2 dead, at least 19 injured following chemical leak at West Virginia industrial plant

2 dead, at least 19 injured following chemical leak at West Virginia industrial plant

Catalyst Refiners is shown in Nitro, West Virginia. (Google Maps Street View)

(NEW YORK) — Two people died and at least 19 others were injured following a chemical leak at a West Virginia refinery plant that was scheduled to be shut down Wednesday morning, officials said.

Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango told reporters that workers were cleaning and decontaminating the Catalyst Refiners plant in Nitro, West Virginia, which is in the process of shutting down, when the incident took place around 9:30 a.m.

Kanawha County Emergency Manager CW Sigman said that as the workers were decommissioning a tank, nitric acid and M2000A were mixed, creating hydrogen sulfide.

“We could smell it downwind,” Sigman told reporters at a news conference.

A total of 21 people were taken to the hospital, two of whom died, according to Salango. Frank Barber, the president of Ames Goldsmith Corp, which owns the plant, said in a statement that the unidentified deceased victims were employees of the company.

One victim was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Salango. Barber said that the victim was also an employee of Ames Goldsmith.

Seven of the hospitalized victims were EMS crews who rushed to respond to the scene, Sigman said.

“They put themselves in harm’s way to try and save a life,” he said.

The plant was used to refine silver, according to Salango.

Sigman said that some of the employees immediately put on respirators and helped to get the people inside the plant out of harm’s way.

Sigman said the investigation is ongoing and will involve state and federal agencies as they try to get more answers as to how the incident took place.

He said that according to the plant manager, it was not uncommon for decontamination crews to mix the nitric acid and M2000A.

“But there was something going on that was different. That will [be] for the investigators to determine,” Sigman said of the decommission procedures.

A shelter-in-place was ordered for the surrounding area as investigators determine the extent of the leak.

Sigman said that fire officials have visited and toured the plant “in the last few months,” and met with plant managers about emergency response.

Barber said Ames Goldsmith is working with investigators in their probe.

“This is an unfathomably difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues and their families,” he said.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said he was monitoring the situation.

“We are working around the clock with local officials to ensure this incident is contained and that all necessary state resources are on the ground to protect the community,” he said in a statement.

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