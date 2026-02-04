4 murders of homeless people including ex-NFL player may be connected: Police

In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement vehicles are shown at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles, where former NFL player Kevin Johnson was found dead, Jan. 23, 2026. (KABC)

(LOS ANGELES) — Investigators are working to determine whether four murders of homeless people in Los Angeles that occurred between October and January are connected, officials said.

The killings occurred in the same general location, the 1300 block of East 120th Street in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

Among the killings was that of former NFL player Kevin Johnson, whom investigators said was found dead on Jan. 21 at a homeless encampment area, as reported by local ABC News station KABC. Johnson, 55, suffered from a blunt force trauma and stab wounds, they said. All four victims lived in homeless encampments, according to officials.

All four murders remain under active investigation.

The string of murders in the Compton Creek area began on Oct. 5, 2025, when a woman, identified as 52-year-old Michelle Steele, was shot in the head, sources close to the investigation told KABC. She died in the hospital on Nov. 12, 2025, they said.

Three weeks later, on Dec. 4, a homeless man identified as 52-year-old Octavio Arias was murdered in the same area, KABC reported. Arias died from head and neck trauma, according to L.A. County Medical Examiner records.

The fourth victim, following the murder of Johnson, was identified as Mauro Alfaro, also in his 50s. Alfaro was killed on Jan. 26, and the cause of death was blunt force trauma, sources told KABC.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility that all four murders were done by the same killer, KABC reported. A suspect has not been identified, sources inside the L.A. County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau told KABC.

Detectives are still trying to determine motives in the killings and trying to figure out if the suspect is someone who is upset with homeless people being in that area, or if drugs or gangs may be involved, sources told KABC. There is no concrete evidence linking the cases together, according to sources.

Johnson played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders from 1995 to 1997, according to KABC.

Milwaukee judge found guilty of felony obstruction in helping undocumented man evade arrest
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan leaves the Milwaukee Federal Courthouse on May 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) — A Wisconsin judge accused of concealing an undocumented man to prevent his arrest by immigration authorities was found guilty of felony obstruction, according to ABC Milwaukee affiliate WISN, which was in the courtroom for the trial.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was charged in a two-count federal indictment that alleges she obstructed official Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings and knowingly concealed the man from immigration authorities at a courthouse in April.

Dugan was found guilty of obstructing federal agents and not guilty of concealing an undocumented immigrant from arrest during the courthouse incident.

The jury reached the mixed verdict after deliberating for approximately six hours on Thursday, according to WISN.

Dugan, who pleaded not guilty, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The judge has not yet set a sentencing date.

One of Dugan’s attorneys, Steve Biskupic, said they are “obviously disappointed” in the outcome. The mixed verdict is “the big thing from the defense perspective,” he told reporters Thursday night.

“The same elements of count one are in count two. In count two — how can you find guilty there and not guilty on the first,” Biskupic said. “But that’s why we asked for a post-trial briefing.”

“The case is a long way from over,” he added.

According to federal prosecutors, Dugan encountered federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court on April 18 to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was appearing in her courtroom on a battery charge.

Prosecutors say that after speaking to the agents, Dugan directed them to the chief judge’s office down the hall and then sent Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out a non-public door in an alleged attempt to help him evade arrest on immigration violations.

Flores-Ruiz was ultimately captured outside the court building after a brief foot chase.

During closing arguments on Thursday, the government portrayed Dugan as a frustrated and angry judge and asked the jurors to hold her accountable for the alleged criminal conduct, according to ABC Milwaukee affiliate WISN.

The defense, meanwhile, argued that the case is an “unjust prosecution” that is “riddled with doubts” and based on “assumptions,” according to WISN. The defense also questioned the veracity of the audio evidence, according to WISN.

During the nearly weeklong trial, prosecutors produced transcripts and audio recordings that they said showed Dugan telling her court reporter that she would “get the heat” for showing Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer the side exit, WISN reported.

Dugan did not testify during the trial.

The defense witnesses included former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who was not at the courthouse that day but testified as a character witness, according to WISN.

After the defense rested on Thursday, Judge Lynn Adelman denied their request to dismiss the case, according to WISN.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan in the wake of her arrest, stating in an order that it was “in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

Flores-Ruiz, a native of Mexico, was charged with unlawful reentry into the U.S. He was sentenced to time served earlier this month after pleading guilty to the charge, federal court records show. DHS said last month he had been deported.

Another winter storm threatens to drop more snow as dangerous cold lingers
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Another winter storm will be affecting tens of millions of Americans this weekend, adding more snow to the harsh weather that has already caused the deaths of over 100 people since last week, according to officials.

Snow began falling in parts of eastern Tennessee, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia on Friday. Parts of northeastern Tennessee have already gotten up to three inches of fresh snow.

Through Saturday, this storm will begin to rapidly intensify over the Atlantic Ocean and offshore of the Mid-Atlantic, with winds quickly increasing as snow continues to fall over the Southeast.

With strong gusts between 35 and 60 mph and heavy snow, blizzard conditions are possible for millions late Saturday afternoon into the evening from eastern Georgia to Maryland.

Both South Carolina and North Carolina are under the Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow and strong winds that will lead to whiteout conditions and dangerous travel.

The snow forecast shows a widespread 6-12 inches across the Carolinas, into western Tennessee and southeastern Virginia. Snow will start tapering off early Sunday morning.

“Major” winter storm impacts are expected for much of the Carolinas into southeastern Virginia.

Dangerous travel conditions leading to major travel disruptions, blizzard conditions, gusts up to 70 mph, coastal flooding, and beach erosion will all be possible with the peak of the storm on Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, more than 1,500 flights have been cancelled.

The storm moves out to sea on Sunday, with models continuing to keep it well off the coast and not bringing any significant snowfall to the Northeast, which was hit with heavy snow last week.

While the snow may be out of the way by Sunday, the freezing temperatures will remain.

A wide swath of America from the Upper Midwest down to the Deep South and out to the east are waking up with dangerously cold temperatures, which will linger into early next week for most.

Cities like Washington, D.C., Detroit and Green Bay had wind chills at zero Saturday morning, while New York City, Nashville and Little Rock had wind chills down into the single digits.

Through the weekend, places like Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Syracuse, New York, are under a Cold Weather Advisory until Sunday for wind chills between -15 and -25.

The New York City area remains under a cold weather advisory this morning for wind chills as low as -10 possible just before sunrise.

The bitter, and in some cases extreme, cold extends all the way to the Gulf Coast this weekend.

In Florida, an Extreme Cold Warning is in place for Sunday morning, where wind chills could reach the upper-teens in West Palm Beach, and Orlando could reach as low as 12. Jacksonville could also see wind chills on Sunday morning down to 9 and Tallahassee down to 10.

Charlie Kirk murder suspect can wear civilian clothes in court but must remain restrained: Judge
Flowers and candles are seen at a makeshift memorial for murdered American conservative activist Charlie Kirk outside the U.S. embassy as its flag hangs at half-staff on September 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

(UTAH) — The man accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be allowed to wear civilian clothing during pretrial hearings, a Utah judge ruled on Monday.

At the same time, the judge denied a request from the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, to appear during the proceedings without any restraints.

Robinson’s attorneys sought to extend the right for him to appear in civilian clothing that is afforded during trial to all of his pretrial proceedings, arguing that, given the extensive media coverage of the case, there is a risk of prejudice if potential jurors see him in jail attire. Prosecutors had opposed the request, arguing jail clothing aids with identification and safety.

In granting the request during a virtual hearing on Monday, Judge Tony Graf said, “Robinson’s right to the presumption of innocence outweighs the minimal inconvenience of permitting civilian attire, and Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent.”

Robinson similarly sought to appear without restraints due to concerns they could prejudice potential jurors. 

In denying the request, the judge said that while Robinson previously had no criminal history or any issues while in custody, the charges he faces are “extraordinarily serious, carrying potential penalties of life imprisonment or death.”

“The safety of Mr. Robinson, the attorneys, court staff and the public must remain the court’s highest priority,” Graf said. “The emotional nature of these proceedings also raise the risk of disruption.”

Graf directed the sheriff’s department to “use the least restrictive restraints necessary to maintain safety.”

“If those restraint strains impede the defendant’s ability to communicate with counsel or take notes, counsel may renew the motion,” Graf said.

The judge further said the media will be prohibited from recording or photographing Robinson’s restraints as well as while he enters, exits or stands in court.

Graf issued his rulings after hearing arguments from prosecutors and the defense during a closed-door hearing last week.

Robinson appeared remotely from jail, with his camera turned off, during Monday’s hearing. He is next scheduled to appear in court in person on Jan. 16, 2026.

The shooting suspect turned himself in to authorities a day after Kirk was gunned down while holding an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. He has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.  

