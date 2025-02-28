Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan group of senators ahead of tense White House exchange

Photo by TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A group of bipartisan senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning ahead of the tense exchange between the Ukrainian leader, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Chris Coons, D-Del., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as well as other Democratic and Republican senators, gathered for an hourlong “encouraging” meeting with Zelenskyy ahead of his visit to the White House, the three lawmakers posted on their social media accounts.

“Just finished an encouraging meeting in Washington with President @ZelenskyyUa and a bipartisan group of Senators to discuss our ongoing partnership with Ukraine,” Coons wrote on X, accompanied by a selfie with Zelenskyy, Graham and Klobuchar.

“Really good bipartisan meeting before President Zelensky heads to the White House. We stand with Ukraine.🇺🇦” Klobuchar wrote in a post on X.

“So honored to take part in the hour-long discussion with President Zelensky and Senators Coons, Graham, and other Democratic and Republican Senators this morning. There is strong bipartisan support in the Senate for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy,” she added.

Graham, in a video, also said he met with Zelenskyy, adding that he was headed to the White House for the signing of the minerals deal.

“This is a half a trillion dollars that will enormously benefit the American economy. Ukraine is the richest country in Europe when it comes to critical minerals,” Graham said. “These minerals are necessary for us to compete and win the 21st century economy. President Trump was very excited, President Zelenskyy is very excited about this economic deal.”

However, the deal now appears to be in jeopardy after Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance sparred in the Oval Office and subsequently canceled the deal-signing ceremony.

Graham at the White House later Friday appeared to change his tune from his morning remarks, saying, “I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of J.D. Vance standing up for our country.”

“What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don’t think we can do business with Zelenskyy ever again,” he said.

“He made it hard for the American people to believe he is a good investment,” he added. “He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with or he needs to change.”

Still, Klobuchar and Coons came out with posts on X in defense of the Ukrainian president after his exchange in the Oval Office, particularly the moment in which Vance accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” toward his American hosts.

“Answer to Vance: Zelenskyy has thanked our country over and over again both privately and publicly. And our country thanks HIM and the Ukrainian patriots who have stood up to a dictator, buried their own & stopped Putin from marching right into the rest of Europe. Shame on you,” Klobuchar wrote.

“Every time I’ve met with President Zelenskyy, he’s thanked the American people for our strong support. We owe him our thanks for leading a nation fighting on the front lines of democracy — not the public berating he received at the White House,” Coons wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RFK Jr. petitioned FDA in 2021 to revoke authorization of all COVID vaccines
(Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who’s nominated to become the next health secretary, asked the federal government to revoke its authorization of all COVID-19 vaccines in May 2021, just as vaccinated Americans began returning to a sense of normalcy after pandemic lockdowns.

The request came via a citizen petition filed by Kennedy and Meryl Nass on behalf of Children’s Health Defense, a group founded by Kennedy that advocates against the recommended vaccine schedule for children.

The petition, first reported by the New York Times, asked the Food and Drug Administration to “revoke Emergency Use Authorizations for existing COVID vaccines and refrain from approving and licensing them.”

It came five months after then-President Donald Trump proudly announced the FDA’s green light of the vaccine was imminent.

“They say it’s somewhat of a miracle, and I think that’s true,” Trump told reporters of the vaccine in December 2020.

Since then, the COVID vaccine has been credited with saving millions of lives and alleviating the burden on hospitals that became overwhelmed in the early days of the pandemic.

The FDA denied the petition in its response three months later, saying it found “no basis” in the petition to pull the vaccines from the market.

“FDA is not aware of any information indicating that the known and potential benefits of the authorized COVID-19 Vaccines are outweighed by their known and potential risks, nor has Petitioner provided any such information in the Petition,” the agency wrote at the time.

Kennedy is soon expected to testify publicly before a Senate panel in a bid to shore up support for his nomination. He’s expected to be pressed by Democrats and some Republicans on his past comments questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

In December 2021, Kennedy falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was “the deadliest vaccine ever made.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend the COVID vaccine, saying data shows those who are vaccinated are less likely to die from complications of the virus than those who are unvaccinated.

Days before Kennedy filed his May 2021 petition, the CDC had just announced that fully vaccinated Americans could go without masks because it believed at the time immunization reduced a person’s infectiousness. The agency would later reverse that decision after outbreaks occurred involving vaccinated individuals.

Pressed by an NBC interviewer in November whether he would have blocked the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine had he been in government at the time, Kennedy said, “I wouldn’t have directly blocked it.”

“I would have made sure that we had the best science, and there was no effort to do that at that time,” he said.

Kennedy’s spokesperson on the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Kennedy aide who worked at Children’s Health Defense with him also did not immediately respond.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Democrats dig in while GOP negotiates with themselves as shutdown looms
Democrats dig in while GOP negotiates with themselves as shutdown looms
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — GOP House leaders and Vice-President-elect JD Vance continue to meet behind closed doors in Speaker Mike Johnson’s office Thursday to craft a path forward and reach a budget deal — hoping to both appease President-elect Donald Trump’s evolving demands as well as rank and file members on the right who are traditionally against any spending deal or debt limit increase.

Across the aisle, Democrats maintain the best path forward is the defunct deal they struck with House Republicans that Trump and Elon Musk demolished on Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed disbelief that the bipartisan agreement had fallen apart — emphasizing that Republicans will own the consequences, including the impact of a potential government shutdown.

“This reckless Republican-driven shutdown can be avoided if House Republicans will simply do what is right for the American people and stick with the bipartisan agreement that they themselves negotiated,” Jeffries said at a news conference Thursday.

That deal called for extending government spending at current levels until March and added other provisions like relief for disaster victims and farmers and a pay raise for members of Congress.

Things changed Wednesday after Musk began a pressure campaign on X with multiple posts opposing the deal. Later that day Trump and Vance posted a statement calling on Congress to “pass a streamlined spending bill,” with the president-elect echoing Musk’s threats of primarying any GOP member who didn’t comply.

Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Thursday morning that there will be a government shutdown unless Congress eliminates the debt ceiling or extends the limit on government borrowing before he takes office.

“We’re not going to fall into the debt ceiling quicksand,” he said. “There won’t be anything approved unless the debt ceiling is done with.”

Under current law, the federal government would hit its borrowing limit sometime in the spring of 2025, during the first months of the second Trump presidency. Trump, however, said he wants it taken care of now, while Joe Biden is president.

“Shutdowns only inure to the person who’s president,” Trump said.

With several alternative plans to avert a shutdown under Republican consideration, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told members to expect votes related to government funding Thursday, but the timing of any action was unclear as discussions continue.

Some Senate Republicans, including John Kennedy and Mike Rounds, expressed displeasure with Johnson’s bill and praised Trump for stepping in.

But Sen. Thom Tillis, whose home state was devastated by Hurricane Helene, said he’d do everything in his power to slow down the passage of any government funding bill that doesn’t include disaster relief.

Congress faces a deadline of Friday night, when the current government funding extension expires, to pass a new one or non-essential agencies would shut down.

House Republicans of every stripe were seen rotating in and out of the speaker’s office on Thursday — including House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris of Maryland.

Jeffries told reporters that raising the debt limit as part of the government funding bill is “premature at best.”

“We are going to continue to maintain an open line of communication to see if we can resolve this issue on terms that are favorable to the everyday Americans,” Jeffries said when asked if he was speaking to Johnson.

Behind closed doors during a caucus huddle Thursday morning, Jeffries delivered the same message to Democrats: Republicans backed out of a bipartisan deal and now have to figure out a way to get out.

“This kind of chaos and dysfunction has real-world impacts on hard-working people,” Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said.

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., told ABC News that Jeffries quoted President John F. Kennedy to the caucus: “Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.”

“He said, look, we kept all our doors open during this negotiation. We made concessions. Most of us weren’t happy with the outcome of this, but you have to do your basic job. He’s saying that will continue. We’re open to everything, but we’re not open to the kind of bullying tactics that Elon Musk is doing,” Keating said.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., quipped, “We had a deal. We negotiated a deal, and then Musk decided to change the deal. Do I call him ‘President Musk?'”

Texas Rep. Greg Casar, the new chair of the progressive caucus was also critical of Musk.

“If Elon Musk is kind of cosplaying co-president here, I don’t know why Trump doesn’t just hand him the Oval Office, or Speaker Johnson should maybe just hand Elon Musk the gavel if they just want that billionaire to run the country,” Casar said.

While many Democrats support eliminating the debt limit in principle, members left their closed-door meeting opposed to striking it now as part of a spending deal, stressing it should be a separate matter.

ABC News’ Emily Chang and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gabbard gains support from 2 key GOP senators ahead of confirmation vote
Gabbard gains support from 2 key GOP senators ahead of confirmation vote
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination for Director of National Intelligence in a closed-door session Tuesday afternoon. The vote follows Gabbard’s at-times contentious confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill on Thursday, where she was grilled over her views on government secrets leaker Edward Snowden and her refusal to label him a traitor.

Gabbard, a former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman turned Republican, picked up two key Republican votes on Monday from Sens. Susan Collins and James Lankford. Both had previously been critical of her past statements on Snowden and her opposition to government surveillance programs. Gabbard can only afford to lose one Republican vote on the committee.

During Thursday’s hearing, lawmakers from both parties repeatedly pressed Gabbard to disavow her past support of Snowden, a former intelligence contractor who fled the country with more than 1 million classified records. Gabbard previously described Snowden as a “brave” whistleblower who exposed civil liberties violations by the intelligence community. While in Congress, she introduced legislation stating that “Snowden’s disclosure of this program to journalists was in the public interest, and the Federal Government should drop all charges.”

While Gabbard repeatedly stated that Snowden “broke the law,” she did not back away from her previous statements and refused to call him a “traitor” despite being asked several times by senators from both parties.

In an op-ed in Newsweek over the weekend, Gabbard wrote that she explained in the closed session in her confirmation hearing why she refused to call him that.

“Treason is a capital offense, punishable by death, yet politicians like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former US Senator Mitt Romney have slandered me, Donald Trump Jr. and others with baseless accusations of treason. It is essential to focus on the facts, not the label. Snowden should have raised his concerns about illegal surveillance through authorized channels, such as the Inspector General or the Intelligence Committee, instead of leaking to the media.”

Gabbard also presented a four-point plan to prevent future Snowden-like leaks, which includes oversight to ensure there are no illegal intelligence collection programs, minimizing access to sensitive intelligence, informing government workers about legal options for whistleblowers, and creating a hotline for whistleblowers to contact Gabbard directly.

Several senators questioned Gabbard’s past opposition to government surveillance programs under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows the U.S. government to collect electronic communications of non-Americans outside the country without a warrant. Gabbard, who voted against the provision as a member of Congress, said changes made to the program since she left office were enough to earn her support.

Gabbard faces perhaps the most difficult route to confirmation of all of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks. She cannot afford to lose any Republican votes in the committee. Her nomination is expected to be voted on during a closed-door confirmation session on Tuesday.

A source with knowledge of the proceedings told ABC News that newly confirmed CIA Director John Ratcliffe, former NSA adviser Robert O’Brien and former Sen. Richard Burr, a former Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, have been making calls to senators on Gabbard’s behalf. Gabbard has also talked to senators since her hearing, a source said.

Over the weekend, GOP Sen. Todd Young faced pressure from Gabbard and Trump allies. Young is believed to be the final key vote needed for Gabbard’s nomination to move from the committee to the Senate floor.

In a now-deleted tweet on X, Elon Musk tweeted that Young was a “deep state puppet.” However, hours later, Musk deleted the post and tweeted “Just had an excellent conversation with @SenToddYoung. I stand corrected. Senator Young will be a great ally in restoring power to the people from the vast, unelected bureaucracy.”

Meghan McCain, a close ally of Gabbard, also voiced her support over the weekend, tweeting, “Any Senator who votes against @TulsiGabbard for DNI isn’t just going to have a problem with MAGA and Trump – I will make it my personal mission to help campaign and fundraise against you in your next election. And my people are probably a lot like their people,” she added.

Young, who did not endorse Trump in his presidential campaign, had a heated exchange with Gabbard during her hearing.

“Did [Snowden] betray the trust of the American people?” Young asked.

“Edward Snowden broke the law,” Gabbard responded, “and he released this information in a way that he should not have.”

Young declined to tell reporters how he’ll vote for Gabbard on Monday.

ABC News’ Lucien Bruggeman and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.