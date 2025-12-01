‘Zootopia 2’ wins the Thanksgiving weekend with $156 million
Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 Disney animated film, was the holiday box office champ, bringing in $156 million during the five-day Thanksgiving day weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.
According toVariety, that holiday take marks the second-best Thanksgiving opening for a film following 2024’s Moana 2, which brought in $225 million.
Wicked: For Good also had a strong Thanksgiving box office, earning $93 million for a second place showing, bringing its total domestic box office to $270.4 million.
The weekend’s only two other new releases to land in the top 10 include the Elizabeth Olsen/Miles Teller film Eternity at #6 with a Thanksgiving weekend box office of $5.23 million, and Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, at #8 with $1.35 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Zootopia 2 – $156 million 2. Wicked: For Good – $93 million 3. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $10.09 million 4. Predator: Badlands – $6.62 million 5. The Running Man – $5.52 million 6. Eternity – $5.23 million 7. Rental Family – $3.07 million 8. Hamnet – $1.35 million 9. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $1.2 million 10. Regretting You – $710,000
The reality star, 31, who appears on the hit Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was announced Wednesday as the next Bachelorette for season 22 of the hit reality TV show.
Paul opened up about her decision to join the Bachelorette franchise as its next leading lady in an interview Wednesday on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast. Paul, who told Cooper that she thinks making a funny TikTok about her wanting to be on the show led to her getting the invitation, says she had some reservations about doing it.
“I’m like, ‘Is this possible for me to do as a single mom? Can I make it work realistically, no matter how much I want this? And I was like, ‘I can. If I want to, I can … so I was just like, ‘I will make it work,'” Paul said.
She added, “I also recognize the double standards of being a woman and a mom versus being a father. It’s like the dads get to just go and everyone’s like, ‘He’s thriving,’ and if a mom ends up doing something for herself, it’s like, ‘You’re such a bad mom, how could you do this?'”
Paul, a mother of three, rose to fame on TikTok as part of the MomTok group, which includes her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura and Mikayla Matthews.
The series follows the group as they navigate the complexities of their personal lives following a swinging sex scandal that made international headlines. Season three arrives Nov. 13.
Season 22 of The Bachelorette will premiere in 2026.
Carrie Ann Inaba will miss the Dancing with the Stars premiere.
The longtime judge will be absent from the ballroom for the season 34 premiere of the dancing competition series due to illness. Inaba made the announcement to her social media on Tuesday.
“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” Inaba wrote. “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home.”
Inaba ended her post by writing, “Have a great show everyone!”
ABC Audio has learned there will be no replacement judge taking Inaba’s place this week. This means that judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be the only members of the panel that the season 34 contestants will hear feedback from on premiere night. Inaba is set to return to the show for the second episode of the season, which airs live on Sept. 23.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning to host Dancing with the Stars for its milestone 20th anniversary. Among this season’s contestants are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, influencer Alix Earle, The Traitors winner Dylan Efron and Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.
Dancing with the Stars returns for its 34th season on Tuesday. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.
Diane Keaton is being remembered by some of her co-stars, friends and admirers. The Oscar-winning star of movies like Annie Hall and Something’s Gotta Give died Saturday at age 79.
Keaton’s First Wives Club co-star Goldie Hawn wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram that read, in part, “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? … There was, and will be, no one like you … I’m going to miss the hell out of you.”
Bette Midler, who also starred in The First Wives Club, wrote of Keaton, “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”
Steve Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in the Father of the Bride movies and in 2013’s The Big Wedding, posted a photo on X of Keaton in the ’70s and wrote, “Loved!” adding her line from Annie Hall: “La dee da, la dee da.” On Instagram, he posted an exchange between Keaton and Father of the Bride co-star Martin Short in Interview magazine, in which he asked her, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” She replied, “Well, you’re both idiots.” Martin wrote that the exchange “sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”
Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride movies, wrote, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”
Mary Steenburgen, who starred with Keaton in Book Club and its sequel, told ABC News, “Diane was magic. There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!!!”
Mandy Moore, who co-starred with Keaton in the 2007 movie Because I Said So, wrote on Instagram, “They say don’t meet your heroes but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was … One of the very best to ever do it.”
On Instagram, Viola Daviswrote, “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood. The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them.”
And a source tells People that Woody Allen, who made eight films with Keaton and was involved romantically with her for a time, is “extremely distraught and surprised and upset” about her death.