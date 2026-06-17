Zendaya, Tom Holland appear in new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer

Zendaya, Tom Holland appear in new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Film still from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’ (Sony Pictures)

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.

Ahead of the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film’s theatrical release on July 31, a new trailer dropped on Wednesday featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ and more.

The new trailer sees Holland entering the Spider-Verse again, and this time, he’s spinning out of control in the aftermath of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he asked Doctor Strange for a spell to make the world forget he’s Spidey after his secret identity was exposed.

Brand New Day follows Peter as he fights crime full-time as Spider-Man “in a world that doesn’t remember him,” according to the synopsis for the film.

“The pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control,” the synopsis adds. “But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see.”

The synopsis continues, “The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.”

The film also sees the return of familiar Marvel faces Jon Bernthal as Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. We also get Jacob Batalon as Peter’s pal Ned and Michael Mando as villain Scorpion, with Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman joining as new characters.

The press tour for the new film also began this week with Zendaya and Holland stepping out together in Madrid during a photo call for the film.

Brand New Day is the fourth Spidey solo adventure starring Holland after 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

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Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films
Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films
Billy Crystal delivers a tribute to Rob Reiner during the 98th annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Oscars paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Sunday, with Reiner’s good friend Billy Crystal on hand to salute the actor/director.

Crystal noted he first met Rob Reiner in 1975 when he played his best friend in All in the Family. Said Crystal, “It went so well, Rob said, ‘You know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going.'”

“It was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller,” said Crystal, before going through the movies Rob Reiner made, including This is Spinal TapThe Sure Thing, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and Crystal’s own film When Harry Met Sally, plus more serious films like Misery and A Few Good Men.

“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry, and what we aspire to be,” said Crystal. “Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human.”

Crystal then mentioned Rob Reiner’s wife, noting that after Michele Reiner entered his life they were “unstoppable.”

“Their loss is immeasurable,” said Crystal.

“To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you,” Crystal concluded. “And for us, who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle,” a reference to The Princess Bride.

The curtain then opened to reveal cast members from some of Rob Reiner’s films, including Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell.

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‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ lead TCA Awards nominations
‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ lead TCA Awards nominations
Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry, Widow’s Bay and Industry lead the nominations for the 42nd annual TCA Awards with five apiece.

All three are nominated in the program of the year category alongside last year’s winner, The Pitt, as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hacks, The Comeback, Shrinking and Pluribus.

The Pitt’s Noah Wyle is nominated in the individual achievement in drama category after winning in the category last year. He’ll face off against Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, as well as Industry stars Myha’la and Marisa Abela, and more.

Two new categories were also added this year: outstanding achievement in animation and outstanding achievement in international series.

The TCA Awards, voted on by members of the Television Critics Association, will announce the winners later this summer across TCA’s social media.

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