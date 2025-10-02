Zelenskyy to meet European leaders in Denmark with Russian invasion top of agenda

Suzanne Plunkett – WPA Pool/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with European leaders in Copenhagen on Thursday, according to a press release from the Danish prime minister’s office, with the allied response to Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion set to top the agenda.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine sets the tone for the meeting, and the road to a strong and secure Europe is top of the agenda,” the press release from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s office said.

Zelenskyy will be “one of the keynote speakers” addressing the European Political Community summit, a gathering of more than 50 European heads of state or government as well as representatives from the European Union and international organizations.

The Ukrainian president will also hold a press conference with Frederiksen following the closing session, according to the press release.

“We have one task ahead of us. We have to make Europe as strong as possible,” Mette said in a statement included in the press release. 

“That calls for unity. Rearmament. Political determination to find solutions across our continent. And a joint understanding of support to Ukraine as an investment in the defense of Europe,” she added.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine was never only about Ukraine,” Frederiksen said. “That has become increasingly evident over the last few weeks.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the prime minister said, “will not stop his brutal attacks unless he is forced to.”

Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram that “Russia is escalating,” citing “recent violations of the airspace of Denmark, Poland, Romania, Norway and Estonia.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to work with European partners on a “joint, integrated air defense system,” with “Ukrainian specialists and Ukrainian technologies” ready to contribute to the European Union’s proposed “drone wall” defensive system along the bloc’s eastern flank intended to repel Russian unmanned aircraft.

Ukrainian military personnel are already in Denmark to assist Copenhagen, Zelenskyy said. The president also thanked Denmark for its latest military aid package for Ukraine, which Zelenskyy said was worth more than $423 million.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning ahead of the Copenhagen summit, Zelenskyy said he had discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump the possibility of Ukraine using “long-range weapons systems” to strike Russia.

“We talked with the U.S. We thank Trump very much for this dialogue,” Zelenskyy told reporters. “Last time we had a really productive, very fruitful dialogue. We talked about long-range weapons systems. We’ll see. Everything will depend on his decision. This is important.”

Heavy rain leaves dozens dead in Beijing, state media reports
Heavy rain leaves dozens dead in Beijing, state media reports
Wang Zicheng/VCG via Getty Images

(BEIJING) — Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 30 people in Beijing, after a year’s worth of rain fell in less than a week, according to state media.

Beijing authorities said they have relocated a further 80,000 residents as rain continues.

Eight people were also killed in the neighboring Hebei Province, after a landslide struck a rural village, with four others still missing, according to state media. Officials said that all residents of the affected village will be relocated as a safety precaution.

The storms dropped more than 6 inches of rain on average across Beijing by midnight Tuesday, with two other towns recording as much as 21 inches of precipitation, according to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory. This has come following a summer of extreme weather across China, with record heat waves in the east and heavy flooding in the southwest.

Districts across China have been evacuated, with state media reporting that in Beijing’s Mentougou District about 15,000 people have been evacuated, with all major tourist sites closed. In the Pinggu District, more than 12,800 people have been relocated, with authorities setting up 40 emergency shelters in gyms, schools, hotels and village offices, officials told state media.

State media reported that 34 teams, involving over 1,000 personnel have been deployed for flood response in the Pinggu region, which is about 44 miles northeast of Beijing.

In response to the disaster, President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to ensure the safety of residents and property, saying: “Emergency response must be activated and carried out at the earliest possible moment to fully protect people’s lives and property.”

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday allocated 350 million yuan, or about $47 million, in central government disaster relief funds to nine provincial-level regions.

The rainstorm alert in the capital was cancelled Tuesday as the rain shifted eastward, although the city remains on its highest level of flood control emergency response, according to state media. Showers were still forecast through the afternoon and into the evening.

5 die of hunger in Gaza over past day, health ministry says
5 die of hunger in Gaza over past day, health ministry says
Crowds form as Palestinians, including children, line up in Gaza City, Gaza to receive food distributed by a charity amid ongoing Israeli blockade and attack/Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least five people died of hunger in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Wednesday morning.

A total of 193 people, including 96 children, have died of “famine and malnutrition” in Gaza since the ongoing war began, according to the health ministry.

Israel is under increasing international pressure to facilitate the entry of more aid into Gaza, which has been devastated by nearly two years of conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militant groups, chief among them Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification — a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the U.N. and nongovernmental organizations — warned last week that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza.

Aid distribution in Gaza is being conducted via sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which started operating in Gaza in late May. Israel says aid distribution must go through GHF to prevent Hamas seizing aid.

Israel also said it allows the GHF “to operate independently” in the distribution of aid and that troops operate “in proximity” to make sure food is delivered in an “orderly fashion.”

Almost 1,400 Palestinians have been killed while traveling to collect aid in the months since those sites opened, the United Nations said in a statement last week.

ABC News’ Samy Zyara, David Brennan, Somayeh Malekian, Diaa Ostaz and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

Kyivstar becomes 1st Ukrainian company to join US stock exchange
Kyivstar becomes 1st Ukrainian company to join US stock exchange
The Kyivstar signboard visible on the facade of the building on December 15, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Kyivstar — Ukraine’s leading digital operator — will ring the Nasdaq opening bell Friday morning as the first Ukrainian company to be listed on a United States stock exchange to celebrate its historic listing and the launch of its Invest in Ukraine NOW! campaign.

The company officially began trading on the Nasdaq on Aug. 15 under the umbrella of its parent company, VEON. Together, the companies launched the campaign to draw in U.S. and global investors, showcasing Kyvistar as a unique investment opportunity not only as a successful company, but also as a symbol of Ukraine’s economic growth and potential post-war recovery.

Beyond its nearly 22.4 million mobile customers, Kyivstar has expanded into entertainment, digital healthcare and ride-hailing platforms that all rank among Ukrainian market leaders.

“Kyivstar’s listing on Nasdaq under the ticker KYIV gives American investors a window into the Ukrainian economy as a whole,” said Augie K Fabela II, chairman and founder of VEON, in a press release.

The Invest in Ukraine NOW! campaign was attended by Ukrainian government officials, VEON and Kyivstar executives, investors, and business leaders. VEON and Kyivstar framed the initiative as both an image of wartime resilience and a practical effort to spur foreign investment.

“We have transformed Kyivstar into a robust digital operator with a globally attractive business model and growth story, while being the backbone of Ukraine’s resilience and reconstruction,” said Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov in a press release.

“This week we mark the resilience and potential of Ukraine. Together with our team, partners, investors and governmental counterparts, we mark the beginning of Kyivstar’s new chapter. We are excited to help build bridges for other Ukrainian companies to deepen their global partnerships, especially with the American and global business community.”

