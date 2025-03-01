Zelenskyy receives warm welcome from British prime minister, a day after White House blowup
Peter Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images
(LONDON) — One day after the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump blew up, the Ukrainian president was warmly welcomed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Zelenskyy was all smiles on Saturday as he was greeted by Starmer outside No. 10 Downing Street, and the pleasantries continued during their photo spray inside.
Starmer pledged the United Kingdom’s “unwaving” support for Ukraine.
“We stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take,” said the prime minister, who also visited Trump this week.
Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Starmer.
“We are happy to have such partners and such friends,” he said.
Starmer will host a summit of European leaders on Sunday to discuss ideas to end the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy was slated to meet with King Charles III as well, the president’s spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told ABC News.
Buckingham Palace had not confirmed the meeting as of Saturday afternoon.
The meeting followed Zelenskyy leaving the White House on Friday after Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance got into a fiery argument with the Ukrainian president.
Zelenskyy was supposed to sign a deal that would have given the United States access to his country’s critical minerals, but the deal-signing ceremony was canceled after the blowup.
After his meeting with Starmer, Zelenskyy posted on X that the U.K. had agreed to a loan agreement.
“This loan will enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets,” he said. “The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice — the one who started the war must be the one to pay.”
(NEW YORK) — DeepSeek, the explosive new artificial intelligence, tool that took the world by storm, has code hidden in its programming which has the built-in capability to send user data directly to the Chinese government, experts told ABC News.
DeepSeek caught Wall Street off guard last week when it announced it had developed its AI model for far less money than its American competitors, like OpenAI, which have invested billions. But the potential risk DeepSeek poses to national security may be more acute than previously feared because of a potential open door between DeepSeek and the Chinese government, according to cybersecurity experts.
Of late, Americans have been concerned about Byte Dance, the China-based company behind TikTok, which is required under Chinese law to share the data it collects with the Chinese government.
With DeepSeek, there’s actually the possibility of a direct path to the PRC hidden in its code, Ivan Tsarynny, CEO of Feroot Security, an Ontario-based cybersecurity firm focused on customer data protection, told ABC News.
“We see direct links to servers and to companies in China that are under control of the Chinese government. And this is something that we have never seen in the past,” Tsarynny said.
Users who register or log in to DeepSeek may unknowingly be creating accounts in China, making their identities, search queries, and online behavior visible to Chinese state systems.
Tsarynny says he used AI software to decrypt portions of DeepSeek’s code and found what appeared to be intentionally hidden programming that has the capability to send user data to one website: CMPassport.com, the online registry for China Mobile, a telecommunications company owned and operated by the Chinese government.
China Mobile was banned from operating in the U.S. by the FCC in 2019 due to concerns that “unauthorized access to customer…data could create irreparable damage to U.S. national security.” It was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 and added to the FCC’s list of national security threats in 2022.
John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former acting Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis for the Department of Homeland Security, said DeepSeek is a most blatant example of suspected surveillance by the Chinese government.
“China Mobile is part of a growing list of Chinese-based technology companies that have been determined to pose a risk to U.S. national security,” Cohen said .
“National security officials always suspect that technology sold by a Chinese-based company has a backdoor making that data accessible to the Chinese government. In this case, the back door’s been discovered, it’s been opened, and that’s alarming.”
“It’s alarming to say the least,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, told ABC News.
“I think we should ban DeepSeek from all government devices immediately. No one should be allowed to download it onto their device. And I think we have to inform the public,” Gottheimer said.
DeepSeek’s terms of service specify that they “shall be governed by the laws of the People’s Republic of China.”
DeepSeek’s privacy policy discloses that they collect all kinds of data including chat and search query history, keystroke patterns, IP addresses, and activity from other apps.
However, experts say it’s impossible to know what of this data DeepSeek is potentially sending to China Mobile.
Tsarynny’s analysis found that DeepSeek’s web tool creates a digital “fingerprint” for each unique user, which has the capability to track users’ activity not only while they use DeepSeek’s website, but all web activity going forward.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), the top Democrat on the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, said the possibility of covert collection of DeepSeek user data by the Chinese government is “very disturbing.”
“I think there’s absolutely the intention by the CCP to collect data of Americans and user data worldwide,” Krishnamoorthi told ABC News. “This pattern of data collection is really familiar to people who study the use of CCP controlled-company apps and you use those apps at your own risk.”
DeepSeek, its hedge fund founder High-Flyer, and China Mobile did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
(LONDON) — An elephant trampled a tourist on safari to death in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, officials said.
In what park officials are calling a “tragic accident,” the tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate which “regrettably resulted in the loss of life,” according to a statement from South African National Parks released on Saturday.
“South African National Parks (SANParks) officials are at the scene to attend to the matter and support the family,” park officials said.
Authorities are currently investigating the events that led up to the incident as well as the circumstances surrounding the death of the tourist.
“Due to the sensitivity of this matter, we appeal to the public to refrain from posting any pictures or videos of the incident and the victim,” officials said.
Authorities have not yet released any information about the tourist who was killed in the incident.
“SANParks Board and Management extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” officials said.
(LONDON) — “Around 10” people died in a shooting on Tuesday at an adult education facility in Orebro, Sweden, according to police.
The victims were found inside the school complex, police said during a press conference Tuesday night local time. The school is currently cordoned off.
The shooter was among the 10 dead, a Swedish police spokesperson told ABC News.
“The man we believe is the perpetrator is dead. He is among the 10 people who were killed,” the spokesperson said.
Police don’t yet know the motive of the shooting.
“We have no indication that it’s terror, but we’re not ruling out anything,” the spokesperson, Lars Hedelin, said.
Swedish police didn’t provide the identify of the shooter but said they’re “no longer a threat to us.”
The investigation is still ongoing, with police officers still searching the school to ensure there are no additional victims.
Police initially said five people were taken to the hospital. No ages of the victims have been given yet.
When asked how the number jumped from five to 10, Hedelin clarified: “We didn’t have a possibility to confirm until now that we had 10 people that were killed,” adding: “I would say that all of them have been shot and all are adults.”
Officials said in a statement they were urging the public to stay away from the Risbergska Skolan, a municipal education center in the Vasthaga area of Orebro. The school is for students over 20 years old, according to its website.
Law enforcement in the Bergslagen region began at about 1 p.m. local time to post a series of short statements, saying initially that a “major operation” was underway and the school was under threat of “deadly violence.”
Police set up an information point for relatives to gather, and students were sent to nearby facilities.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said this is a “very painful day for all of Sweden” and that “the government is in close contact with the Police Authority and is closely monitoring developments.”
“My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was replaced with terror,” Kristersson wrote on X. “Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience.”
The school is about 200 km, or about 125 miles, west of Stockholm, the capital.
ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, Joe Simonetti and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.