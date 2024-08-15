Zoë Kravitz discusses the challenges of growing up with Lenny Kravitz as a dad

Zoë Kravitz discusses the challenges of growing up with Lenny Kravitz as a dad
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, is opening up about what it was like growing up with a famous rock star father.

In a new interview with Esquire, Zoë discusses the differences of living with her dad versus her mom, Lisa Bonet, when she was young, noting that Bonet was a much stricter parent.

“It was this whirlwind of a completely different universe,” she says of visiting her dad after her parents broke up, which was during the height of his fame. “And then I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life [with Bonet].”

By 11, Zoë had opted out of Bonet’s stricter household and moved in with her dad in Miami, which gave her lots of freedom — but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

“It wasn’t that my dad didn’t care, he just cared about different things,” she said. “Just like it happens in the movies, it’s like, ‘Oh, you think this is perfect? You think this is great? Guess what comes with this.’”

Zoë also says that when she was young she would often see her dad being taken advantage of by people around him, noting he had a hard time saying no.

“I can smell it out pretty quickly,” she says of her suspicions that people may take advantage of her dad. “I had to when I was a kid, because he didn’t. He’s really trusting, and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis
Comedy Central

The Daily Show will be without Jon Stewart Monday after the part-time host tested positive for COVID-19.

As he recovers, Michael Kosta will host the show at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central; each episode debuts the next morning on Paramount+.

Stewart will return to the anchor desk Aug. 12, ABC Audio has learned.

With Stewart anchoring Monday nights since his return on Feb. 12, the Emmy-winning program features a rotating series of hosts, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Kosta.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maya Rudolph talks SNL, her role as Kamala Harris
Maya Rudolph talks SNL, her role as Kamala Harris
Will Heath/NBC

With every presidential election cycle comes Saturday Night Live’s infamous political impressions. Past cycles have thrown stars like Alec Baldwin into the spotlight as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as his vice president, Kamala Harris. That’s why Rudolph’s name began trending on social media when Biden announced he would drop out of the race and endorsed his VP as presidential nominee.

Fans immediately speculated that Rudolph would return to the role that won her an Emmy last election cycle. In an interview with Variety, Rudolph said she received many encouraging messages upon the announcement, leaving her speechless.

“It was wild!” Rudolph told Variety. “On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing. … My phone hasn’t stopped blowing up.”

It’s been an exciting time for Rudolph, who was nominated for four Emmy awards in the days leading up to Biden dropping out. She’s been part of several projects this year, including her Apple TV+ show, Loot, and Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth.

And fans can expect more from Rudolph this year. The comedian is expected to return to SNL as Harris for the show’s 50th season, premiering on Sept. 28.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“He died happy”: Richard Simmons’ housekeeper speaks out for first time
“He died happy”: Richard Simmons’ housekeeper speaks out for first time
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Richard Simmons‘ housekeeper of over three decades has spoken out for the first time since Simmons’ death.

In an interview with People published Monday, Teresa Reveles, who began working with Simmons in 1986 after finding the job through an agency, opened up about her bond with the late fitness guru and how she wants to honor him.

“I want to celebrate Richard. He always celebrated everyone else,” Reveles said of her former boss and friend, who died July 13, at the age of 76.

Reveles, who said she discovered Simmons in his bedroom after he died, said, “I still can’t believe what happened,” adding, “He died happy.”

Despite the public thinking that Simmons had “disappeared” and had become “reclusive,” Reveles said the reality was the opposite, and that Simmons spent his days outside of his house all the time.

Reveles said Simmons decided to step away from his public life due to his health, among other reasons.

“He could not exercise,” she explained. “He could not teach his class. [He said,] ‘Teresa, my knees hurt… I think it’s time for me to stop.'”

Reveles also said Simmons told her at one point that he did not like the way he looked.

“I don’t want people to see me. I don’t look that beautiful anymore, Teresa,” she recalled him saying, despite her belief that Simmons always “looked the same.”

Reveles said in the interview that she has come to terms with the loss and believes Simmons had found his peace at the end.

“Everything happened the way he wanted,” she said, adding, “I’m very happy because Richard was really very happy. He died very happy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.