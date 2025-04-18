Zoë Kravitz in talks to direct ‘How to Save a Marriage,’ Robert Pattinson to produce
Zoë Kravitz may have just found her next directorial project.
The actress and filmmaker is in talks to direct How to Save a Marriage for Sony Pictures, Deadline reports.
This would mark her second directing gig after her debut film, Blink Twice.
Ross Evans wrote the script for How to Save a Marriage and Robert Pattinson is on board to produce it. Pattinson starred alongside Kravitz in the 2022 film The Batman. At the moment he is only set to produce this upcoming film.
Plot details are being left under wraps, although sources told Deadline the new film will have edgy undertones similar to that of Blink Twice.
Blink Twice was released in August 2024. It stars Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum.
Many American Idol alumni have appeared on the show over the years as mentors or performers, but when the show returns Sunday night on ABC, Carrie Underwood will be accomplishing a first: She’s the first Idol winner ever to become a judge, which gives her a special insight into how the contestants are feeling.
“I hope I can bring a different perspective to this show,” Carrie says. “I know what it’s like to be there.”
As she notes, “I know what they’re going through, and I know what it’s like to be standing up there thinking, like, ‘What song am I supposed to be singing? I don’t know.’ And having judges say, ‘That just wasn’t the right song for you.’ And you’re like, ‘I don’t know what that means!'”
Host Ryan Seacrest, who crowned Carrie the champ in 2005, tells ABC Audio, “It’s like being at home with Carrie. … She’s been just a natural at being behind that desk. And the contestants are very excited to see her and they’re inspired by her.”
But fellow judge Luke Bryan tells ABC Audio that Carrie “had a little bit of a learning situation on really saying no to kids because she’s such a sweet, kind soul … it’s tough to sit there and tell some kid no that they can’t go to Hollywood.”
For judge Lionel Richie, making it to Hollywood is a win in itself.
“When we say, ‘You’re going to Hollywood,’ that door opens … mothers are crying. Brothers and sisters are crying,” he says. “As I try to tell the kids on the show, forget about winning. … This is a moment when your family can actually say, ‘God, we’re so proud of you.’ And for that brief moment, you’ve won American Idol.”
Cobra Kai stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser are getting married.
The two stars of the hit Netflix show announced the news Wednesday night at the premiere of the Cobra Kai series finale in Hollywood, California.
Buchanan and Mouser were all smiles as they hit the carpet and showed off their rings.
They also shared a kiss as they posed for photos on the carpet.
Following the event, they shared a joint Instagram post Thursday about the news and wrote in the caption, “We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged.”
“This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another,” they added. “We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world.”
Mouser also took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “friends to lovers trope achieved,” alongside a photo of her and Buchanan.
Mouser and Buchanan joined Cobra Kai in 2018. The show follows martial arts rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.
Mouser portrays Samantha LaRusso, Daniel LaRusso’s daughter, in the series, and Buchanan plays Robby Keene.
The show also stars Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Oona O’Brien and Griffin Santopietro.