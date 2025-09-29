‘Zootopia 2’ final trailer finds snake in the city, shows off new Shakira song

Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

The final trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived.

Walt Disney Animation Studios released the new trailer for the upcoming animated film on Monday.

Zootopia 2 finds rookie detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, once again voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, following the trail of “a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down,” according to its official synopsis. “To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

The mysterious reptile is pit viper Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan. The trailer finds Gary De’Snake running in to Judy and Nick at the new mayor’s Zootennial Gala.

“Snakes aren’t the bad guys. I have to set things right, and when I do, my family will finally be able to come home,” Gary De’Snake tells Judy, right before Nick hits him on the back of the head with a frying pan.

Oscar winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed the film, which has a voice cast that includes Fortune Feimster, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson and Nate Torrence.

Also joining the film are Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who lend their voices to the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.

The trailer also includes the new original song “Zoo,” performed by Shakira. The singer reprises her role as Zootopia’s biggest pop star, Gazelle, in the sequel film. Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin wrote and produced “Zoo” with Shakira, and both men appear in film in special cameo roles as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin. The single for “Zoo” releases on Oct. 10.

Zootopia 2 comes to theaters on Nov. 26.

Tia Carrere on being part of the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ ‘ohana for over 20 years
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tia Carrere has always been a part of the Lilo & Stitch ‘ohana.

The actress voiced Lilo’s older sister, Nani, in the original 2002 animated feature. She then returned to the world in the live-action version of the film to play Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker who serves as a mentor to Nani.

Carrere told ABC Audio it was special to return to the story, this time as a completely different character.

“It was just this bizarre time warp that parallels my own journey as a woman, as a mother, and the different role you take on as a grown-up adult woman,” Carrere said. “It was special being able to do it. I love that I got to play this role in this movie all these years later, and sort of grow individually as a human being and then as a character in the film.”

Lilo & Stitch is the highest-grossing Hollywood film at the 2025 global box office, having made over $1 billon to date.

“It’s hardly conceivable that Stitch is a billionaire. I knew him when,” Carrere said.

As for what led to the little blue alien being so beloved, Carrere says people see themselves in him.

“I think Stitch is crazy, out of control, messy, doesn’t have his act together. And I think that lives in all of us,” Carrere said. “We learn how to navigate this world and try to be our best versions, and I think that Stitch speaks to us, that crazy, zany, out-of-control part of us that we try to keep under control.” 

The live-action Lilo & Stitch film is now available to watch at home on paid video on demand digital platforms. It will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 26.

77th Emmys: Hannah Einbinder, Jeff Hiller win outstanding supporting comedy actress, actor
Hannah Einbinder accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for ‘Hacks’ onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards.(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, while Jeff Hiller won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

Einbinder won her first Emmy for her role as Ava Daniels in the HBO Max series Hacks. She has previously been nominated three times for her performance in the role.

Einbinder acknowledged that fact in her acceptance speech, noting she will have to adjust her mindset because she used to tell herself it was cooler not to win the award. She thanked the cast and crew of Hacks, including her fellow winner and co-star Jean Smart, who she likened to the sun.

The other nominees for supporting actress in a comedy series were Liza Colón-Zayas for The BearKathryn Hahn for The StudioJanelle James for Abbott ElementaryCatherine O’Hara for The StudioSheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary and Jessica Williams for Shrinking.

Hiller, meanwhile, won for portraying Joel in the HBO Max series Somebody Somewhere. This was his first-ever nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Ike Barinholtz for The StudioColman Domingo for The Four SeasonsHarrison Ford for ShrinkingEbon Moss-Bachrach for The BearMichael Urie for Shrinking and Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live.

In brief: Connie Britton, Sam Nivola to star in Hulu’s ‘Phony’ and more
A couple alums of The White Lotus are teaming up on a new Hulu series. Connie Britton and Sam Nivola are set to star in Phony, a coming-of-age mystery, Variety reports. The series follows a teenage boy who wakes up after a car accident to find his mother has been replaced by an imposter …

Topher Grace is joining the cast of Chris Rock‘s upcoming film. Deadline reports that Grace is the latest to join the currently untitled A24 movie that Rock wrote, is directing and is starring in. Rosalind EleazarAdam DriverDaniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick also make up the cast of the film, which follows a gifted actress with a derailed career who is offered a comeback …

There will be no more Goosebumps at Disney+. The horror anthology series has been canceled after its second season, according to Variety. The show, which is based on R. L. Stine‘s book series, debuted its first season in October 2023 and its second in January 2025 …

