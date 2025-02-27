Zendaya joins the voice cast of ‘Shrek 5’

Zendaya joins the voice cast of ‘Shrek 5’
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Somebody once told me Zendaya is joining the cast of Shrek 5.

Universal Pictures made the cast announcement in a video shared to its YouTube channel and Instagram on Thursday.

“Far, Far Away’s finest are coming,” the Instagram caption read.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will return to their beloved animated characters of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in the film, while Zendaya joins the cast as Shrek’s teenage daughter.

The official Shrek Instagram account also shared a screenshot of a post Zendaya made on the social platform X in August 2017. “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood,” Zendaya wrote at the time.

“This aged well,” the official Shrek account captioned its post.

In the cast announcement video, Shrek and Donkey look into their magic mirror.

“Hey magic mirror, who’s the fairest of them all?” Donkey asks, to which the mirror replies, “Why, Shrek of course!”

The mirror then shows off a photo of Shrek wearing purple sunglasses, a video of the ogre dancing in a skin-tight black jumpsuit and a shirtless pic of Shrek showing off a toned physique.

Shrek’s daughter reacts with disgust. “Ew, Dad, bleh,” she says, while Shrek’s wife, Fiona, has the opposite reaction.

“Who’s making this stuff?” Shrek asks, as Pinocchio appears in the frame. “Not me!” Pinocchio says, before his nose grows double the size.

The fifth Shrek film arrives in movie theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jessica Alba announces split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba announces split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, FILE

Jessica Alba announced Thursday that she and husband Cash Warren are splitting after 16 years of marriage.

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder shared a statement about their split to Instagram.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Her statement continued, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren married in May 2008 and share three children — daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last May.

In a post shared to her Instagram at the time, Alba wrote, “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren.”

“I’m proud of us for making it this far,” she continued at the time. “There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gene Hackman, wife and dog found dead in home under ‘suspicious’ circumstances; 2 other dogs found alive
Gene Hackman, wife and dog found dead in home under ‘suspicious’ circumstances; 2 other dogs found alive
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in 2003; SGranitz/WireImage

An investigation is underway after actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead alongside a dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities said.

The couple was found Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check after their neighbor called and was concerned about their well-being, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no obvious signs of death. Their deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” due to all of the “circumstances surrounding” the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.

The Academy Award-winning actor was found on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant. It appeared he fell suddenly, and he and his wife “showed obvious signs of death,” the document said.

Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, according to the search warrant.

Her body showed signs of decomposition, the document said. There was mummification to her hands and feet, the document said.

On the counter near Arakawa was an opened prescription bottle, with pills scattered, according to the search warrant.

A German shepherd was found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa, the document said.

But two other dogs were found alive. One healthy dog was near Arakawa and the other was located outside, according to the search warrant.

The Santa Fe City Fire Department found no signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, the document said. If there was carbon monoxide at the scene, it could have vented out of the home through the open front door before responders arrived.

New Mexico Gas Company also responded and “as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” the document said.

A maintenance worker who initially responded to the home found the front door open, according to the search warrant affidavit. But there were no signs of forced entry and no signs items were taken or rummaged through, the document said.

Their manner and cause of death are not known, the document said.

The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Dune 3’ to shoot this summer and more
In brief: ‘Dune 3’ to shoot this summer and more

Did you miss Queer in theaters? You’ll soon be able to watch it exclusively on Max. The film begins streaming on the platform on March 28 and will then debut on HBO linear on March 29. The A24 movie was directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo. Taking place in 1950, the film follows an American expat living in Mexico City who falls for a former solider who is also new to the city …

Denis Villeneuve is heading back to Arrakis this summer. Deadline reports that the director is aiming to film his third Dune movie sometime after June this year. Villeneuve is currently in preproduction on the film, which would be an adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s sequel novel, Dune Messiah. A title for the film has yet to be announced. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starred in Dune and Dune: Part Two, which both earned best picture Oscar nominations …

The Blue Bloods universe is expanding. CBS has ordered a new series based on the character Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. The show has the working title Boston Blue and will be for the 2025-26 broadcast season. The series will follow Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston Police Department, where he’s then partnered with the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.