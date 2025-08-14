Zoë Kravitz details how she ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom thanks to a pet snake

Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2025 (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz are pals, but we bet when Taylor invited Zoë and her mom, Lisa Bonet, to stay at her place, she didn’t expect it would result in the destruction of her bathroom.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoë explained that when people were being evacuated due to the LA wildfires in January, Taylor invited her and Bonet to stay at her home in the area, because she wasn’t there at the time. When Bonet arrived, Zoë noted that she’d brought along her pet snake, Orpheus

After two weeks there, Zoë said she was packing up to leave when her mom called her in a panic and asked her to come upstairs. It turns out the snake had disappeared into a hole next to a built-in banquette in the bathroom. Bonet grabbed the snake’s tail and tried to pull her out, but couldn’t.

“The snake is getting further and further in. … I was panicking so much,” Zoë told Seth. Finally, the house manager came to the rescue, with a crowbar.

“[He] starts having to tear apart this banquette, we’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls,” she continued. “Me and my mom are both holding the snake, completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom.” Meyers actually showed a photo of the comical scene.

Zoë told the house manager she’d pay for everything and asked him not to say anything to Taylor.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,'” said Zoë.

To which Taylor replied, “Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?”

Meyers cracked, “I feel like that snake’s gonna get at least three songs on the next album.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Hamilton’ original cast reunites for 10th anniversary performance at 2025 Tony Awards
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Fans of Hamilton were satisfied when the original company of the show reunited onstage at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

Led by creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, more than two dozen members of the original cast of Hamilton took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall to perform a medley in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary.

The performance began with Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony for playing Aaron Burr in the musical, taking the stage to perform the first lines from the Act 1 closer “Non-Stop.”

They were quickly joined by their castmates, including Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Christopher Jackson and Jonathan Groff.

The medley included a number of snippets of fan-favorite tracks from the musical, including “My Shot,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” “Guns and Ships,” “You’ll Be Back,” “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down),” “The Room Where it Happens” and “History Has Its Eyes on You.”

Eventually, the celebratory performance came full circle as the original cast ended by belting out the final snippet of “Non-Stop.”

This performance does not mark the end of the 10th anniversary celebrations. Odom is set to reprise his Tony-winning role at the Richard Rodgers Theatre this fall. He’ll return to Aaron Burr for a limited engagement starting on Sept. 9 and running through Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 77th Emmys
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Hammer Museum

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to receive the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy.

The married actors will be awarded the honor during the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 14. This marks the first time the award has been presented to a couple.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recognizes a lifetime of philanthropy, activism and a commitment to a global greater good. It was established in 2002 and is one of the highest honors presented by the Television Academy’s Board of Governors.

In addition to his acting career, Danson is an environmentalist and ocean conservation activist. He co-founded the American Oceans Campaign in 1987, an organization that strove to alert Americans about the dangers oil spills, offshore developments and sewage pollution can have on the oceans. The AOC merged with Oceana in 2001; Danson has served on its board of directors since then.

Steenburgen has been involved with numerous organizations, such as Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry and Oceana. She recently served as a keynote speaker at the 2024 Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference to talk about the importance of art in schools.

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner gets free burritos for a year
Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Daddy was more than a state of mind this Father’s Day.

New York City held a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest on Sunday. Brooklyn dad George Gountas was unanimously crowned the winner of the competition, beating nearly 30 other contestants for the title. He won $50 and a year’s worth of free burritos from the event’s organizer, Son Del North.

In a post announcing the Pascal lookalike event on Instagram, Son Del North asked several questions. “Do you look like this man? Or know someone who does? Do they also claim there’s no good Mexican food in NYC? Bring them to Orchard.”

It’s a reference to Pascal’s Hot Ones appearance from 2023, where he said there was no good Mexican food in New York City.

While Son Del North said the event is a parody and not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone, it promised “the burrito prize is real.”

Gountas may not be starring in three films playing in theaters this summer (Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps) like Pascal is, but he does have roots in the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb page, Gountas is a lighting director who has worked on The Daily Show for years. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.