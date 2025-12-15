‘Zootopia 2’ regains #1 spot at weekend box office

‘Zootopia 2’ regains #1 spot at weekend box office

Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

After slipping to #2 last week, Disney’s Zootopia 2 returns to the top spot at this weekend’s box office, bringing in $26.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The new earnings bring the animated film’s domestic box office total to close to $259 million.

According to Variety, Zootpia 2 has taken in $1.13 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. The only movie that’s earned more is an animated Chinese film, Ne Zha 2, with $1.9 billion.

Last weekend’s #1, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, slips one spot to #2, with a $19.5 million take, followed by Wicked: For Good at #3 with $8.55 million.

It was a slow weekend for new films, with Ella McCay — the James L. Brooks-directed film starring Sex Education’s Emma Mackey — the only new film to debut in the top 10 at #7, with earnings of $2.1 million.

There were also two rereleased films that earned a top-10 finish: 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas at #8 with $1.85 million and 1980’s The Shining at #10 with $1.56 million.

Here are the top 10 at the box office this week:
1. Zootopia 2 — $26.3 million
2. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $19.5 million
3. Wicked: For Good — $8.55 million
4. Dhurandhar — $3.5 million
5. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $2.38 million
6. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution — $2.1 million
7. Ella McCay — $2.1
8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas — $1.85
9. Eternity — $1.77 million
10. The Shining — $1.56

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

77th Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ wins lead actor, outstanding limited or anthology series
77th Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ wins lead actor, outstanding limited or anthology series
Cast and crew accept the outstanding limited or anthology series award for ‘Adolescence’ during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Adolescence nabbed the trophy for outstanding limited or anthology series at the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday.

Stephen Graham won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role in Adolescence. In addition to co-creating and co-writing the series, Graham plays the dad of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series. He said in his acceptance speech, “To be here today, in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you, is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible.”

Outstanding limited or anthology series was the eighth Emmy Adolescence won on Sunday night. Graham took to the stage to accept his third Emmy of the night.

In total, Adolescence was nominated for 13 Emmys. It also picked up outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Owen Cooper and outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Erin Doherty.

Other nominees in the outstanding limited series or anthology category included Black MirrorDying for SexMonsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Penguin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ co-creator reveals season 5 episode runtimes
‘Stranger Things’ co-creator reveals season 5 episode runtimes
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

The runtimes for the final episodes of Stranger Things have been revealed.

After it was falsely reported by several viral social media posts and a Puck News article from Oct. 6 that every single episode of the fifth and final season would run longer than 90 minutes, Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer took to Instagram on Monday to clear up the rumors.

“ACTUAL runtimes,” he captioned a video showing off the first four episode titles and their respective lengths.

The season 5 premiere, titled “The Crawl,” will run for one hour and eight minutes. Only the first part of episode 2’s title has been revealed; so far, we know it begins with “The Vanishing of …” and that the episode is 54 minutes long. Finally, episode 3 is called “The Turnbow Trap,” and will run for one hour and six minutes, while episode 4 is called “Sorcerer,” and lasts for one hour and 23 minutes.

Netflix is releasing season 5 in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31.

Returning for the final season are stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

The Hawkins crew all work together to defeat the villainous Vecna and save their hometown once and for all in season 5.

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

First teaser released for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
First teaser released for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
‘The Hunger Game: Sunrise on the Reaping’ (Lionsgate)

We have our first look at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate has released a teaser for the prequel film, which shows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, being chosen as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games.

The teaser shows glimpses of the arena and counts down from 10 as we see the tributes – 48 instead of the usual 24 – prepare to fight to the death.

There are also shots of Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

At the end of the teaser we hear the voice of Woody Harrelson — who played Haymitch in the original films — say, “I think these games are gonna be different.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence, who was behind the camera for four out of the five previous movies in the franchise, is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The character of Haymitch eventually becomes the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in the original films. 

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.