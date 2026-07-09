Zoey Deutch, David Wain on their new comedy film ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’

Zoey Deutch, David Wain on their new comedy film ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’
Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Otto, John Slattery as himself, Ben Wang as Caleb, Ken Marino as Vincent and Zoey Deutch as Gail Daughtry in ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.’ (Sony Pictures Classics)

While Wet Hot American Summer celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer, its director David Wain has a brand-new comedy headed to theaters.

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass opens wide in theaters on Friday. It stars Zoey Deutch as the titular hairdresser who travels to LA in hopes of sleeping with her celebrity crush, Jon Hamm, after her fiancé breaks her heart by hooking up with Jennifer Aniston.

Starring in a film directed by Wain and written by him and Ken Marino was “definitely a dream come true” for Deutch, she told ABC Audio.

“I love their sense of humor. I love their world that they’ve created and how specific it is to them,” Deutch said. “It’s always impressive to me when an artist carves out their own space in the world and then sticks to it with such integrity. It’s really cool and I think comedy is the hardest of all genres and they do it with such brilliance.”

Wain said casting the role of Gail Daughtry was “very tough ruby red shoes to fill.”

“We wrote such a crazy dumb script and we knew it wouldn’t work as a movie unless we had someone at the center of it that could really bring heart and grounding to it,” Wain said. He needed someone who knew “how to deliver on the humor and also just have the general charisma to pull off this trick.” 

Deutch was “the only one we could think of that could actually do it,” Wain said.

The actress has had a busy summer. Not only is she the star of this film, she also leads the Netflix hit Voicemails for Isabelle and lends her voice to Minions & Monsters.

“I feel really grateful that people are seeing them and that they’re coming out into the world. I make a lot of movies that don’t get as seen, and so I just feel really grateful,” Deutch said. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Widow’s Bay: Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a struggling community in this comedy horror series.

Netflix
Man on Fire: This new series is based on the 2004 film starring Denzel Washington. 

Swapped: Michael B. Jordan lends his voice to this animated family buddy comedy film. 

HBO Max
Wuthering Heights: The Margot Robbie- and Jacob Elordi-starring film makes its streaming debut. 

Movie theaters
The Devil Wears Prada 2: Watch the highly anticipated sequel film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Animal Farm: This animated film is based on the classic novel by George Orwell. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Natalie Portman pregnant, expecting baby #3 at age 44
Natalie Portman pregnant, expecting baby #3 at age 44
Natalie Portman attends ‘The Gallerist’ premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on Jan. 24, 2026, in Park City, Utah. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman is expecting a third child.

The Oscar-winning actress, 44, revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Friday. It’s her first baby with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Portman, who didn’t share specific details about her pregnancy, acknowledged the challenges people may face with pregnancy and trying to conceive.

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she said. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

She continued, “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

Giving birth later in life is a growing reality in the United States.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1990 to 2023, birth rates have declined among women in their 20s and increased among women in older age groups.

Compared to birth rates in 1990, the birth rate increased 71% among women ages 35–39 (from 31.7 to 54.3), 127% (from 5.5 to 12.5) among women ages 40–44 and 450% (from 0.2 to 1.1) among women 45 and older in 2023.

Meanwhile, birth rates remain highest among women in their 20s but have declined 51% among women 20-24 years old (from 116.5 to 57.7) and 24% among women 25 to 29 years old (from 120.2 to 91.0) over that timeframe, CDC data shows.

At age 44, Portman is nearly a decade past the age — 35 — that doctors consider women to be of “advanced maternal age.”

While many women over 35 years old have healthy babies and pregnancies, there are risks for the mother and baby that increase with maternal age, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Portman shared that she has “more energy” than she expected, and said that she is swimming and doing gyrotonics to stay active.

Portman is also the mom to son Aleph Millepied, 14, and daughter Amalia Millepied, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Little House on the Prairie’ new teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘Little House on the Prairie’ new teaser trailer and more

The second teaser trailer for Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie series adaptation has arrived. Season 1 of the show will debut to the streaming service on July 9. Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series, which stars Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Alice Halsey and Skywalker Hughes. Little House on the Prairie is the semi-autobiographical story of author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s life, as well as an origin story of the American West …

A Fast and Furious TV series is in the works at Peacock. Variety reports that star Vin Diesel made the announcement during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on Monday. “The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe,” the outlet reports Diesel said. Variety then clarified that an individual with knowledge on the situation has confirmed that only one new series is in the works while others are said to be in various stages of development at Universal TV …

Florence Pugh has found her next role. Deadline reports the actress will star in and produce a fantasy drama called The Midnight Library. It’s based on the novel by Matt Haig and will be helmed by Lion director Garth Davis. Pugh is set to play Nora Seed in the film, a woman who finds herself in a library between life and death where she gets to experience all of the potential lives she could have lived …

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