPO will work. And it is important that the Prosecutor General is determined to ensure that in Ukraine the inevitability of punishment for those who go against the law is really ensured,” he added. “And this is what is really needed for Ukraine. The cases that were pending must be investigated.”

“For years, officials who fled Ukraine have been living peacefully abroad for some reason — in very nice countries and without legal consequences,” Zelenskyy continued.

“This is abnormal. There is no rational explanation why criminal proceedings worth billions have been ‘hanging’ for years. And there is no explanation why the Russians can still get the information they need.”

“It is important that there is an inevitability of punishment and that society really sees this,” the president wrote.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said in another post that he met with the heads all law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies plus the prosecutor general. “We all hear what society says,” Zelenskyy wrote. “We see what people expect from state institutions to ensure justice and the effectiveness of each institution.”

“We agreed that next week there will be an in-depth working meeting regarding the general action plan,” Zelenksyy said. “And in two weeks, a joint plan should be ready — outlining the necessary steps to strengthen Ukraine, address existing issues, provide more justice and genuinely protect the interests of Ukrainian society.”

The bill was passed by the Ukrainian parliament — the Rada — by 263 representatives, having quickly moved through committee. Thirteen MPs voted against, 13 abstained and 35 did not vote.

It was supported in parliament by members of Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, as well as former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s Batkivshchyna party. The Opposition Platform – For Life party, which is widely considered pro-Russian and has had several representatives accused of treason during the war, also backed the measure.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of Zelenskyy’s party and the chair of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee, told ABC News he backed the legislation though admitted he had “some doubts” about its content.

“I trust the president,” Merezkho said. “In such cases I normally also trust the decision of the committee.”

Merezhko said his concerns were over “what consequences it might have from the perspective of the negotiations with the EU on our membership.”

European counterparts, Merezhko continued, “are worried and they are asking questions. I think that we need better communication with our European partners on that issue.”

“There might be some sensitive aspects which need clear explanation to our partners by the president,” he added. “I’m personally in favor of the independence of the anti-corruption bodies. But I’m also in favor of the true rule of law of the state in Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy’s decision to sign the divisive bill has piqued concern of an anti-democratic power grab by the president and his inner circle — chief among them Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office.

A former Ukrainian official, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal, told ABC News, “We are not losing the war because the West did not give us enough weapons. We are losing the war because of corruption, lack of professional management and because many do not see why they should fight for Zelenskyy’s autocracy.”

“Yermak is just a good implementor of Zelenskyy’s will,” the former official added.

Vitaliy Shabunin, a prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption activist who previously headed the first Public Oversight Council at NABU, said the bill will allow the prosecutor general — who is appointed by the president — to “shut down all investigations involving the president’s friends.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko — who has repeatedly clashed with Zelenskyy’s administration during Russia’s full-scale war — joined protesters in the capital on Tuesday.

The new measure, he wrote on Telegram, “definitely does not bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. It certainly does not bring it closer to democracy, the rule of law, and legality — to those values for which our soldiers are dying today in a bloody struggle against the aggressor.”

Proponents of the bill “are dragging Ukraine faster and faster into authoritarianism,” the mayor added, “hiding behind the war, destroying anti-corruption bodies, local self-government, silencing activists and journalists.”

“Yes, there are many questions about the independence, impartiality, and adherence to legal procedures by all law enforcement agencies,” Klitschko continued. “But the system needs to be changed, not turned into a bulldog of the authorities.”

“And we must not forget that sooner or later, all actions will have to be accounted for — both politically and legally,” the mayor wrote.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Small plane crashes at London Southend Airport, killing all 4 passengers on board
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport in Sussex, England, on Sunday, killing all four people on board, according to local officials.

On Sunday, Essex Police said they were on the scene after a “serious incident” occurred at the Southend airport at approximately 4 p.m. local time. They said they are responding to reports of a “collision involving one 12 metre plane” and said the emergency response will last several hours.

The aircraft — which had landed at the airport earlier in the day — took off and was heading to the Netherlands, Essex Police said on Monday. But shortly after takeoff, the plane got “into difficulty and crashed within the airport boundary.”

Police are “working to officially confirm” the identities of the four dead people but they believe all are foreign nationals, authorities said on Monday.

“Our thoughts are with their families and colleagues at this tragic time. I can promise them that those who have passed away will be treated with the utmost care and dignity,” police said.

Zeusch Aviation confirmed on Sunday its flight SUZ1 was involved in the incident and that the company is “actively supporting the authorities with the investigation.”

The East England Ambulance Service said they’ve sent “four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Are Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance” to the airport.

Officials said the public should avoid the area and that they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club “due to their proximity to the incident.”

London Southend Airport confirmed the “serious incident” on Sunday afternoon involving a “general aviation aircraft.”

“We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible,” the airport said in a statement.

Airport authorities later said the airport is closed until further notice as investigations respond to the incident.

“All flights to and from the Airport have been cancelled while Police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident. We ask that any passengers due to travel tomorrow via London Southend Airport contact their airline for information and advice,” airport officials said in a statement.

The spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said they are aware of they accident “involving an aircraft near Southend Airport this afternoon” and have deployed a “team and an investigation into the cause of the accident.”

London Southend Airport is located about one hour east of London, a few miles from the coast.

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule, Ayesha Ali and Will Gretsky contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Russian drone attack injures nearly 50 people in Kharkiv
Firefighters extinguish a blaze after a Russian drone strike on May 3, 2025 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Yevhen Titov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — An estimated 50 people were hurt, including an 11-year-old child, when Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones late Friday, officials said.

Calling it a “massive attack,” Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram that the drones hit four parts of the city while causing fires and damaging homes, buildings and cars.

The Kharkiv mayor said 12 different locations in those four districts were hit and that eight people are still in the hospital in moderate condition.

Even though there could be more attacks, emergency workers are on the ground putting out fires and cleaning up damage as medical staff worked hard to help the injured.

Only hours early, Russia had launched another attack, this time on Zaporizhzhia, hurting 29 people.

These attacks happened just before Russia’s planned three-day ceasefire for its World War II holiday as Ukraine says this “ceasefire” is just for show and not real, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the drones hit homes, not military places.

“Russia attacks when people are in their homes, putting their children to bed,” he said.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned on Wednesday that “a whole series of nuances” needs to be addressed before Russia will agree to any U.S.-brokered peace deal to end Moscow’s 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said, “said that he supports this initiative — the establishment of a ceasefire, he supports it, but before going for it, a whole series of questions need to be answered and a whole series of nuances need to be resolved,” as quoted by the state-run Tass news agency.

Zelenskyy again urged greater international pressure on the Kremlin this week, citing the latest round of drone strikes a few days ago in which 45 people were injured in Kharkiv — including two children — and one person was killed in Dnipro.

“Russian drones continue flying over Ukrainian skies all morning,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “And this happens every single day. That’s why pressure on Russia is needed — strong, additional sanctions that actually work. Not just words or attempts at persuasion — only pressure can force Russia to agree to a ceasefire and end the war.”

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ risks weaponization of space, China says
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused President Donald Trump of undermining “global strategic balance and stability” by pushing ahead on his “Golden Dome” missile defense shield program — and urged the U.S. to abandon the project.

Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the project at an Oval Office briefing on Tuesday, confirming reports that the administration was seeking to establish a missile defense umbrella the president said would be capable of “intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space.”

The project will cost around $175 billion and be operational in three years, Trump said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a Wednesday briefing that the proposed shield will “heighten the risk of turning the space into a war zone and creating a space arms race and shake the international security and arms control system,” according to a readout posted to the ministry’s website.

“It plans to expand the U.S. arsenal of means for combat operations in outer space, including R&D and deployment of orbital interception systems,” Mao said.

“That gives the project a strong offensive nature and violates the principle of peaceful use in the Outer Space Treaty,” she added, referring to the 1967 agreement which — among other things — prohibited the use of nuclear weapons in space and limited any usage of all “celestial bodies” for peaceful purposes.

“This is yet another ‘America First’ initiative that puts the U.S.’ absolute security above all else,” Mao continued. “It violates the principle of ‘undiminished security for all’ and will hurt global strategic balance and stability,” she said. “China is gravely concerned.”

“We urge the U.S. to give up developing and deploying global anti-missile system, and take concrete actions to enhance strategic trust between major countries and uphold global strategic stability,” Mao said.

Trump began calling for a U.S. missile defense shield inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome — which is used to intercept short-range projectiles — a year ago on the campaign trail after watching Israel and its Western allies defeat some 300 missiles and drones fired during an attack by Iran. The attack was thwarted by a range of anti-missile systems and military aircraft.

Military officials said at the time that they hadn’t expressed a need for such a comprehensive shield to defend the U.S. Critics of Trump’s plan noted the U.S. wasn’t under threat from its neighbors, Canada and Mexico, and is buffered by two oceans.

The “Golden Dome” project has echoes of the failed Cold War-era “Star Wars” program, which likewise sought to introduce a defense umbrella against nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. At the time, critics — including leaders in the Soviet Union — said such a project was both unworkable and could spark a new arms race.

ABC News’ Anne Flaherty, Luis Martinez and Nathan Luna contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.