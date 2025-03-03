Zoe Saldaña responds to criticism that ‘Emilia Pérez’ is ‘hurtful’ to Mexicans after Oscar win

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña responded to a reporter who had critiques of Emilia Pérez in the press room following her best supporting actress win at the 2025 Oscars Sunday.

The Mexican reporter set up their question by saying a lot has been said about trans people and empowering women, “but less has been said about Mexico, which is the heart of it.” The reporter asked Saldaña for her thoughts on that, a topic they said was “really hurtful for us Mexicans.”

Saldaña began by saying, “First of all, I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention. We spoke and came from a place of love, and I will stand by that.”

“I don’t share your opinion,” Saldaña continued. “For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We weren’t making a film about a country. We were making a film about four women. And these women could have been Russian. They could have been Dominican. They could have been Black from Detroit. Could have been from Israel. Could have been from Gaza. And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day at trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices.”

Saldaña ended her response by saying, “So I will stand by that, but I’m also always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters and with love and respect having a great conversation on how Emilia could have been done better. I have no problem. I welcome it.”

Saldaña’s response has received mixed reaction on social media, with some calling her response dismissive and disrespectful.

Heading into awards season, Emilia Pérez was a juggernaut film.

It was nominated for 13 awards at the 2025 Oscars, ultimately winning two: best supporting actress for Saldaña and best original song for “El Mal,” which Saldaña actually sang in the film.

The film has faced criticism for how it tackled its central themes — including from LGBTQ+ critics over its trans representation, those who took offense to previous comments by the film’s director, Jacques Audiard, about the Spanish language, and how the film depicted Mexican cartels and their victims.

In recent weeks, star Karla Sofía Gascón also came under fire for past offensive social media posts.

Zendaya joins the voice cast of ‘Shrek 5’
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Somebody once told me Zendaya is joining the cast of Shrek 5.

Universal Pictures made the cast announcement in a video shared to its YouTube channel and Instagram on Thursday.

“Far, Far Away’s finest are coming,” the Instagram caption read.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will return to their beloved animated characters of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in the film, while Zendaya joins the cast as Shrek’s teenage daughter.

The official Shrek Instagram account also shared a screenshot of a post Zendaya made on the social platform X in August 2017. “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood,” Zendaya wrote at the time.

“This aged well,” the official Shrek account captioned its post.

In the cast announcement video, Shrek and Donkey look into their magic mirror.

“Hey magic mirror, who’s the fairest of them all?” Donkey asks, to which the mirror replies, “Why, Shrek of course!”

The mirror then shows off a photo of Shrek wearing purple sunglasses, a video of the ogre dancing in a skin-tight black jumpsuit and a shirtless pic of Shrek showing off a toned physique.

Shrek’s daughter reacts with disgust. “Ew, Dad, bleh,” she says, while Shrek’s wife, Fiona, has the opposite reaction.

“Who’s making this stuff?” Shrek asks, as Pinocchio appears in the frame. “Not me!” Pinocchio says, before his nose grows double the size.

The fifth Shrek film arrives in movie theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

Whitney Cummings on hosting ‘Friends’ trivia show ‘Fast Friends’
Barbara Nitke/Max

So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Thirty years later, Friends is still there for you.

The NBC sitcom Friends celebrated the 30th anniversary of its premiere episode in 2024. In honor of the milestone, Max is releasing a four-part Friends fan trivia special hosted by Whitney Cummings.

The show, called Fast Friends, premieres Thursday, and Cummings told ABC Audio it’s special to be a part of something that is fun to watch.

“Everyone’s arguing about everything at this point. No one agrees on anything. I think the one thing we can all agree on as a species is that Friends is a great show,” Cummings said. “It is so cool to be a part of something that is, like, uniting people and not dividing people.”

Contestants compete for the title of Ultimate Fast Friends Champion on the show, which was filmed at The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City, the tourist attraction in New York that recreated all the iconic sets from the show.

“I thought I had a pretty encyclopedic knowledge of Friends until I met these contestants. These contestants are not messing around,” Cummings said. “In Friends lingo, I’ll just say they never took a break from watching Friends.”

A celebration of the beloved show would not be complete without a familiar face. Luckily Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, appears in episode 2 of Fast Friends. She also happens to be Cummings’ favorite Friends character.

“I love Janice. She is who made me think I could be on television, because she’s loud and abrasive and, you know, kind of obnoxious,” Cummings said. “So, she’s kind of my north star … just like unapologetically loud and, you know, intense and has an annoying laugh. My brand as well.”

