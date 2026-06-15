Zendaya, Tom Holland step out on red carpet together for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Zendaya, Tom Holland step out on red carpet together for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Tom Holland and Zendaya made promoting their new movie look like a casual date moment.

The duo, who both star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, posed for photographers during a photocall for the film in Madrid on Monday.

They both wore black, with Holland donning a black suit with a pop of red and Zendaya opting for a black strapless fringed dress.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, shared on Instagram that Zendaya’s dress was by designer Christian Cowan. He also accessorized her look with details from Rolex and Stéfère Jewelry.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in movie theaters on July 31. It’s the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film is the fourth Spidey solo adventure starring Holland and Zendaya, after 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to a synopsis for Brand New Day, it follows Peter Parker, who fights crime “full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him” in wake of the events of No Way Home.

The film also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland and Zendaya’s photo moment was their first red carpet together since 2021, when they were promoting No Way Home.

Since then, other outlets have confirmed their engagement after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Roach told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that the “wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked by a reporter if that was true, Roach replied, “It’s very true.”

ABC News reached out to a representative for Holland and Zendaya at the time.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Watch the new trailer for Billie Eilish’s ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D)’
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James Cameron and Billie Eilish on the set of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D).’ (Henry Hwu)

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“I just feel like I’m going to hang out with my friends,” she says while describing a show day. Eilish also shows off cuts and bruises she sustains by going down into the audience to slap and shake hands with her fans.

“I want to be the artist that I would wanna be a fan of,” she explains. In another scene, she tells Cameron, “I want to feel like it’s me and them.”

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“Multiple people on my crew have adopted dogs from tour,” says Eilish. “Everyone needs some dog love.”

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) is in theaters May 8, in Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D and Premium Large Formats.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2026 Actor Awards: The winners
2026 Actor Awards: The winners
The 2026 Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The 2026 Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, were streamed on Netflix live from LA on Sunday, March 1.

Sinners was a big winner in the film category, taking home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture; star Michael B. Jordan won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.

On the TV side, The Studio was the standout. The Apple TV series won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, with Seth Rogen winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. He paid tribute to his late co-star Catherine O’Hara, who posthumously won outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in the show.

Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the ceremony, which was hosted once again by Kristen Bell.

Here are all the winners:

Film

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Sinners

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
The Studio

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
The Last of Us

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