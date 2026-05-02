Airlines reduce, cap fares for Spirit travelers looking to rebook canceled flights

Airlines reduce, cap fares for Spirit travelers looking to rebook canceled flights

A Spirit Airlines aircraft prepares to depart from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on November 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Transportation said on Saturday the majority of airlines will be capping tickets prices for Spirit Airlines travelers who need to rebook their canceled flights.

Some carriers have even reduced fares on high volume routes where Spirit used to operate.

Spirit began winding down operations early Saturday morning after talks between the airline and the federal government over a $500 million rescue deal stalled.

Spirit said that travelers who booked their tickets with a credit or debit card will be automatically refunded.

United, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest said they are capping ticket prices specifically for Spirit customers who need to rebook cancelled flights.

To access these special prices, individuals will need to provide at least a Spirit flight confirmation number and proof of payment, the airlines said.

These fares will only be available for a short period:

JetBlue: Available for 72 hours
Southwest: Available for 72 hours; only in person at an airport ticket counter
Delta: Available for five days
United: Available for two weeks online 
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are offering reduced fares on high-volume Spirit routes.

United Airlines said for the next two weeks, customers who were booked on Spirit can get one-way tickets on United flights from most cities where Spirit previously operated, including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New Orleans and Orlando.

The airline said it has capped most of its fares at $199, though exceptions apply with longer flights not priced higher than $299.

Travelers will need to enter their Spirit confirmation number and verify they were scheduled to travel between May 2 through May 16 in order to be qualify for these special fares.

American Airlines said it has also launched a page on its website that displays rescue fares to and from a range of domestic and international destinations for Spirit customers needing to rebook travel.

The airline said it’s also reviewing adding additional capacity, including flying bigger planes and adding more flights on routes Spirit used to fly, to accommodate as many passengers as possible.

Allegiant Air has also committed to freezing fare prices across routes that overlap with Spirit. To support impacted travelers, Frontier Airlines is offering up to 50% off base fares across its network until May 10.

To help Spirit employees, the Department of Transportation said most major U.S. carriers are extending travel pass benefits and spare jump seats so employees can return to their homebases.

Airlines are also offering Spirit team members preferential employment interviews to ensure they jump the queue. American and United said they’re creating microsites for Spirit employees looking to continue a career in aviation, per the federal agency. 

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(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed markedly higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump backed off of tariff threats over Greenland. The major indexes recovered most of the losses they suffered the day before amid trade tensions centered on the Danish territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 588 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.1%.

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday afternoon after Trump said he would retract his proposed tariff, which had been set to hit products from seven European Union members, plus the U.K., on Feb. 1.

Earlier in the day, stocks ticked up but remained relatively muted after Trump ruled out use of the military in his push for Greenland during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Minutes after the speech, European lawmakers suspended a trade agreement with the United States over Trump’s then-ongoing tariff threats.

The EU and U.S. struck the trade agreement in July, moving to decrease tariffs on European goods and restore stability to the commercial relationship. At the time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement “creates certainty in uncertain times.”

European officials described Trump’s new round of levies as a threat to Greenland, a self-governing territory of EU-member Denmark.

Under Trump’s plan, eight European nations – including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – were set to be slapped with 10% tariffs beginning on Feb. 1. Those levies are set to escalate to 25% on June 1.

Trump issued a social media post around 2:30 p.m. ET in which he announced he was rolling back the tariff threat on account of a “framework” deal with NATO on Greenland.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” Trump said, adding that further negotiations would be overseen by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others. The president provided no details about the framework deal he announced.

Stocks climbed within minutes of the social media post. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell, reversing an uptick a day earlier.

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Trump’s Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh to testify before Congress amid Powell probe
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(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s selection to chair the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, will testify in a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday as his nomination faces bipartisan opposition centered on a federal criminal investigation into the central bank’s current leader.

The probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which focuses on alleged false testimony to Congress about an office renovation, threatens to derail or delay Warsh’s nomination.

Powell, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, has rebuked the probe as a politically motivated effort to influence interest-rate policy.

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Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., a potentially decisive vote on the committee, says he will not move to advance the nomination until the Department of Justice resolves its unprecedented investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell’s term as Fed chair ends on May 15, but he said last month he would stay in the position until Warsh is confirmed. For his part, Trump told Fox Business last week he would fire Powell if the current Fed chair attempts to remain in office past the end of his term.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the committee, voiced concern in a statement last week about what she considers Warsh’s perceived lack of independence, saying he may end up being “Donald Trump’s sock puppet.”

By contrast, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, has dismissed such worries in a post on X last week.

Under Warsh, Scott said, the Fed will “be focused solely on strengthening the American economy.”

Warsh, who previously worked on Wall Street and in the George W. Bush administration, brings experience in finance and policymaking.

He is currently a fellow at a conservative think tank called the Hoover Institution, which is based at Stanford University. He also works as a partner at the Duquesne Family Office, an investment firm founded by billionaire and former hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller.

In 2006, Bush appointed Warsh to serve on the Fed’s Board of Governors, a top policymaking body that helps set the level of interest rates, where he served until 2011. His tenure overlapped with the 2008 financial crisis, during which he helped manage the central bank’s response under then-Chair Ben Bernanke.

The nomination of Warsh arrives at a delicate moment for the Fed, as it grapples with a challenging combination of elevated inflation and sluggish hiring. An interest-rate hike could help ease inflation but risks a further cooldown of the labor market, while a rate cut may boost hiring but threatens higher inflation.

During his term as a Fed governor in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Warsh gained a reputation as an interest-rate “hawk,” meaning he generally preferred higher interest rates as a means of ensuring low and stable inflation.

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Trump slaps 100% tariff on some pharmaceutical drugs via executive order
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In the event such companies also enter into a most-favored-nation agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, then they can avert tariffs entirely while in the process of building a U.S.-based plant, according to the executive order.

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Pharmaceutical products from those countries will face a 15% tariff based on the terms of trade agreements reached with the U.S, the order notes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

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