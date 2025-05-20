‘Zootopia 2’ teaser trailer shows Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps solving a new case

‘Zootopia 2’ teaser trailer shows Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps solving a new case
Disney

The teaser trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived.

Disney released the teaser trailer for the animated sequel on Tuesday, which finds Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, voiced by Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin, hanging out with a new character named Gary De’Snake. He is a mysterious pit viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

“Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

ABC Audio spoke with Goodwin at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where she said it was amazing to get to return to the character of Judy Hopps.

“She’s the best,” Goodwin said. “I can’t generally watch myself. I think a lot of actors are like this. Zootopia‘s one I can watch again and again, and had to, having children. And I have to say, that made it easier to slip right back in, because I was like, oh, I really get who this character is now. I’ve seen the movie a hundred times.”

Disney Animation chief and creative officer Jared Bush wrote and directed Zootopia 2. He promises a larger world for fans to explore.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia,” Bush said. “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”

Shakira returns to voice Gazelle in the sequel, while Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson join the cast.

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ben Affleck on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez: ‘I have nothing but respect’
Ben Affleck on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez: ‘I have nothing but respect’
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ben Affleck has made his first public comments about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The actor spoke about the dissolution of his marriage in a recent cover story for GQ, which was published on Tuesday.

Affleck opened up about why he chose to be involved in the 2024 documentary about their marriage, called The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“Part of it was, ‘Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination,” Affleck said. “There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.”

Affleck said he found the documentary to be interesting because it discussed how a couple is able to reconcile such a large difference in belief.

“I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that,” Affleck said. “You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, ‘Well, I don’t like going out in the water.’ You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship.”

The actor said he was happy to open up about the relationship, as long as his actual feelings and intentions were accurately communicated.

“I hope I was clear that really this is somebody I have a lot of respect for. And I get wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life,” Affleck said. “But I really hope that whatever you use doesn’t suggest that I have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that. I have nothing but respect.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sophia Bush talks ‘really exciting’ ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel series
Sophia Bush talks ‘really exciting’ ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel series
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

Sophia Bush is ready to return to One Tree Hill.

The actress, who starred on the WB/CW drama series for nine seasons, recently told Deadline at the SXSW festival she is pumped about returning to her character Brooke Davis for a sequel series.

“We’ve been asked about bringing the show back for so long, and I think for so many years, all of us said that would be a hard no,” Bush said.

Now that Bush co-hosts a recap podcast covering One Tree Hill, called Drama Queens, she’s been thinking more about what it would be like to return to it.

“The podcast has given all of us this sort of opportunity to have a homecoming. And to get to analyze what was so special about it in the first place has made that more of a possibility,” Bush said.

What really got her excited about returning was the leadership team. Bush is returning as an executive producer along with co-star Hilarie Burton-Morgan and writer and executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards. Bush said it’s “really exciting to work on such an amazing female leadership team.”

“It’s also really exciting to be at this stage in our lives where everyone gets to bring what they love to do to the table,” Bush said. “Everyone’s getting to bring their particular executive skill to the table now in ways that we didn’t get to do when we were in our mid-20s, so we’re pumped about that.”

The sequel show will take place 20 years after the events of One Tree Hill, and will follow best friends Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer (Burton-Morgan), who are now parents to teens facing challenges similar to what they went through in the original show — like love, insecurities and grief.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You better ‘Believe’ it: ‘Ted Lasso’ is coming back for season 4
You better ‘Believe’ it: ‘Ted Lasso’ is coming back for season 4
Courtesy AppleTV+

Break out the biscuits and the hot brown water, because football is life … and Ted Lasso is back.

The beloved Apple TV+ comedy will return for a fourth season, with Jason Sudeikis returning as Coach Ted Lasso. Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, is an executive producer for the new season, as is Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent. Goldstein will also be a writer on the new season. It’s not clear who else from the cast is returning.

Sudeikis said in a statement, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

The third season of the show, billed as the last one, saw Ted returning to Kansas to be with his son, while AFC Richmond owner Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham, sold 49% of the team to fans and Roy became the new coach. Also in the finale, Juno Temple‘s Keeley suggested to Rebecca that they start a women’s AFC Richmond team.

Ted Lasso‘s first two seasons won back-to-back Emmys for outstanding comedy series, while Sudeikis, Goldstein and Waddingham also won Emmys for their performances during the show’s run.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.