Zelenskyy says Putin’s ‘words’ aren’t enough after call with Trump

om Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on Wednesday about a partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure amid broader efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Their conversation came one day after Trump failed to persuade Russia’s Vladimir Putin to sign on to the 30-day total ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and backed by Ukraine, though Putin said he agreed to pausing attacks on energy sites.

Trump “fully briefed” Zelenskyy on his discussion with Putin, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House national security adviser Michael Waltz.

“The two leaders also agreed on a partial ceasefire against energy. Technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss broadening the ceasefire to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire,” Rubio and Waltz said. “They agreed this could be the first step toward the full end of the war and ensuring security.”

Zelenskyy said in his own statement following the hourlong call that Ukraine was ready to halt energy attacks once details are ironed out.

“I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it,” Zelenskyy wrote, adding that U.S. and Ukrainian officials discussed this issue in Jeddah last week.

“We instructed our teams to resolve technical issues related to implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire,” he added. “Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace.”

Zelenskyy said he is preparing a list that Ukraine will share “to our partners” on what facilities and targets will be off-limits to attack in a potential agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

But the Ukrainian leader also expressed skepticism on Wednesday that Russia would hold up its end of any agreement.

“Just assurances and only Putin’s words that he orders not to strike energy facilities — that is not enough. Why? Because, unfortunately, this war has made us very practical people,” Zelenskyy said.

“If the Russians do not strike our facilities, we will certainly not strike theirs,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia and Ukraine continued to trade strikes overnight after Trump’s conversation with Putin. Ukrainian authorities reported attacks on a hospital and damage to a gas pipeline, while Moscow said Ukraine struck an oil depot facility. Though the Kremlin claimed on Wednesday that Russia neutralized seven of its own drones from carrying out attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Wednesday’s call was the first between Trump and Zelenskyy since their Oval Office clash last month, in which Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of not being ready for peace and not holding any cards in negotiations.

Following the tense exchange, the Trump administration cut off military assistance and some intelligence sharing to Kyiv. Those tools, however, were reinstated after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day truce during talks with top U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia last week.

Both Trump and Zelenskyy struck a more cordial tone after Wednesday’s conversation. Trump wrote on Truth Social that it was a “very good” call. Zelenskyy said he had a “positive, very substantive and frank conversation” with Trump.

Plus, the White House said Wednesday the U.S. would help Ukraine acquire additional air defense systems, “particularly in Europe.”

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was also asked if intelligence sharing with Kyiv would continue, after the Kremlin on Tuesday said a key condition to ending the war should be the U.S. and allies completely stopping military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine.

“Intelligence sharing, and in terms of defense for Ukraine, will continue to be shared,” Leavitt said.

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman and David Brennan contributed to this report.

Service members sue Trump administration over transgender military service ban
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign, two leading LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday challenging the Trump administration over the president’s executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.

The lawsuit, which was obtained by ABC News, was filed in the U.S. District Court-Western District of Washington on behalf of six active duty transgender service members, a transgender person seeking to enlist in the military, as well as Seattle human rights organization Gender Justice League.

“By categorically excluding transgender people, the 2025 Military Ban and related federal policy and directives violate the equal protection and due process guarantees of the Fifth Amendment and the free speech guarantee of the First Amendment,” the lawsuit said. “They lack any legitimate or rational justification, let alone the compelling and exceedingly persuasive ones required. Accordingly, Plaintiffs seek declaratory, and preliminary and permanent injunctive, relief.”

U.S. Navy Commander Emily “Hawking” Shilling, who according to the lawsuit has been serving in the military for 19 years, criticized the ban in a statement, saying that the measure is “not about readiness or cohesion, and it is certainly not about merit.”

“It is about exclusion and betrayal, purposely targeting those of us who volunteered to serve, simply for having the courage and integrity to live our truth,” Shilling said.

The lawsuit comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 28, rescinding Biden administration policies that permitted transgender service members to serve openly in the military based on their gender identity.

The order directed the Department of Defense to revise the Pentagon’s policy on transgender service members and stated that “expressing a false “gender identity” divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service.”

The order further argued that receiving gender-affirming medical care is one of the conditions that is physically and mentally “incompatible with active duty.”

“Consistent with the military mission and longstanding DoD policy, expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service,” the order continued.

The executive order banning transgender service members in the military came one week after Trump signed a related order on Jan. 20, declaring that the U.S. government will only recognize a person’s gender assigned at birth.

“The assertion that transgender service members like myself are inherently untrustworthy or lack honor is an insult to all who have dedicated their lives to defending this country,” Shilling said in the statement.

Trump issued a similar order during his first term in office that was challenged in the courts and now HRC and Lambda Legal have joined other leading advocacy groups in challenging the order in the courts.

GLAD Law and The National Center for Lesbian Rights also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on behalf of six transgender service members on Jan. 28.

ABC News has reached out to the Trump administration but a request for comment was not immediately returned.

After House votes to avert government shutdown, Senate Democrats face ‘stark’ choice
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In dramatic fashion, House Republicans passed a bill to fund the government through the end of September 2025 — a major victory for Speaker Mike Johnson, who has previously relied on Democrats for bipartisan support to avert a shutdown.

The House voted 217-213 to pass the spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, days before some funding runs out.

Following the House vote — which saw just a single Republican defection — Johnson thanked President Donald Trump, who helped convince GOP holdouts to support the bill.

“We are united in our mission to deliver the America first agenda,” Johnson said in a post on X.

The spending bill now heads to the Senate — where it requires 60 votes to pass, and its fate is uncertain.

The House’s approval has left Senate Democrats divided on the “stark” decision ahead.

What will Senate Democrats do?

“There are really only two options: One is vote for a pretty bad CR. Or the other is to vote for a potentially even worse shutdown,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, following the House vote. “So it’s a very tough choice,”

Democrats met for two hours Tuesday with no consensus on how they planned to handle the vote on the bill — and the fissure is palpable.

Some Democrats are clearly leaning toward casting a painful vote to oppose the House package and effectively shut down the government.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., branded the House-passed CR a “shutdown bill” that Republicans will bear responsibility for in a floor speech Tuesday night.

“A budget is a reflection of our values,” Warren said on the floor. “This proposal makes crystal clear where Republicans’ values lie. After months of bipartisan talks, they’re walking away from the negotiating table and offering a non-starter House bill that forces us to the brink of a full government shutdown. The Republican shutdown playbook is dangerous, and it will hurt working families.”

Though she did not expressly state how she plans to vote on the package, she said House Democrats were right to oppose the measure, and said the Senate should follow suit.

“Democrats in the House have showed us they are united,” Warren said, when asked if Senate Democrats should be united in their opposition to the House package. “Why should it be different in the Senate?”

Separately, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries suggested Tuesday that Senate Democrats should oppose the measure.

“The strong House Democratic vote in opposition to this reckless Republican spending bill speaks for itself,” Jeffries said.

Senate Dem: Vote ‘like a bad dream’

Pointing to the “stark” choice Senate Democrats face, King said he has concerns that the “uncharted” territory of a shutdown under the new Trump administration that has already laid off federal employees.

“A shutdown is uncharted territory when you’ve got an administration that at least in some ways probably would welcome a shutdown because that would give the president almost unlimited power: deciding who is essential who is not unessential, folding up agencies,” King said. “So that is the dilemma that is being discussed.”

The House has left town for the week after passing their bill. If Democrats in the Senate want to avoid a shut down on Friday night, they’ll have to furnish at least eight votes to do it, with Republican Sen. Rand Paul already stating he’ll oppose the package.

It’s unclear what route they’ll ultimately choose but some members are clearly plagued by the choice.

“They made a bunch of changes, I want to see what they’re changing,” Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. said.

“I’m not happy … It’s one of those things once we go through it, it’s going to feel like a bad dream. I’ve got to go through it.”

House vote: 1 Republican ‘No,’ 1 Democratic ‘Yes’

In the House vote, Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie voted no — despite pressure from the president in the form of a primary threat. In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump suggested that the defection warranted mounting a primary campaign against Massie.

To pass the measure Tuesday afternoon, Johnson relied on some GOP support from Republicans who had never voted in favor of a continuing resolution.

Rep. Jared Golden was the only Democrat who voted with Republicans. All other Democrats voted against the measure — potentially previewing the posture of Senate Democrats.

“This CR is not perfect, but a shutdown would be worse. Even a brief shutdown would introduce even more chaos and uncertainty at a time when our country can ill-afford it,” Golden posted on X.

He also slammed Democrats for using what he called “messaging gimmicks” about the bill.

The bill funds the government at current levels through Sept. 30, 2025.

What’s in the bill?

The 99-page bill decreases spending overall from last year’s funding levels, but increases spending for the military by about $6 billion.

While there is an additional $6 billion for veterans’ health care, non-defense spending is about $13 billion lower than fiscal year 2024 levels.

The legislation leaves out emergency funding for disasters, but provides a boost in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation operations.

It also increases funding for W.I.C. by about $500 million, a program that provides free groceries to low-income women and children.

Now that the House has dispatched its bill to the Senate, it’s not yet clear how it will fare as it will require significant bipartisan support to pass the upper chamber.

Vote was major test of Johnson’s leadership

The spending bill was a major test for Johnson. In the absence of Democratic support, Johnson could only afford to lose one Republican vote before a second defection killed the bill.

In a statement following the vote, Johnson said Republicans “stood for the American people” and blasted Democrats who he said “decided to double down on partisan politics.”

Johnson had crucial allies in Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who lobbied House Republicans to shore up support ahead of the vote.

In the final hours before the Tuesday vote, Trump worked the phones, reaching out to the House Republicans who remained undecided.

On Tuesday morning, Vance attended a closed-door House conference meeting where he urged House Republicans to get on board with the vote and emphasized the importance of not shutting the government down, members said to ABC News.

Government funding is set to lapse at the end of the day on Friday, March 14.

Trump hosts UK’s Keir Starmer for Ukraine talks amid disagreement over security guarantees
Leon Neal/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is hosting United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday.

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office shortly after noon ET before a press conference in the East Room slated for 2 p.m. ET.

Senior administration officials told reporters that much of the conversations between Trump and Starmer will focus on a peaceful resolution for the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting comes after Europe was left out of talks between the U.S. and Russia on how to end Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, which recently stretched into its fourth year.

Trump has since said Europe will have to bear primary responsibility for any security guarantees for Ukraine, as nations such as France and the United Kingdom urge the U.S. to support peacekeeping efforts post-conflict.

“Well, I’m not going to make security guarantees beyond very much,” Trump said at his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “We’re going to have Europe do that because it’s in, you know, we’re talking about Europe is the next-door neighbor, but we’re going to make sure everything goes well.”

Trump also implied the mineral resource deal between the U.S. and Ukraine would be “automatic security,” because the U.S. will be investing in the nation and that would serve as a barrier to Russia.

Starmer has said he will ensure the United Kingdom is a “leading country” in European nations stepping up to support Ukraine, but said there needs to be a U.S. “backstop” to deter Putin.

“I don’t believe it will be a guarantee if there isn’t the U.S. backstop behind those security guarantees,” Starmer said after European leaders held an emergency meeting in Paris on Ukraine last week as Trump officials gathered with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia.

Administration officials said the U.S. has been in constant contact with European partners and providing updates on negotiations regarding an agreement to end the war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Ukraine is working to win a U.S. security agreement as part of the proposed minerals deal, Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

“I would say that there’s a balance between the size of the force needed and the strength of the diplomacy that backstops that, that secures it,” an official said.

“If that conflict level, as we want, is dialed down to a functional ceasefire, they would have fewer concerns … So the type of force depends very much on the political self settlement that is made to end the war,” the official continued. “And I think that trade off is what the leaders today, part of what the leaders today are going to be discussing.”

