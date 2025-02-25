Zoë Kravitz shares feelings on ex Channing Tatum, ‘grateful’ for time working together

Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz is opening up on her feelings toward ex-fiancé Channing Tatum and how she views the former couple’s shared film, Blink Twice.

Kravitz broached the subject in an interview with Elle published Tuesday, when asked if the split from Tatum changed the way she feels about her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.”

Kravitz said she felt appreciation for the experience she and Tatum shared on the film.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

The Big Little Lies actress said Tatum has “so much more coming,” adding that “he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”

Kravitz continued to praise Tatum, telling the outlet, “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Before their split last year, the couple was first linked in 2021 before becoming engaged in 2023.

In July 2024, Tatum told Extra the experience of working with his partner is what “cemented” their relationship.

When asked what the best part about working with Kravitz was, Tatum replied, “Working with your partner … I know a lot of people are afraid of it, it was the thing that cemented us, in a way.”

Blink Twice, the story of a tech billionaire hosting a vacation gone awry, starred Tatum alongside Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

‘The Bachelor”s Grant Ellis teases the ‘love story’ fans will see on his season
ABC

Grant Ellis is sharing what fans can expect from his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

The new bachelor, who is a day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey, sat down with Good Morning America to give a small preview of his season, which premieres Jan. 27.

“It’s a little hard and everybody’s kind of in your business but it’s for love so I think that’s the right approach to take,” he said in the interview, which took place following the finale of The Golden Bachelorette in November.

Ellis said that fans will see the women on his season “giving their everything.” He also expressed that he pushed the women to “open up emotionally” and said that opening up was “key.”

“A lot of people bury their feelings and they don’t know how to express them,” he added. “That’s something I really wanted to focus on for my season.”

Additionally, Ellis said fans will “see a love story.”

“That’s something that I really, really want to show,” he said. “I feel like it’s important because that’s what the world is run off of, is love.”

Ellis was announced as the next “Bachelor” in August. Fans were first introduced to Ellis on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette; Tran said goodbye to him during week six of season 21.

Leading up to his season, Ellis said he sought advice from previous “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei, who found love on season 28 with Kelsey Anderson.

“He’s a great guy,” Ellis said of Graziadei. “Everybody previous, they have a lot of advice, which is good because you can’t attest to being in this role unless you’ve been in it. So I think that it’s big for me to hear from Joey.”

Leading up to the premiere of his new season, Ellis shared the best relationship advice he’s received.

“For me, it’s don’t go to sleep angry,” he said. “I know that’s super cliché, but you fight and then you go to sleep, it rolls over to the next day. So try to solve your issues before you go to sleep.”

He also added that a willingness to compromise is a huge nonnegotiable for him in a relationship.

“We have to be able to compromise,” he said. “Compromising is something that’s big because I’m not always gonna be right. She’s not always gonna be right. So it’s something that we have to be able to compromise on.”

Ellis’ journey to finding love on The Bachelor will begin on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HBO starts production on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
HBO

The wait for more episodes of Euphoria will soon be over.

Production on season 3 of the HBO drama is officially underway. The official Euphoria account on the social platform X made the announcement on Monday, alongside the first image of Zendaya in costume as Rue for season 3.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” the account shared.

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed back in November 2024 that production on season 3 would start in early 2025.

“I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that [they] are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed,” he said at the time. “It’s eight episodes.”

Production has started on this third season almost exactly three years after season 2 premiered on HBO. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.

Barbie Ferreira appeared in the first two seasons, but has since announced she will not be returning for future episodes. Angus Cloud, who starred in the show as Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023.

Timothée Chalamet on Bob Dylan’s tweet about ‘A Complete Unknown’: ‘A huge moment of affirmation’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, tells the story of a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York in the early ’60s and gets immersed in the folk music scene, through his controversial electric performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Chalamet tells ABC News looking at footage of Dylan’s performance at the festival, it’s easy to see an artist coming into his own. 

“I see an artist who’s pursuing the path that he sees in front of him instinctually,” Chalamet says. “That’s not taking no for an answer, that won’t be bullied into doing what he doesn’t want to do, and perseveres through that vision … even through, perhaps, those who support him feeling let down, and following that vision through.”

The film also follows Dylan’s personal life, including relationships with Joan Baez, played by Monica Barbaro, and a character named Sylvie Russo, who’s played by Elle Fanning and is based on one of Dylan’s real exes, Suze Rotolo. 

“She knew him before the fame and before everything and loved him in a very pure way,” Fanning says of her character, noting she thinks they didn’t last because “that just wasn’t her path in life.”

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25 and already has the stamp of approval from Dylan, who posted a tweet calling Chalamet a “brilliant actor.”

Chalamet says Dylan’s tweet was “a huge moment of affirmation … because he’s a man of few words.”

“You know, take that moment of affirmation when you’re a young artist, you’re kind of jumping off the mountain,” he says. “So when one of these greats looks down from the mountaintop and pats you on the back in some way, regardless of the movie, it was a great feeling.”

