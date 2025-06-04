Zoe Saldaña fell sick immediately after she won her Oscar: ‘I collapsed right after’

Zoe Saldaña fell sick immediately after she won her Oscar: ‘I collapsed right after’
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Zoe Saldaña won her first Oscar back in March. Three months after the awards ceremony, the actress is opening up about what happened backstage during the ceremony.

“It was all beginning to become a blur, it was such a beautiful journey leading up to the Oscars. I don’t think I was there as myself [that day], my 13-year-old self was there,” Saldaña said while appearing on Live with Kelly & Mark on Wednesday.

Saldaña said after she gave her acceptance speech she became sick backstage.

“I collapsed right after. I lost my voice within an hour after I won the award,” Saldaña said. “I couldn’t stand on those heels that I had. All I wanted to do was crawl in bed and maybe cry. I don’t know why, I needed to cry.”

According to Saldaña, her body was running on pure adrenaline, and that’s what led to her feeling ill.

“Your immune system is in optimal condition, but once, you know, you tell your body that it’s over, then everything sort of collapses.”

The meaning behind the asterisk in the ‘Thunderbolts*’ title is revealed
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The sneaky asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title officially has meaning.

On Monday, Marvel unveiled the true name of the rag-tag group of superheroes as “The New Avengers,” now that the film is officially in theaters.

“Presenting Marvel Studios’ #̶T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers,” Marvel Studios wrote in a social media post, which included a video of the film’s cast, led by Florence Pugh, ripping away the word “Thunderbolts*” on the movie poster to reveal the words “*The New Avengers.”

According to Marvel, the video was shot discreetly backstage at the film’s Hollywood premiere.

Another video shows star Sebastian Stan covering up a publicly displayed movie poster featuring the updated name.

The film features a collaboration of former Marvel Cinematic Universe baddies and anti-heroes: Pugh’s Yelena and her adoptive father Alexei aka Red Guardian, played by David Harbour; Stan’s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen‘s Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Olga Kurylenko‘s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster from Black Widow; and Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker/U.S. Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The group is brought together by Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who also appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in a post-credits scene in Black Widow.

“After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Amber Heard announces birth of twins: ‘I am elated beyond words’
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Amber Heard is officially a mom of three.

In a heartfelt Mother’s Day post shared on Instagram on Sunday, the Aquaman actress announced the birth of her twins — daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” Heard wrote alongside a sweet photo of her newborns’ feet resting on a baby mattress.

“This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” she continued. “Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

“When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

Heard went to reflect on the deeply personal and empowering journey to motherhood.

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x.”

In addition to the twins, Heard is already a mom to daughter, Oonagh, whom she welcomed in 2021. Heard has not publicly identified the father of Oonagh, whom Heard claims she brought into the world on her “own terms,” alluding to surrogacy, in a post on Instagram.

Heard was previously married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016, finalizing their divorce in 2017. She later dated Elon Musk before they went separate ways in 2018.

In 2022, Heard and Depp were involved in a widely publicized defamation trial.

‘This Is Spinal Tap’ to hit theaters in July ahead of sequel release
Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images

The sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, is hitting theaters in September. But before that fans are being given a chance to catch the original on the big screen.

It was previously revealed that the original film would be rereleased ahead of the sequel’s opening, and now Deadline reports that a remastered, remixed and 4K restoration of the film will hit theaters nationwide July 5-7.  

Originally released in 1984, This is Spinal Tap was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. It followed a fictional heavy metal band being filmed for a documentary.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will open in theaters Sept. 12 and follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich and more.

