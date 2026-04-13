Administration fires 2 immigration judges who ruled against deporting Palestinian rights advocates
(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has fired two immigration judges who earlier this year dismissed the deportation cases of students advocating for Palestinian rights, the union representing immigration judges confirmed Monday.
Roopal Patel, who was appointed as an immigration judge in 2024, ruled in February that there were no grounds to deport Rumeysa Ozturk, a graduate student at Tufts University. Ozturk was held in detention in Louisiana for 45 days.
Nina Froes, who was also appointed as a judge in 2024, dismissed deportation proceedings against Mohsen Mahdawi, a Columbia University student who was arrested by immigration authorities immediately following his citizenship interview last April.
Froes and Patel are among 113 immigration judges who have been fired during the current Trump administration. According to the National Association of Immigration Judges, six judges were terminated this past weekend alone.
It’s unclear if the two judges were terminated directly because of their rulings in the deportation cases of the students.
News of the dismissals was first reported by The New York Times.
A spokesperson for the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees immigration court judges, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said on social media that the firings “violated every basic due process.”
“Donald Trump is purging immigration judges who aren’t rubber stamps for his cruel, inhumane mass deportation agenda,” Goldman said. “In just over a year in office, he has fired more than 100 judges and threatened others who refused to comply with his wishes.”
(OAHU, Hawaii) — Dangerous flooding is impacting Hawaii’s Oahu island, prompting evacuations and a warning from local officials of a possible dam collapse, as major rains pummel the area for the second significant rain event in a week.
An evacuation order was issued early Friday morning local time for Haleiwa and Waialua, including areas near the Wahiawa Dam, according to Oahu Emergency Management, which warned that the dam “may collapse or breach at any time.”
The dam “has not failed but is at imminent risk of failure,” Oahu Emergency Management said mid-morning local time Friday.
“Potential for life-threatening flooding and catastrophic amounts of fast-moving water in downstream areas,” the agency warned.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the Hawaii National Guard has been activated and other resources are being deployed across Oahu amid the “severe storm.”
“We are coordinating closely with state and county partners to support evacuations, open shelters, and keep our communities safe,” he said on X.
The latest flood threat comes a week after a damaging flood event that washed away roads and damaged homes.
A flash flood emergency was issued for northern Oahu earlier Friday for “catastrophic” flooding. Local emergency personnel had reported “life-threatening flash flooding” early Friday across northern Oahu, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
“Floodwaters have cut off road access in and out of Haleiwa, and widespread flooding of roadways and low-lying areas is ongoing,” the NWS said, warning that “significant runoff continues to produce high water levels and dangerous flooding impacts.”
The Hawaii Department of Transportation advised of several road closures in the area early Friday due to flooding.
Flood conditions were expected to worsen, with more heavy rain forecast for the region throughout the day. The NWS warned that mudslides could occur in steep terrain areas.
The heaviest rain will be Friday through Saturday for most islands — with the Big Island getting the heaviest rain on Sunday.
Thunderstorms will be possible at times, which may include damaging winds.
Flood watches are in effect for the Hawaiian Islands through Sunday, with at least 2 to 7 inches of rain possible during the event.
ABC News’ Kyle Reiman contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) memo issued in May authorizes agents to enter the homes of those suspected of being in the U.S. illegally with an administrative warrant — not a warrant signed by a judge — in order to make immigration arrests, according to a whistleblower group, which says it has shared the “secretive” memo with Congress.
Traditionally, ICE agents have needed a warrant signed by a judge in order to enter the home of someone suspected of being in the U.S. illegally. However, the guidance allegedly given by ICE in May suggests they can rely on administrative warrants, which are authored by officials within the Department of Homeland Security — and in most cases by ICE agents.
“Although the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not historically relied on administrative warrants alone to arrest aliens subject to final orders of removal in their place of residence, the DHS Office of General Counsel has recently determined that the U.S. Constitution, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the immigration regulations do not prohibit relying on administrative warrants for this purpose,” the May 12, 2025, memo signed by Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons stated, according to the anonymous whistleblower complaint, which included a copy of the memo.
The group Whistleblower Aid says it represents two anonymous U.S. government officials. The whistleblower group argues the ICE memo violates the Fourth Amendment and DHS’ own policy manual.
Typically, ICE arrests have been limited to public places because the administrative warrants, known as Form I-205, have not been considered a warrant issued by a “neutral and detached magistrate,” the whistleblower group said in its complaint to Congress.
“Only a warrant issued by a ‘neutral and detached magistrate’ would authorize ICE Agents to enter or search nonpublic areas such as an alien’s residence,” the group said.
“Upon information and belief, and consistent with the May 12 Memo, instructors for new ICE recruits are directed to teach that Form I-205 allows ICE agents to arrest aliens in their home – without consent to enter the residence and without judicial warrant,” the whistleblower complaint stated.
In a statement, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said: “Every illegal alien who DHS serves administrative warrants/I-205s have had full due process and a final order of removal from an immigration judge. The officers issuing these administrative warrants also have found probable cause. For decades, the Supreme Court and Congress have recognized the propriety of administrative warrants in cases of immigration enforcement.”
At least one Democratic senator is already calling for an investigation.
“Every American should be terrified by this secret ICE policy authorizing its agents to kick down your door and storm into your home,” Sen. Richard Blumental, D-Conn., said in a statement. “It is a legally and morally abhorrent policy that exemplifies the kinds of dangerous, disgraceful abuses America is seeing in real time. In our democracy, with vanishingly rare exceptions, the government is barred from breaking into your home without a judge giving a green light.”
According to the whistleblower complaint, the May ICE memo provides this guidance to agents for using administrative warrants to enter homes: “Prior to entering a residence to conduct an administrative immigration arrest pursuant to form I-205, officers and agents must ensure the Form I-205 is properly completed and is supported by a final order of removal issued by an immigration judge, the BIA, a U.S. district court or a magistrate judge. This is essential because it establishes probable cause. Officers and agents must also have reason to believe that the subject alien resides at and is currently located at the address where the Form I-205 is to be served.”
The memo says agents must “knock and announce” and state their purpose and if they are refused admittance, they are authorized to use “only a necessary and reasonable amount of force to enter the alien’s residence.”
The memo, according to the disclosure, was tightly held at DHS.
“The May 12 Memo has been provided to select DHS officials who are then directed to verbally brief the new policy for action,” the complaint states. “Those supervisors then show the Memo to some employees, like our clients, and direct them to read the Memo and return it to the supervisor.”
The agents are verbally given this training, but not in writing, the complaint said.
Rosanna Berardi, an immigration attorney, said the ICE memo “represents a fundamental Fourth Amendment challenge and another chapter of the Trump Administration ignoring long-established legal precedence and acting like the legislative branch.”
She said the way the policy is being implemented is also concerning.
“Reports indicate it’s being rolled out through verbal instructions that contradict written training materials, creating a dangerous accountability vacuum,” Berardi told ABC News in an email.
(PHOENIX, Ariz.) — The man who was detained and released after being questioned in connection with the abduction of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, says it was “terrifying.”
The man, who said he works in Tucson and delivers packages for a living, said he was detained in a traffic stop in Rio Rico, according to ABC Phoenix affiliate station KNXV, which spoke to him after his encounter with law enforcement.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday they had detained a “subject” in connection with the investigation.
When asked about what happened, the man who spoke with KNXV said it was a “terrifying” experience and that authorities “didn’t tell me anything at the beginning.”
When asked if he delivered a package to Nancy Guthrie’s home, the man said, “I don’t know. Might have been a possibility. I don’t know.”
“I was detained the whole time,” he told KNXV. “I was being questioned, but they only asked me for my first name, my last name, my date of birth and my social.”
The man whom officials detained had been on the radar of the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance prior to the public release on Tuesday of the images of a masked subject at Nancy Guthrie’s front door, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
The individual, who identified himself as Carlos, was detained for questioning in Rio Rico after the FBI identified him using a series of electronic investigative tools, including cellphone usage information and traffic data, the sources said, without specifying the exact techniques.
A local judge from Santa Cruz County, Arizona, signed the warrant for the search of the man’s house, which was carried out overnight. He was questioned for several hours before being released without charge and is under no law enforcement restrictions, according to the sources.
Separately, investigators are studying every pixel of the new video the FBI released publicly on Tuesday to try to find any identifying feature, including the apparent weapon and characteristics of what the subject was wearing, according to the sources.
“In high-profile cases, these type of leads are typical,” retired FBI agent Brad Garrett told Good Morning AmericaWednesday. “It may happen again because it’s the type of tips you get. But having said that, it’s the type of tips that will resolve this case.”
Investigators also descended upon a home where a court-authorized search was conducted and a woman claiming to be the homeowner says someone called in a tip reporting Nancy Guthrie was there.
“You can go in and search my house. There’s nobody there. I have nothing to hide,” the woman told KNXV. “There’s nobody in my house and I don’t know what’s going on.”
She told reporters her son-in-law was the person detained by police but insisted he had nothing to do with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
The developments followed the first images released of a masked man approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door and as investigators continued to search in her neighborhood.
The images showed someone wearing a mask, gloves, a backpack and armed with a holstered handgun at the front door of Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home around the time investigators suspect she was abducted on Feb. 1.
Savannah Guthrie later posted the images to her Instagram account, with the message, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”