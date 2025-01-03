Zendaya harbors ‘a little animosity’ over losing ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Zendaya is an Emmy-winning actress and a household name. She also was runner-up on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars.

The actress came in second place on the dancing competition show back in 2013, over a decade ago. In a recent W magazine cover story, her interviewer said she should have won the program. Zendaya seemed to agree.

“Listen, I’m still harboring a little animosity about that,” Zendaya said.

She competed on season 16 of the show with partner Val Chmerkovskiy when she was just 16 years old, saying it was tough to lose the competition at such a young age.

“I felt that loss. I was only 16 years old, and it was highly stressful,” Zendaya said. “Being on live television every week? It’s so scary.”

The actress also said she wished she’d embraced a more fun approach to the show.

“I took it very seriously, which, in retrospect, I wish I didn’t. I wish I’d enjoyed it a little bit more and just was like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ You know what I mean?” Zendaya said. “But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that.”

Springsteen biopic casts actors to play Bruce’s mom, producer and more
Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen in Mark Seliger/20th Century Studios

The cast of the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has expanded.

The film, starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, chronicles Springsteen’s creation of his 1982 stripped-down album, NebraskaVariety reports that actor Marc Maron has joined the cast as Chuck Plotkin, the producer who made the songs on the album sound high-quality enough to release. The originally quality of Springsteen’s recordings was dicey, since he’d originally recorded it solo on a cassette, and then damaged it by carrying it around in his pocket for weeks.

In addition, Variety reports that Gaby Hoffmann will play Bruce’s mom, Adele, who passed away earlier this year at age 98. David Krumholtz will portray Al Teller, the record executive who Bruce and his team worked with to release the album.

As previously reported, Jeremy Strong will play Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. There’s no release date for the film, which is currently in production. Springsteen was recently photographed visiting the New Jersey set and hugging White.

‘The Traitors’ returns to Peacock for season 3 in January
Peacock

With a new Emmy trophy under its sporran, the reality series phenomenon The Traitors is returning to Peacock for a third season on Jan. 9. 

Host Alan Cumming returns to lead a new all-star cast for the third go-round, which will pit 21 new players against each other in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, with a grand prize of $250,000 at stake. 

The contestants are divided into two groups: the Faithful and the Traitors, the latter of whom are secretly selected with the mission of “murdering” each Hopeful one by one under the cover of darkness and claiming the prize for themselves.

“[B]ut if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize,” the producers tease. 

Here are the contestants for the forthcoming season: 

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)
Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Britney Haynes (Big Brother)
Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)
Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
Ciara Miller (Summer House)
Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)
Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)
Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)
Jeremy Collins (Survivor)
Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal)
Nikki Garcia (Professional wrestler)
Rob Mariano (Survivor Deal or No Deal Island)
Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
Sam Asghari (Actor & model)
Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)
Tony Vlachos (Survivor)
Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

 

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Skeleton Crew: Return to a galaxy far, far away for the premiere of the new Star Wars series starring Jude Law.

Jung Kook: I Am Still the Original: Go behind the scenes of a major K-pop star in the documentary series.

Netflix
Black Doves: Want to watch something different this Christmas? Keira Knightley leads this six-episode winter thriller.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter: If you’re in the mood for something more traditional, celebrate the holiday season with one of the year’s breakout pop stars. Peppermint espresso martinis, anyone?

Hulu
Paris Has Fallen: Based on the popular films, an unlikely duo saves the French capital in the new series.

Prime Video
The Sticky: Esteemed character actress Margo Martindale stars in the new comedy-drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

