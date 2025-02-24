Zelenskyy ‘proud’ of Ukraine as country marks 3rd anniversary of Russia’s war

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the “absolute heroism” of Ukrainians over three years defending against Russia’s invasion, of which Monday marked the third anniversary.

“Three years of resistance,” Zelenskyy wrote in a statement on social media. “Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians.”

“I am proud of Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends and supports it,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Everyone who works for Ukraine. And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal.”

A host of foreign leaders traveled to Ukraine on Monday to show their solidarity with Ukraine and Zelenskyy, who is under growing pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration to sign a controversial agreement handing the U.S. access to hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Ukrainian resources.

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, wrote on X on Monday that “nearly all key details” of the deal “are finalized.” Kyiv, she added, hopes for the agreement to be signed soon.

The proposed deal, plus nascent peace talks between the U.S. and Russia without Ukrainian involvement, have frayed ties between Kyiv and Washington, D.C. in recent weeks. Trump’s approach — which has included multiple public attacks on Zelenskyy’s conduct and legitimacy — has also prompted pushback from other allied leaders.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will represent the European Union in Kyiv on Monday. Von der Leyen used her visit to announce a new $3.6 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Other foreign leaders arriving in the Ukrainian capital include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

European leaders will arrive in Kyiv as the EU approves its 16th sanctions package against Russia since Moscow’s invasion began three years ago. The bloc said in a press release that it added 48 people and 35 entities to its sanctions list.

The package also introduced measures against another 74 vessels suspected of being part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” used to circumvent sanctions, plus new sanctions related to Russia’s financial sector.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said in a statement that the new package “not only targets the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, video game controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions and propaganda outlets used to spout lies.”

“There is no doubt about who the aggressor is, who should pay and be held accountable for this war,” she added. “Every sanction package deprives the Kremlin of funds to wage war. With talks underway to end Russia’s aggression, we must put Ukraine in the strongest possible position. Sanctions provide leverage.”

Russia, meanwhile, said President Vladimir Putin spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone, a Kremlin readout of the call describing the conversation as “lengthy” and “warm.”

Notably, the Kremlin said Xi expressed “support for the dialogue that has begun between Russia and the United States” and “its readiness to assist in finding ways to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict.”

It also hailed China and Russia’s relationship as “the most important stabilizing factor in world affairs.”

Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russian investigators detained a 29-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan in connection with Tuesday’s assassination of a general in Moscow, an attack in a residential neighborhood for which Ukraine claimed credit.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed by an explosive device that appears to have been hidden in a parked scooter and set off by remote control, Russian state-affiliated media TASS reported. The explosion also killed an aide accompanying him.

Kirillov was the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops. Sources told ABC News that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the killing. Kirillov is the most senior Russian military official assassinated by Ukraine.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence officers, Russian police said as they announced the arrest.

“On their instructions, he arrived in Moscow and received an improvised explosive device,” police said. “He placed it on an electric scooter, which he parked at the entrance of the apartment building where Igor Kirillov lived.”

The suspect had used a carshare to rent a car and installed a video camera in the vehicle, which was then parked near where the blast went off, police said.

“The footage from this camera was broadcast online to the organizers of the terrorist attack in the city of Dnipro,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said. “After a video signal was received about the exit of the servicemen from the entrance, the explosive device was remotely activated by them.”

Russia’s internal intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, released a video of a man who they said was the suspect. In the footage, which aired on Russian state TV, the man appears to confess to the killing, saying he had been hired by Ukraine, according to the FSB.

Russia claimed the suspect had been offered payment of $100,000, along with an agreement that he would be given a European passport.

President Vladimir Putin offered condolences on Wednesday for those who were killed, according to the Kremlin. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the country’s law enforcement and intelligence services had been “working effectively.”

“It is once again confirmed that the Kyiv regime does not disdain terrorist methods of work,” Peskov said. “We clearly understand who our enemy is, what he is capable of, and this is once again proven by our actions during the special military operation.”

ABC News’ Joseph Simonetti, Helena Skinner, David Brennan and Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.

Zhang Yudong/Xinhua via Getty Images

(LONDON) — An elephant trampled a tourist on safari to death in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, officials said.

In what park officials are calling a “tragic accident,” the tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate which “regrettably resulted in the loss of life,” according to a statement from South African National Parks released on Saturday.

“South African National Parks (SANParks) officials are at the scene to attend to the matter and support the family,” park officials said.

Authorities are currently investigating the events that led up to the incident as well as the circumstances surrounding the death of the tourist.

“Due to the sensitivity of this matter, we appeal to the public to refrain from posting any pictures or videos of the incident and the victim,” officials said.

Authorities have not yet released any information about the tourist who was killed in the incident.

“SANParks Board and Management extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” officials said.

The investigation remains open.

Sunil Sharma via Getty Images

(TIBET) — At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 others were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet’s holy city on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

The earthquake occurred in Dingri County, Shigatse City, Tibet, just after 9 a.m. with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. More than 3,600 houses had collapsed, state media said.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the earthquake’s magnitude at 7.1, pinpointing the epicenter in Xizang, the local name for the Tibet Autonomous Region.

“The region near the India and Eurasia plate boundary has a history of large earthquakes,” the USGS said in a summary of the quake. “In the past century, there have been 10 earthquakes of magnitude 6 and greater within 250 km of the January 7, 2025, earthquake.”

The Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism’s exiled spiritual leader, said in a statement that he was “saddened” to learn of the deadly earthquake.

“It has caused the tragic loss of many lives, numerous injuries, and extensive destruction to homes and property,” he said. “I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured.”

The Chinese media also reported that as of 10 a.m. local time, multiple aftershocks were recorded, the largest of which was 4.4.

The death toll has risen steadily in the hours since the earthquake, according to Xinhua, a state media outlet. First reported at 53, with about 60 other injured, it climbed hours later to about 95 dead and 130 injured, the outlet reported.

